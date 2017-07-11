Biomarin Hemophila A Candidates Looks To Impress The Community

Today, Biomarin (BMRN) reported an update on positive results from its phase 1/2 study treating patients with Hemophilia A. The results of this study are being presented by John Pasi, Ph.D. who is the primary investigator for the BMN 270 phase 1/2 clinical trial. The results will be presented as a late breaking abstract on July 11, 2017 at the International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis 2017 Congress in Berlin, Germany.

Phase 1/2 Data

The open-label phase 1/2 study recruited a total of 15 patients with severe Hemophilia A. For a patient to be classified as having severe Hemophilia A, they must have Factor VIII activity levels below 1%. Activity levels are expressed as normal activity levels in the blood as a percentage. Patients were split into different dosing groups. The first seven patients received 6e13 vg/kg of BMN270, which was the highest dose. Another six patients were treated with 4e13 vg/kg of the same drug which was a lower dose. The last two patients were treated with an even lower dose and did not achieve any clinical efficacy. According to WFH rankings a normal range for Factor VIII activity levels for people without Hemophilia A ranges between 50% and 150%. Patients on the higher dose of 6e13 vg/kg achieved Factor VIII levels above 50% for over a one year period. Patients that had taken the most highest doses in the study not only stopped prophylactic treatment, but also saw an elimination of bleeding. With the positive clinical data, Biomarin is moving on to test BMN270 in a phase 3 clinical trial. It will be using the highest dose, 6e13 vg/kg, which produced the most sufficient levels of Factor VIII for these patients.

Hemophilia A

Hemophilia A affects around 20,000 people in the United States. Hemophilia A is a rare genetic disorder where there is a missing or defective Factor VIII, which is a protein responsible for clotting. In other words, the protein keeps the bleeding in check. The severe form of Hemophilia A is found in about 60% of all Hemophilia A cases. As noted above, the severe form is where blood activity levels are below 1%. Why is the severe form of Hemophilia A a problem? That is because when someone with the disease is cut, they experience excessive bleeding episodes. In addition, the bleeding can sometimes even get into the joints or muscles.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC filing, Biomarin has cash and cash equivalents of $1.2 billion in short-term and long-term investments. The company anticipates that it will be able to fund its operations using net product revenues from already approved FDA products. In addition, it might be able to use funds from partnerships with other pharmaceutical companies. The company though does not dismiss the fact that it might require additional financing to pay back notes, and other costs like commercialization of certain approved products. The big pipeline itself will be expensive as well. It will have to fund pre-clinical products, and other products that advanced into late-stage clinical trials.

Risks

The risk with Biomarin is that the trial it ran in severe Hemophilia A patients is small in nature. There were only 15 patients recruited in the study. In order to confirm its findings, the trial results from the next clinical trial must be evaluated. That includes recruiting a bigger patient population. There is a risk that the phase 3 trial could end up failing. The financials are sound for now, but there is a risk that the company may need to raise capital in the future to continue operations. Both of these could likely result in the share price falling. Those are risks that many should be aware of before investing in Biomarin.

Conclusion

Biomarin's Hemophilia A drug candidate BMN270 has promising results to date. A lot of current therapies are Factor VIII replacement therapies that require constant infusion into the veins. Patients on BMN270 only need a single dose of treatment that works for at least one year after treatment. The drug moving on to phase 3 will recruit up to 100 patients, which should theoretically yield similar positive results.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.