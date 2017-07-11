AC Immune: A Compelling Speculative Investment

The market for a successful treatment of Alzheimer's disease is enormous, and AC Immune is well positioned with a strong cash balance, confident partners, and a growing pipeline.

The amyloid hypothesis is the leading hypothesis for understanding and treating Alzheimer's disease, but it has lost some support following several high profile phase 3 failures.

Investment Thesis

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) is trading well below its IPO price, with expectations for its leading candidate diminished due to recent failures by other drug companies. AC Immune is in a strong financial position, and their leading candidate still holds promise. The market for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease is huge and AC Immune looks like a compelling speculative buy.

Amyloid Hypothesis

The leading hypothesis for the cause and treatment of Alzheimer's disease is the amyloid hypothesis. Beta-amyloid is a microscopic brain protein fragment that can accumulate in the brain, disrupt communication between brain cells and eventually kill them. "Some researchers believe that flaws in the processes governing production, accumulation or disposal of beta-amyloid are the primary cause of Alzheimer’s," according to the Alzheimer's Association.

Many drugs are in development based on this hypothesis, but they have faced some high profile setbacks in the past year. In late November of 2016, Eli Lilly's (NYSE:LLY) solanezumab failed to meet its primary objective in its phase 3 trial. But as the data from the trial was released two weeks later, hopes were renewed. From an article in Marketwatch:

Eli Lilly’s solanezumab didn’t meet its primary endpoint, which was for patients to show less of a cognitive decline. But secondary endpoints — which showed the drug’s effect on other measures of function and cognition — were statistically significant, leaving “hope in the beta-amyloid hypothesis for remaining candidates,” said Leerink Partners’ Paul Matteis. “Amyloid hypothesis lives to see another day,” proclaimed J.P. Morgan’s Cory Kasimov.



Matteis went on to rate the odds of success for AC Immune's crenezumab at 35%.

In late February, Merck (NYSE:MRK) pulled the plug on trials of their own candidate, verubecestat, after an outside committee concluded that it had virtually no chance of helping patients with the disease. While the Eli Lilly results were mixed, the failure by Merck was a clear negative for the amyloid hypothesis.

According to an article appearing in Business Insider, though, there is growing belief that some of these trials may have failed because they have been treating patients too late. "Research has determined that years — even decades — before a person might start showing symptoms, amyloid beta deposits in the brain that are characteristic of Alzheimer's disease can start to accumulate." The current suggestion is to begin treatment of the disease in its early stages while patients are still pre-symptomatic. This new focus offers some hope to a scientific approach that has produced many failures thus far.

One recently completed study of a population in eastern Finland with a genetic mutation offers support for the amyloid hypothesis and for potential preventive treatments, and made news at the end of June. According to Science Daily:

The findings from the population cohort in eastern Finland show that a life-long decrease in beta-amyloid levels is not associated with detrimental effects on lipid or glucose metabolism, or on any other metabolically relevant events. Furthermore, the findings also provide support for the amyloid cascade hypothesis, a hypothesis which is key in Alzheimer's research and which has recently been heavily questioned due to failed beta-amyloid based drug trials and treatment experiments.

So despite the setbacks of other drugs based on the amyloid hypothesis, the hypothesis lives on. While there is significant dissent in the scientific community, it remains the leading hypothesis on the cause and potential treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

AC Immune

AC Immune is a Swiss-based pharmaceutical company that was founded in 2003 and had its IPO in September 2016. They have partnered with Genentech, a subsidiary of Roche, on their leading candidate for treating and preventing Alzheimer's disease.

The latest update from their 1st quarter 2017 financial results showed CHF 138 million in cash and cash equivalents (all results are reported in Swiss francs, which are at close to parity with US dollars at the moment). With their high cash balance, the company appears well positioned for further development of its pipeline. In addition to their partnership with Genentech, they have partnerships with Janssen of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB), and Piramal Healthcare on other candidates.

In each financial statement, AC Immune prefaces the discussion of revenues with "Our revenues experience significant fluctuations as a result of securing new collaboration agreements, the timing of milestone achievements and the size of each milestone payment". The lumpiness of the revenues and the variability of the R&D costs make it difficult to determine precisely how long the cash runway is.

In 2015, for instance, the company had positive earnings as it received CHF 39 million in revenues primarily from its collaboration with Genentech and had CHF 20 million in expenses. In 2016, they raised CHF 70 million from their IPO and increased their spending on R&D. They had total revenues of only CHF 23 million from four different collaborations, while expenses rose to CHF 34 million. In the first quarter of 2017, the company reported revenues of CHF 2 million and expenses of CHF 10 million.

AC Immune priced a secondary offering of 1.9 million shares at $11 per share on March 31, and that $21 million does not appear to be reflected in the cash balance of their 1st quarter results. This should bring them up to roughly CHF 158 million in cash at the beginning of the 2nd quarter. Even if we assumed a relatively high burn rate of CHF 32 million per year (based on the 1st quarter 2017 results), this would get them into 2022, well beyond the expected end date of the phase 3 trials of crenezumab.

Source: Investor Presentation

While much is made of their leading candidate, they also have multiple candidates based on the competing tau hypothesis of AD treatment, as well as candidates designed to treat Down syndrome, glaucoma, and Parkinson's disease. This added diversification provides some downside protection in the event that crenezumab fails in phase 3.

This infographic from the Alzheimer's Association makes clear the large potential market for treatment and prevention of the disease. There are currently only a handful of drugs cleared by the FDA to treat Alzheimer's disease, and they are focused on treating the symptoms. The current market for Alzheimer's treatment is estimated to be several billion dollars, but could grow considerably if a drug that successfully treats or prevents the disease is approved. While odds are against any given candidate, the potential payoff is huge.

AC Immune's IPO price was $11 in September of 2016 and it soared 45% on the first day. In recent months, however, AC Immune has fallen below its IPO price and continues to struggle in the markets. It is now down 25% from its IPO and secondary offering prices.

ACIU data by YCharts

With no negative news coming out of the company's own drug trials and with the stock trading at a significant discount to its IPO price, this looks like it could be a good entry point.

While the stock has been trading lower on skepticism about the amyloid hypothesis and the results of other drug companies, AC Immune and Genentech remain optimistic about crenezumab. Crenezumab is significantly different from other candidates, as the AC Immune CEO Andrea Pfeifer described in a recent article published in March:

Pfeifer's optimism around crenezumab stems from its safety profile – it can be safely dosed up to 60 mg/kg. That's four times the dose that was employed in two phase II trials, which failed to demonstrate statistically significant efficacy in the overall study population, but which showed a clear separation between drug and placebo in a subgroup of patients with mild disease. (See BioWorld Today, July 17, 2014.) Jefferies analyst Peter Welford supports AC Immune's rationale. "Unlike other prominent Abeta antibodies such as aducanumab and 'sola' that have an IgG1 backbone, crenezumab contains an IgG4 backbone," he wrote in a research note this week. "Importantly, this IgG4 backbone results in clearance of Abeta without inducing an inflammatory response, enabling use of higher doses and a better side-effect profile. Higher doses should result in increased brain exposure and therefore potentially greater efficacy." "This is not an assumption or a hypothesis. We have shown it," Pfeifer said. The ongoing phase III Cread trial is employing that high dose. So too will the second phase III trial, which like the first, will also recruit 750 patients with early stage disease.

With less side effects allowing for higher doses, and with trials comprised of patients in earlier stages of the disease, there is a compelling argument for success where other companies have failed. Genentech is optimistic enough to begin conducting a second phase 3 trial. In addition to these, there is also a phase 2 preventive trial on a group with genetic susceptibility to early onset Alzheimer's that should provide some preliminary results later in the year.

High Risk

While the upside in royalty payments is large if they succeed in creating an FDA approved treatment for Alzheimer's disease, there is significant risk as well.

AC Immune is a young company that has never taken a candidate through to commercialization, so there is execution risk.

The science of Alzheimer's disease is uncertain, so it is entirely possible that increases in beta-amyloid in the brain of Alzheimer's patients is a side effect and not a cause of the disease or its symptoms. If this turns out to be the case, then AC Immune's leading candidate will amount to nothing.

There is also a risk that even if the amyloid hypothesis holds true, that crenezumab could fail to deliver the promised results.

Investing in AC Immune is definitely a gamble, but at the current depressed prices, with a promising differentiated candidate for treating Alzheimer's disease, and a strong business model, I like the odds. It is a speculative investment with high risk and high potential reward, so while I have recently bought shares in the company, my allocation is small at slightly over 1% of my portfolio.

Conclusion

Despite the recent failures of other candidates to successfully treat Alzheimer's disease, crenezumab remains a promising candidate. AC Immune has strong partnerships, a broadening pipeline, and a significant cash balance. Trading at 25% below its IPO price, it looks like a good speculative investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ACIU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.