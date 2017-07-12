Market Challenge: Challenges For Snap

The stock is down abut 47% since its IPO.

It's not getting any easier for Snap (NYSE:SNAP) on Wall Street.

The social media company came to the market earlier this year in what was hailed as the top tech IPO so far in 2017. Since the IPO, the stock is down. And the stock market continues to sour on the shares.

Morgan Stanley downgraded Snap, lowering its price target to $16 a share. Credit Suisse lowered its outlook on Snap Monday. NYU Professor Scott Galloway suggested investing in Snap is as irresponsible as drunk driving. Add to that a hyper-competitive social media space, in which most suggest there's no toppling the titan - Facebook (NASDAQ:FB). And there's the probability of previously locked-up shares flooding the market soon.

Snap shares were one of the biggest losers in the market Tuesday, falling 8%.

