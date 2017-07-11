Natural Gas Storage Figures For This Week

An injection of 56 next week would be compared to 61 Bcf last year and 72 Bcf for the five-year average.

Welcome to the natural gas storage forecast edition of Natural Gas Daily!

We expect a +56 Bcf change in the storage report for the week ended July 7. A storage report of +56 Bcf would be compared to +61 Bcf last year and +72 Bcf for the five-year average. Our estimate was unchanged from last Friday.

Our storage forecast is 1 Bcf lower than the ICE settlement report of +57 Bcf.

Supply and demand fundamentals have improved materially over the last 10 days. At the start of July, Lower 48 production averaged over 72 Bcf/d to start the first week only to see Northeast production decline due to pipeline maintenance. The concern earlier this month was that production growth could outpace expectations resulting in higher than expected injection figures. Although the concerns were somewhat valid, the price decline has pushed power burn to another YTD high. As we wrote last week, the fundamentals did not justify a sell-off below $2.90/MMBtu, because the impact on power burn would greatly outweigh the higher than expected increase in production.

Nonetheless, after a bullish weather revision over the weekend, and strong reading on power burn demand, the market is once again pushing August contracts back above $3/MMBtu.

For readers interested in following trader commentary along with daily natural gas fundamentals, we think you should sign up for HFI Research. Here's a free sample from July 5th when gas prices tanked to $2.837/MMBtu.

