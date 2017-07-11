Nike's Dividend Looks Fashionable

If you're looking to invest in one of the most reliable sport apparel companies and collect a growing cash dividend check, you found it in Nike (NYSE:NKE). In this article, we will look at why Nike is one of the biggest powerhouses in the apparel and sports market. Nike's fiscal year 2017 sales of $34.350 billion, were more than competitors Under Armour (NYSE:AU) and Adidas AG (OTCQX:ADDYY) combined 2016, sales, which earned $4.8 billion and roughly $22 billion USD, respectively.

Nike dominates the athletic footwear business and with three innovations like the Air VaporMax, ZoomX, and Nike React leading the way. The Air VaporMaz utilizes new technology in air cushion support. The ZoomX offers a state-of-the-art running shoe. The Nike React provides the most durable foam and greatest energy return than any other Nike shoe testing.

Recently Nike announced a partnership with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) to sell a limited number of products directly on Amazon's website. It looks like Nike realizes that they need to be on Amazon for growth as some traditional retailers are experiencing a drop off in store shoppers. For many years Nike resisted selling on Amazon. Nike looks to increase its direct to consumer sales. For the fiscal year 2017, sales direct to consumers increased 16% to $9.082 billion from $7.857 billion.

Source: Fiscal 2017 Fourth Quarter Results

On June 29, 2017, CEO Mark Parker said the following:

First, the consumer appetite for newness and choice has never been higher. Their connected world means unlimited access to new products ... so when they see something they love, they want more versions of it – from performance innovation to style. For example, this year the introduction of the Air Vapor Max energized the whole AIR platform. Five of our top ten sportswear styles featured Air Max cushioning ... adding fuel to a Nike AIR business that already represents several billion dollars.

Nike is the best at innovating products that consumers want to buy. An ultra stylish shoe that makes a person the best athlete they can be. A product that feels comfortable the second you put it on and eight hours later. The Amazon partnership will help Nike achieve unlimited access to new Nike products

Source: http://www.nike.com/us/en_us/c/innovation/vapormax

Nike's Dividend is well cushioned

Nike's dividend credibility is well-regarded. Nike has been robust enough to pay a dividend since 1984 with no dividend cuts. The recession didn't do anything to slow down dividend growth with 16.2% average growth. Since 2003, the dividend has averaged an impressive 18.3% growth. Even the five-year dividend growth (2013-2017) has averaged 14%. Nike typically increases its dividend in November.

In 2017 Nike investors received a 12.5% dividend increase. This increase makes the seventh year in a row of double-digit increases. Nike's dividend is well covered and should keep growing at double digits for the foreseeable future. We believe that in November the dividend will be increased 11.1% to $0.80 per share. Over the past 15 years, only 2009 and 2010 resulted in dividend growth less than double digits.

Source: Dividend Risk Metrics

The Earnings Per Share Race Is A Marathon

Since the fiscal year 2010, when Nike earned $0.97 per share, earnings have been increasing at a high pace. In 2011, Nike made $1.11 diluted EPS. Over the past six years (2012-2017) Nike was able to grow earnings per share at an average of 14.7% per year. The lowest was 8.1% EPS increase in the fiscal year 2012. The highest was 24.2% EPS increase in the fiscal year 2015.

As Nike is in its 1st quarter 2018, fiscal year look for Nike to keep to earnings per share growth alive. Worldwide sales growth and share buybacks will fuel growth.

On June 29, 2017, Andy Campion Chief Financial Officer said,

I will begin with our currency-neutral expectations for FY18, which are an important lens into the underlying health and momentum in our business. For the full year, we expect to deliver currency-neutral Revenue growth in the mid to high single digit range. This includes growth across all geographies, led by continued strong growth internationally.



Source: Dividend Risk Metrics

Dividend Increases Don't Phase Nike's Payout Ratio

Over the past three fiscal years, Nike has kept its diluted EPS dividend payout rather conservative. The lowest payout ratio was the first quarter 2016, of 21% of profits. The highest payout ratio was 33% of profits in fourth quarter 2016. This chart shows Nike has plenty of net income to keep the double-digit dividend increases coming.

The third quarter of each year is when Nike pays its increased dividend, and it appears to have no impact on its dividend payout ratio. From 2015 to 2017 the quarterly dividend was increased by 28.6% from $0.14 to $0.18, yet the dividend payout ratio fell by 16.1% from 31% to 26% of profits. Product innovation is helping Nike grow.

Source: Dividend Risk Metrics

Dividends Breaking the One Billion Dollar Mark

Full year dividends paid for the fiscal year 2015, totaled $899 million. Dividends paid in the fiscal year 2016, broke the $1 billion mark for the first time. The total came in at $1.022 billion. A $123 million or 13.7% year over year increase. With the significant share buybacks and dividend increases, Nike is a shareholder friendly company. A shareholder-friendly company is what a successful dividend growth investor needs to find.

For the fiscal year 2017, all four quarters saw significant decreases in diluted shares outstanding. Roughly fifty million fewer diluted shares in each quarter year over year. During the fourth quarter 2017, Nike repurchased 14.9 million shares at the cost of $820 million. This repurchase is part of a four-year, $12 billion repurchase plan established in November 2015. Great dividend paying companies can achieve results like this.

Source: Dividend Risk Metrics

Billion Dollar Quarterly Profits

The fiscal year 2016 saw for the first time quarterly net income that broke the $1 billion mark in the first quarter, at $1.179 billion - a remarkable feat for Nike to achieve. The next three-quarters though short of the billion-dollar quarterly mark set the stage for healthy profits in 2017.

Nike is a relatively profitable company. For example, in the fourth quarter of 2017, Nike was able to keep $0.12 for every one dollar in revenue. That translated into a $1,008 billion profit for the fourth quarter. As Nike continues to increase sales and keeps its net profit margins steady/growing a billion dollars profit in every quarter will become a common event.

Source: Dividend Risk Metrics

Risk to Nike

Millions of dollars spent on research and development on a product could be scrapped if it fails to catch on with consumers, such as the Nike Ovidian shoe. Consumer spending during a recession could cause sales and profits to fall. A product made of faulty materials could cause brand damage - like in 2001, when 400,000 pairs of cross-training shoes were recalled due to a thin, metallic strip on the outside heel causing injuries. Website technical difficulties could prevent shoppers from making purchases.

Conclusion

Over the years Nike has used its sponsorship of professional athletes, sports teams, and sports leagues into a very successful business. Combined with inventing well-made clothing and shoes using state of the art technology has Nike ahead of all the intense competition. Net income in the fiscal year 2017 of $4,240 billion never has higher and fiscal year 2018, looks brighter.

Nike has plenty of cash on hand of $3.8 billion dollars. That's enough to cover the yearly dividend three times over. Nike's well-regarded dividend credibility is suitable for your exceptional dividend collection.

