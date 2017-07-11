Daily Pain - What Is The Market Saying?

This article was first published on July 6.

Pain Capital shares with us his thoughts on some of the recent market action he is observing.

By: Pain Capital

(Note: This article was first published to HFI Research subscribers on July 6. If you are interested in HFI Research, take a look here.)

The stock market is unforgiving. Right when there’s a bit of light at the end of the tunnel, it was a train charging straight on.

Oil bulls got smacked head-on with a train in their face today. Crude? Big draw. Gasoline? Big draw. Overall storage? Big draw.

Just kidding, we won’t let energy equities rally.

Rewind time for just 24 hours. If I had told you in advance what EIA data was, you would’ve for sure thought that energy equities would rally. And they did… for about 15 mins, and sold-off right after.

Obviously for anyone paying attention to the trading action today, the narrative is straightforward: energy equities are in a downtrend.

It’s a sad reality, but we need to break above this trend line followed by a consolidation period before we can see an uptrend reemerge.

How likely is this break? Well, here are some of the other charts I’m paying close attention to.

WTI vs Nasdaq

Gold vs WTI

Value vs Growth

GSCI Commodities vs S&P 500

Copper to Gold overlapped with UST 10-Years

XOP vs SPY overlapped with WTI

XOP vs Nasdaq

What does the charts say?

The copper-to-gold ratio, overlapped with the 10-year Treasury, is saying that yields are going higher after breaking a long-term bear trend. Yields tested the trend-line break earlier in the year, and succeeded.

In periods where copper massively outperformed gold, value also massively outperformed growth. You can also see this in the GSCI commodities vs S&P 500 chart.

Gold to oil ratio is forming a head-and-shoulders top pattern, which will be a good indicator to watch.

WTI vs Nasdaq is back to 1999-2000 periods pointing to oversold conditions happening again.

XOP vs Nasdaq and S&P 500 are back to 2016 lows. This is the crucial support area to watch for.

Lastly, XLE vs XLK.

We finally bounced a little, and if value continues to outperform growth, then we should see energy outperform.

Basically, all the ratio above are at extremes. Simple mean reversion strategy would be to bet against the current trend for a flip to the opposite side. How long will extreme sentiment continue?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.