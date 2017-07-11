Frontier: Reverse Split Fears Overblown

Back in May, my thought was that Frontier Communications (FTR) was attractively priced below $1.50. My major concern in owning the telecom stock was a lingering shakeout from the dividend cut and reverse split that has the stock hitting new lows now.

The stock fell further following a presentation at the Sohn Conference that called Frontier a good short. The question is whether the reverse split on July 10 was the move that will finally create a bottom in Frontier.

Josh Resnick from Jericho Capital made the claim that Frontier was headed to zero. Such a move would make the stock a great short even trading at a price effectively below $1.

He made the suggestion that Frontier is going bankrupt based on the step to cut the dividend. As mentioned in my last research article, hedge funds and algorithm trading use dividend cuts to press shorts no matter the logic in the move.

Effective Monday, Frontier completed the 1-for-15 reverse stock split. The stock initially traded around $15 or the equivalent of $1 before the split. The stock has now crossed below $15 with another large 7% loss typical of the normal negativity surrounding a reverse split. For most situations, such a split allows more shorts.

Back in May, the company cut the dividend by 62% while maintaining the forecast for 2017 free cash flows of $800 million to $1,000 million. Frontier made the cut to save cash to pay down debt which would reduce the bankruptcy risk suggested by the price collapse.

Considering the telecom didn't cut the cash flow forecasts, one can track a large portion of the declines since May 2 on the capital actions. The stock has fared far worse than CenturyLink (CTL) and Windstream (WIN) during the last few months. Frontier is down over 50%.

Naturally, the company wouldn't cut the dividend if business was rosy and growing. Fellow contributor Blue Harbinger highlighted how investors had high confidence in near-term bonds. The issue was longer-term bonds dated after 2020 that the company recently made a move to resolve with a $1.15 billion tender offer that in essence rolls over 2020 debt to 2024 for a lower rate.

Source: Frontier Q117 presentation

Frontier has a goal of reducing the leverage ratio from 4.39x to 3.5x by year-end 2021. Based on the current maturities, the biggest issue didn't start occurring until 2020 and the recent tender offer solves a lot of that issue.

The market though seems confused. Frontier had free cash flow over the TTM of over $900 million. If the company applied these funds to paying down debt, does the telecom even have a problem?

The key investor takeaway is that the market has absolutely overblown the recent capital actions. Frontier now offers an incredible 17% dividend and is making some solid moves to cut leverage ratios. The stock is interesting below $15.