Will Exxon Mobil Deliver?

In this article, I discuss key topics of discussion that I will be paying close attention to when Exxon Mobil reports Q2 later this month.

Early on the last Friday of the month, the Street is expecting Exxon Mobil to report $64.8 billion in revenues and 89 cents in EPS.

By Chris Armes

Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM) will release second quarter fiscal earnings July 28.

Image credit: RigZone

Market expectations forecast revenues of $64.8 billion, a YOY increase of 12%; for comparison, crude prices have been correspondingly 8% higher over the same period. The EPS consensus of 89 cents suggests a sequential downshift in earnings after Exxon beat Street expectations by 8 cents in Q1. Crude oil prices since Q1 have faltered, dropping almost 7% as the supply side glut continues onward, further extending the “lower for longer” narrative and weighing on XOM’s profitability in the near-term.

See below for a historical view of Exxon’s quarterly revenues paired with crude prices.

Evolving Asset Mix

Arguably the most important acquisition the firm made in Q1 was increasing its footprint in the U.S. unconventional drilling market. Specifically, XOM bought $6.2 billion of Permian Basin properties from the Bass family. Given the state of oil right now, I think it is pertinent that XOM continues to emphasize and develop short-cycle assets to add to and replenish its pipeline. The transaction with the Bass family more than doubled Exxon’s presence in the Permian Basin and activity here will be important to track, as average crude and realization prices dipped over the quarter.

In what I see as a positive, XOM reinforced at the last Analyst Day that it is moving forward in 2017 with an increased focus on ramping up U.S. shale. In parallel with U.S. rig data, XOM has ramped up its rig count in the U.S., adding five over Q1 and likely did so at a similar pace in Q2. While Upstream results in the U.S. produced a loss (-$18 mln in Q1), I will increasingly look for an increased proportion of revenues to come from this segment as well as continued operating expense improvements.

Also in Upstream, I’d like to see how the company’s long-term view and narrative is changing regarding its long-term focus in developing LNG and crude assets and how that outlook follows through into near-term project prioritization. The queue for Exxon is currently quite long with 18 major projects in various phases in remote areas such as Mozambique, Guyana, and Papua New Guinea. Exxon has been quite bullish publicly in its outlook for natural gas global demand growth, citing its status as a cleaner alternative to coal. XOM forecasts demand growth of 250% out to 2040 and this narrative should begin to appear more frequently in management commentary and future guidance.

Investors should also key in on comments from management discussing the most expensive assets from a breakeven perspective in the portfolio. Front and center in my mind will be the pricey offshore drilling projects (Mozambique, Gulf of Mexico, etc.…) and whether these projects get pushed to the back of the queue as commodities prices grinded lower by $4 on a quarter-over-quarter basis. The message in Q1 was that Exxon remains committed to these projects, and that the firm sees deepwater “… as being competitive.” While Exxon is a global leader in executing development programs at low cost, I remain skeptical that the return on investment exists in the current operating environment. While competitors in the sector have backed away from offshore projects or even sold assets, I believe the drop in crude over Q2 and increasingly negative outlook might push the firm to shift valuable capex away from these initiatives.

Critical Capex

Lastly, an additional piece of the narrative to watch closely is the firm’s reported figure for capex, the lifeblood of any E&P firm. The $4.2 billion in Q1 came in well below the annual guidance run rate and although it served to boost free cash flows, it is largely unsustainable. Look for the number to tick up in Q2, but will likely continue to underperform annual rate guidance (as seen in the chart below).

Final Remarks

Exxon Mobil should continue to rely on its sheer size and diverse streams of revenue to limit volatility of returns in the current, strained operating environment. Investor expectations are tempered given negative macro developments during the quarter and I expect that revenues will likely come in under consensus for Q2.

To recap, I believe investors should follow closely the color provided by management regarding any change in the firm’s long-term energy outlook, investment in short-cycle unconventional drilling assets, and capex. Lastly, dividend growth (+2.7% in Q1) should continue to hold increased importance as dividends serve as the most significant part of investor return as equity prices in the sector remain on their heels.

Author's note: If you have enjoyed this article and would like to receive real-time alerts on future ones, please follow DM Martins Research. To do so, scroll up to the top of this screen and click on the orange "Follow" button next to the header, making sure that the "Get E-mail Alerts" box remains checked. Thanks for reading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XOM.

Business relationship disclosure: This article was authored by DM Martins Research contributor Christopher Armes, edited by Daniel Martins