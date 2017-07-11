Hold Your Nose And Buy Macy's

As we continue into year 8 of this bull market, I find myself becoming increasingly bearish on the overall market, largely due to valuations. With that said, lately, I've been finding some incredibly attractive investments where we have a high probability of large appreciation over the next several years. Macy's (M) common stock is one such opportunity that we have been investing in where we believe there is a realistic chance of doubling our money within three years, while collecting a nearly 7% dividend while we wait. The retail sector has become the most hated industry in the market, as there seems to be a belief that Amazon (AMZN) will simply put nearly every company out of business. It is our belief that Macy's can survive and create tremendous shareholder value via the monetization of various assets, while adopting an improved capital allocation strategy.

Let me start by saying that I hate retail stocks. I'm the type of person that when I like a shirt, I buy it in every color and wear virtually the same outfit each day. As investment opportunities go, retailers are generally difficult to assess due to the fickleness of fashion trends. I'm also a firm believer in the benefits of having things delivered, and you'd have to be blind and deaf to not see the moat in Amazon's business. With that said, I believe the market is not fully understanding the changes that are occurring in malls, to a more energetic and entertainment-oriented environment. There will be less conventional retail and department stores, and more popular restaurants, bowling alleys, movie theatres etc.

To accomplish these transformations, developers are required to make sizeable investments to procure and redevelop mall real estate. The key to real estate is still location and Macy's has stores in 72% of "A" malls, and 49 of the 50 largest DMAs. Macy's has the number 1 or 2 location in almost every mall that it is in. These locations have incredible value as the anchor department stores usually either own the real estate underlying the store, or they have long-term leases at incredibly low lease rates that can often be reassigned to another operator. It isn't just the store that has value but it is also the adjacent parking lots that offer fertile ground for office buildings, hotels, etc. I've avoided most retailers and mall-REITs like the plague over the last few years, but given the devastation in valuations that has occurred, I firmly believe that these opportunities now offer the best value in the real estate sector.

Many market participants will rightly correlate the investment thesis on Macy's with the investment thesis that has led to many billions of dollars of losses for those that have been long Sears Holdings (SHLD). The key similarities are that both have incredible real estate value, in addition to underlying brands that are worth significant sums to potential third party buyers. There are some key differences between Macy's and Sears, though:

Macy's is still solidly profitable, allowing the company to transform without sacrificing value to meet liquidity needs, or stem major losses. Macy's has been continuously investing in its stores unlike Sears. (I'd argue that this may not have been the smartest thing to do given the changing dynamics of the industry, but regardless, the stores are in way better shape.)

Both Macy's and Sears, among many others, have been way too late in monetizing some of the real estate and shrinking their physical footprints. Just a few years ago, mall-REITS had some very elevated valuations, and it has been clear for some time that the retail industry is undergoing a period of unprecedented change. The easiest way to prune the real estate portfolio is to sell or otherwise divest struggling stores, in addition to partially monetizing some of the first class real estate that comprises a sizable percentage of Macy's real estate value. Macy's is finally beginning to take these steps, which makes me increasingly opportunistic in the investment opportunity. In 2016, Macy's generated cash proceeds of $675MM on real estate transactions, which is just the beginning. The company is already closing about 100 stores, and I'd expect that number to get larger over these next few years. These store closures and other organizational restructuring are expected to generate $550MM in annual expense savings beginning in 2017, allowing the company to allocate an additional $250MM into growth initiatives. Management cites having reduced expenses by $1 billion since 2015, but I'd argue it hasn't gone far or fast enough.

Source: Macy's 2017 Fact Book

Macy's is more than just the traditional Macy's and Bloomingdale franchises, as it also includes Blue Mercury, which is one of the fastest growing beauty product and spa retail chains. Macy's is leveraging its scale and brand power to get into the off-price space with its Backstage and Last Act franchises. These clearance sale operations clean up the sales floor and attract new customers. What is nice is that Macy's already has the prime real estate, so it can add space for the faster growing franchises, while it is subtracting space and reducing costs on the legacy business. Amazon isn't the only company selling goods online, as Macy's has been growing its digital sales by double digits, which has helped to partially offset the decline in sales at the physical stores.

On May 11th, Macy's reported first quarter earnings per diluted share of 23 cents, or 24 cents excluding the premiums and fees associated with debt repurchases. This was down from 37 cents per diluted share, or 40 cents per share adjusted in the year-ago period. Sales in the q1 2017 were $5.338 billion, down 7.5% YoY. Comparable sales on an owned basis were down 5.2% in the first quarter and were down 4.6% on an owned plus licensed basis. Operating income totaled $220MM and was 4.1% of sales, compared to $276MM and 4.8% of sales in the first quarter of 2016. Macy's received cash proceeds associated with real estate transactions of $96MM in the quarter and booked $68MM of real estate gains. $47MM of these gains were related to the sale of the company's Downtown Minneapolis property. The company is also under contract to sell two additional floors of its Downtown Seattle store after having sold floors five through eight in 2015, with the latest transaction scheduled to close in the fall. Macy's opened two new Macy's stores, as well as 10 new freestanding Blue Mercury beauty specialty stores and 11 new Macy's Backstage stores within existing Macy's stores. Currently, Macy's has 26 Backstage stores within Macy's stores, and the company is going to add 19 more this year.

For full-year 2017, Macy's expects comparable sales on an owned basis to decline between 2.2% and 3.3%, with comparable sales on an owned plus licensed basis to decline between 2% and 3%. Total sales are forecast to be down between 3.2% and 4.3%, while adjusted diluted earnings per share should be between $3.37 and $3.62, excluding the impact of settlement charge related to the company's defined benefit plans and premiums and fees associated with debt repurchases. Excluding the impact of the anticipated fourth quarter gain on the sale of the Union Square Men's building in San Francisco, the anticipated settlement charges related to the company's defined benefit plans and premiums, and fees associated with debt repurchases, adjusted diluted earnings per share of $2.90 to $3.15 are expected in 2017.

Based on a recent price of $21.08 and 307MM diluted shares outstanding, Macy's has a market capitalization of roughly $6.465 billion. As of 4-29-17, Macy's had about $9.740 billion of long-term liabilities, including long-term debt, deferred income taxes, and other liabilities, including pension. With $1.201 billion in cash and cash equivalents, Macy's has an enterprise value of approximately $15 billion. Macy's had $19.641 billion of assets on the balance sheet, so if we strip out the $3.897 billion of goodwill, that would get us to $15.744 billion. Obviously, the real estate is dramatically undervalued on the balance sheet as exemplified by the huge gains that the company is achieving on its small amount of real estate sales that have been completed thus far. In January of 2016, Starboard Value LP estimated that Macy's real estate is worth approximately $21 billion and possibly far more. Unlike Sears, Macy's isn't destroying shareholder value with operating losses, as exemplified by the 2016 return on invested capital of 18.5%.

Source: Starwood Value LP Presentation on Macy's

Macy's pays out $1.50 in dividends a year currently, so the dividend yield based on the recent price of $21.08 is an astounding 7.11%. I'd recommend that Macy's immediately creates a joint venture similar to Seritage Growth Properties (SRG). This would allow the company to dramatically restructure the balance sheet, while maintaining control over which stores it wishes to close or continue operating. Change is happening so fast that it is essential to move aggressively. Doing these piecemeal will not get the job done, as Macy's is going to need the additional capital and operating experience that key joint venture partners can bring to the equation. Macy's does have a partnership with Brookfield where a dedicated team is working to maximize value on a relatively small portion of assets, but much more can be done given the asset base. Macy's credit card business is another huge lever of value that can be monetized, as it generated $180MM of income in the first quarter of 2017 alone and should do around $750MM for the year. Macy's could easily sell its credit card business for between $5-7 billion, but assuming Macy's acts more aggressively than the current plan on real estate, I'd be comfortable holding on to it as it is a substantial profit generator.

Macy's currently has a leverage ratio of 3.2 and a coverage ratio of 6.7. Management's goal is to get the leverage ratio down to a range of 2.5 to 2.8 and 6.4 to 6.6 for coverage. Creating a joint venture REIT like Seritage would be the quickest way to improve the balance sheet dramatically and quickly. This would allow the company to focus its free cash flow on stock buybacks and on growth initiatives. I agree that it is prudent to reduce debt, and Macy's did so by purchasing $146MM of debt in the open market, with $136MM of that yielding 6.375%. However, Macy's is a big taxpayer with a 37% tax rate, so reducing tax deductible interest on relatively low-cost debt, when the common stock has a dividend yield greater than 7% should merit careful consideration. Mr. Market is valuing the credit card franchise and retail operations as though they are worth nothing, so it is time to really get value out of the real estate portfolio to take advantage of the disconnect in price via stock buybacks. To be clear, I'm not advocating stock buybacks until debt is cut further as that is a priority, but I am pushing for a far more aggressive approach on RE, which once completed should enable these stock buybacks.

I believe Macy's is worth $35 to $40 per share conservatively. If Macy's is actually able to execute on its plan and improve same store sales trends, it could be worth quite a bit more. The biggest risk to Macy's is if management doesn't act fast enough in reducing its real estate footprint. I believe Starboard's plan was pretty sound, and I have no doubt that Macy's stock would be significantly higher had it more aggressively followed that plan. Macy's must act when it is still operating from a position of strength i.e. operating profitability. While I don't forecast a major recession in the near term, management must realize that making this transformation happen during a downturn would be a far bigger challenge than what the company is facing now.

Disclosure: I am/we are long M.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I'm also have a long SHLD position and Sears bonds.