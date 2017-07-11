Clorox: Should You Buy The Dip?

Clorox (CLX) has lost 6% during the last three weeks. While the magnitude of this move may seem trivial for most stocks, it is not very common for this stock, which has a remarkably low beta of 0.25. Moreover, every correction of the stock has proved an excellent buying opportunity in the past. Therefore, it is reasonable for investors to wonder whether they should buy the recent dip.

First of all, Clorox is a dividend aristocrat that has raised its dividend for 40 consecutive years. This exceptional record confirms the strength of its business and the quality of its management. Moreover, the company has raised its dividend by 5.6% per year on average during the last 5 years. While this growth rate may not be impressive, it is decent, particularly given that the dividend has grown for 4 decades in a row.

Clorox is characterized by the enviable strength of its brands. To be sure, most of its brands hold the first or the second position in market share in their category. The exceptional record of dividend growth has also resulted from the fact that the company does not need to spend significant amounts on capital expenses to maintain its business. For instance, capital expenses have been less than 25% of the operating cash flows in each of the last 5 years. As a result, the company enjoys ample and reliable free cash flows, which are sufficient to cover a generous and growing dividend.

It is also remarkable that Clorox has grown its sales by 4%-6% on a constant-currency basis in each of the last 3 quarters. This is certainly an impressive growth pace, particularly given that most of its competitors, such as Colgate-Palmolive (CL) and Procter & Gamble (PG), have failed to meaningfully grow their sales in the last two years. On the other hand, it should be noted that the company achieved 4% sales growth via 7% volume growth, which indicates that the company reduced its prices in order to grow its sales. This only confirms the increasing competition in the retail sector, which has heated more than ever. Indeed the management emphasized the extremely strong competition and the resultant challenges in the most recent conference call.

Moreover, the earnings per share [EPS] were boosted by the somewhat reduced tax rate during the last quarter, from 33% to 30%. As the management expects the full-year tax rate to be around 33%, the earnings are likely to be hurt by a higher tax rate in the last fiscal quarter. Nevertheless, the management expects the EPS to be around $5.30 this year, thus implying 8% EPS growth. While this may not be impressive, it is certainly much better than the performance of its peers.

Clorox also has the advantage of great resilience during a recession. As its products are essential to consumers regardless of the economic conditions, the company is hardly affected by recessions. To be sure, its EPS fell less than 1% in 2008, the year of the Great Recession, while they rebounded by 17% in the following year. This is an especially important feature for those who are afraid of an upcoming recession after the ongoing 8-year bull run.

While the business performance of the company has certainly been satisfactory, the problem for investors is the pronouncedly rich valuation of the stock. More precisely, the stock is trading at a trailing P/E=26.4, which is certainly excessive for a slow-growth, well established stock. Thanks to the record-low interest rates of the recent years, consumer staples stocks have attracted investors with their enticing dividend yields and have thus reached overvalued territory. However, now that the Fed seems determined to keep raising interest rates, these stocks will become less attractive and hence they are poised to incur compression of their P/E ratios. This is a risk factor that investors should certainly take into account before purchasing Clorox.

Investors should always keep in mind that capital gains result from two sources; EPS growth and P/E expansion. As Clorox already enjoys a markedly high P/E ratio, its stock can hardly benefit from any further P/E expansion. Instead it is likely to incur compression of its P/E ratio at some point in the near future, when the market adjusts its valuation in sync with the rising interest rates. Whenever its P/E ratio shrinks by 24%, from 26.4 to a more reasonable level, around 20.0, it will offset EPS growth achieved in 4-5 years. To make a long story short, compression of the P/E ratio to more reasonable levels will offset the growth of many years. Therefore, investors should wait for a correction before initiating a position in this stock. To be clear, there is nothing wrong with the performance of the company. It is just that the market has bid most consumer staples stocks to the extreme.

Another concerning aspect of Clorox is the fact that its management has been rewarding itself to the extreme via aggressive share issuance, at the expense of the shareholders. More specifically, the company has spent $948 M on share repurchases during the last 3 years but its share count has remained essentially flat during that period. In other words, about half of the earnings of the company have been wasted in the last 3 years. As shown in the statement of cash flows, 84% of the buybacks were offset via the issuance of new shares last year. This is certainly misconduct by the management, which distributes half of the earnings to itself instead of implementing real share buybacks or preserving cash for the potential challenges that may show up in the future.

To sum up, Clorox is a great company, but its stock is overvalued, just like most dividend aristocrats. As the Fed seems determined to continue to raise interest rates, Clorox is likely to incur compression of its P/E ratio at some point. Therefore, investors should wait for a better entry point.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.