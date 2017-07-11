QEP Resources Vs. Energen Corp.

Oil prices continue to stay weak, currently hovering near $45 a barrel at the time of this writing. In a tough oil price environment, investors should only stick with low-cost oil producers that also have a strong balance sheet. QEP Resources (QEP) and Energen Corporation (EGN) are two such exploration and production companies, though the latter appears to be in a better position to navigate through the extended downturn.

QEP Resources is known as one of the lowest cost operators while Energen is a Permian Basin-focused oil producer. In terms of proved reserves and production, QEP Resources is more than twice as large as Energen. The former carries more than 731 million barrels of oil equivalent reserves while it produced 145,500 boe per day in 1Q17. Energen’s reserve base is much smaller at 316.3 million barrels of oil equivalents and it pumped just 52,800 boe per day in the same period.

Both, QEP Resources and Energen benefit from having a high-quality asset base. QEP Resources owns a diverse asset base. Almost 37% of the company’s reserves are located in liquid-rich gas plays Pinedale Anticline and the Uinta Basin, its dry gas assets, which represent almost 20% of its reserves, are located in Haynesville Shale while more than 40% of its reserves are located in oil-rich Permian Basin and Williston Basin. The Permian Basin in west Texas and New Mexico, in particular, is the premier US-shale oil play which represents a large chunk of the country’s low-cost oil volumes. In fact, some parts of Permian Basin, such as the Midland and Delaware, have wells that generate strong returns even in a $30 to $40 a barrel oil price environment.

QEP Resources is a relatively new entrant at the Permian Basin. The company marked its major entry in 2014 when it acquired crude oil properties at northern Midland Basin, including 20,300 net acres in Martin and Andrew counties of Texas. It later expanded its position in 2016 by making additional acquisition, including 10,000 net acres in Martin County. Energen, on the other hand, is a Permian Basin pure-play. Nearly all of its proven reserves are located in the Permian Basin, primarily in the Midland Basin. In fact, almost 75% of the company’s total reserves are located in the Midland Basin alone. Midland Basin also accounted for nearly 60% of the company’s production in 2016. Not surprisingly, unlike QEP Resources, Energen has an oil-heavy portfolio. Energen's reserves are 63% crude oil, 18% NGL and just 19% natural gas.

QEP EGN Market cap $2.56Bn $5.01Bn Proved reserves ((boe)) 731.4Mn 316.3Mn % Liquids 41.8% 81.4% Operating area Various Permian Basin 1Q17 Prod. (mboepd) 145.4 52.8 % Liquids 46.1% 79.9%

Both QEP Resources and Energen benefit from having strong balance sheets. QEP Resources carries a net debt of $1.69 billion, or around $7 per share. This translates into a net debt ratio of 32.1%, which is largely in-line with the average of large-to-mid-cap exploration and production companies. However, QEP Resources doesn’t have any significant (more than $500 million) near term maturities. In fact, a majority (~87%) of the company’s debt matures after the current decade. On top of this, the company also carries liquidity of $2.14 billion, including $1.8 billion of funds available under the revolver, which is ample considering that it expects to spend around $950 million to $1 billion as capital expenditure in 2017.

Energen, on the other hand, carries a net debt of just $455.9 million, or $4.69 per share. The company has a net debt ratio of 12.6%, which is one of the lowest in the industry. Its debt levels are so low that it can’t possibly have any significant maturities. In fact, its largest maturity is $400 million, 4.6% notes due September 2021. It also has ample liquidity of $1.14 billion, including $1.5 billion available under the revolving credit facility. The company expects to spend around $1.02 billion as capital expenditure in 2017.

QEP EGN Total debt $2.03Bn $544.56Mn Cash reserves $338.4Mn $88.66Mn Net debt $1.69Bn $455.9Mn Net debt/share $7.05 $4.69 Significant near term maturities None None Equity $3.58Bn $3.15Bn Net debt ratio 32.1% 12.6% Liquidity $2.14Bn $1.14Bn

Thanks to a high-quality asset base and a rock solid balance sheet, QEP Resources and Energen are well positioned to withstand the tough oil price environment. In addition to this, both companies have significant hedges which should provide crucial support to their future cash flows if oil prices stay weak. Back in April, QEP Resources said that it has derivatives (swap positions and basis swaps) protecting a little less than 14 million barrels of oil production for the remainder of 2017 and 13.6 million barrels for 2018. Energen has locked 8.6 million barrels of oil production for the last nine months of this year and 7.4 million barrels of next year’s output using derivative instruments.

That being said, Energen appears to be in a better position to outperform QEP Resources in the future due to three reasons. Firstly, Energen is a Permian Basin pure-play. Its reserves and production is associated almost entirely with this premier oil play. By comparison, a fifth of QEP Resources’ reserves are located in the Permian Basin while the region accounted for just 10.6% of the company’s total 1Q17 production.

Secondly, as indicated earlier, Energen is an oil-focused producer. The resource, which has higher value in the eyes of Wall Street than natural gas, dominates the company’s reserve base as well as production profile. On the other hand, QEP Resources is heavily weighted towards natural gas. The company’s reserve mix is 58.2% natural gas and 32.6% oil. Its oil equivalent production in 1Q17 was also almost 54% natural gas and just 35.8% crude oil. Thirdly, Energen has a superior balance sheet with considerably lower levels of debt.

Conclusion

Shares of both QEP Resources and Energen have tumbled, dropping by 25.2% and 13.3% in the last three months as oil dipped from more than $52 a barrel to current levels $44.93 in the corresponding period. I believe both companies look well positioned to withstand weak oil prices, but Energen appears to be on a firmer foothold. Though both stocks will likely struggle to post meaningful gains in a weak oil price environment, Energen will likely continue to outperform.

