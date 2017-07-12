AT&T Is Dead Money? I Beg To Differ

What happened?

Much respected author Kumquat Research just came out with a scathing review of AT&T’s (NYSE: T) future growth prospects. The author states:

“AT&T has been a dividend investor's delight for quite some time, but the company has also become too big for its own good, leading to stagnating growth and an underperforming stock price. I think that, while shares offer a juicy dividend of greater than 5%, investors looking for capital gains should look somewhere other than this debt-laden, stagnant behemoth.”

Kumquat states the Time Warner (NYSE: TWX) acquisition and the DirecTV acquisition will not provide any additional boost to the companies top line.

Sounds like really bad news. The problem is we disagree completely with the conclusion. Nevertheless, this is what makes a market. In the following sections we make our case.

Time Warner and DirecTV offer no growth prospects

AT&T is in the midst of fully integrating its network operations and content to become the world’s premier technology, media and telecommunications (TMT) provider. The company plans to vertically integrate by acquiring Time Warner (NYSE: TWX) and DirecTV. AT&T wants to create a fully integrated network ready to serve its customer base, no matter where or how they wanted to consume content. AT&T is already the 800-pound gorilla of integrated carriers out there. CFO John Stephens recently stated:

"So we have the capability to deliver services to customers anywhere they live and work, anywhere they want. With that, we found that premium content was critical to that and both not only content but premium content was critical to the success of that."

So, in this statement, he reiterates the point I made several months ago regarding the Time Warner transaction. It is critical to the company's future success. The fact of the matter is customers want premium content most of all. So the move to purchase premium content was a highly deft one by the company, if you ask me. Furthermore, I submit AT&T has bought some of the best content out there. What's more, the diversification of revenues streams will dramatically lower risk. Stephens states:

"With regard to that, it's also, quite frankly, from a financial perspective, just a really very attractive transaction in the sense of the diversity of the revenue, the revenue growth perspectives, the cash flow growth perspectives, if you will, the payout ratio improvements, quite frankly, the diversity of revenue from a regulatory perspective even though the regulatory environment is certainly significantly improved over the last six months, Time Warner and its content revenues are much less regulated than our traditional business."

Content ownership is key to growth

AT&T's long-term goal to fully integrate content and distribution was underpinned by the tremendous response to the company's recent DirecTV initiative. CEO Stephenson stated the DirecTV deal provided a substantial tell that content ownership would be the key to AT&T's future growth prospects. CEO Stephenson stated:

"There were no promotion, no advertisements, so even hardly pay the reps to sell it and the thing just caught fire. We put 200,000 subscribers up in December, which was much faster than we are wanting to go and so we kind of pulled back, but the reality was that the demand for premium content integrated with the mobile experience was really, really high, which gave us the conviction that we probably ought to just go ahead and go the full - the full distance and just own a position in premium content."

What's even more inspiring is the opportunity for AT&T to lever Time Warner's current advertising inventory.

Advertising monetization will be "orders of magnitude" higher

CEO Stephenson states in no uncertain terms the monetization of Time Warner's massive advertising inventory of over 750 billion impressions will provide a massive and immediate jolt to the company's top and bottom lines. Stephenson states:

"I get really enthusiastic as I think about distribution affecting the entertainment because the easiest place and I would say the quickest benefits will come from the idea that Time Warner through Turner networks primarily has a massive inventory of advertising. Think about Turner networks and how many ad, what their ad inventory looks like in there? It's like 750 billion plus impressions per year."

This is incredibly astounding to me. Here is the kicker. Stephenson states AT&T will be able to monetize Time Warner's 750 billion ad impressions at two to three orders of magnitude higher. Stephenson states:

"On the AT&T side, we monetize those impressions at a significantly higher yield than your typical media company we're getting revenues per impression that are not (just) percentages higher than a traditional media company, (they are) orders of magnitude higher, two and three times higher than what you're getting in a traditional media company."

Now that this fact has been brought to my attention, I'm much less concerned about the two companies' combined debt load and how AT&T is going to continue to pay the juicy current dividend payout. Stephenson goes on to say:

"To what extent can this information and data, the viewership patterns influence and drive these higher yields on the 750 billion impressions that are within Time Warner and Turner Network specifically, we think is significant."

I have been behind the AT&T/Time Warner acquisition from the start simply because it looked like the right thing to do from an operations perspective. If AT&T is going to pay billions of dollars to build out the network so everyone everywhere on any device can access and consume content, AT&T might as well own it and reap the lion's share of the profits. I say this opportunity will go a long way to decreasing the debt load that so many have espoused will be the end of AT&T. What's more, the opportunities for growth related to the new fifth generation technology (5G) are vast as well.

5G will be historic game changer

I was very interested to hear how important and groundbreaking Donovan considered the deployment of fifth generation technology. Donovan stated regarding the company's 5G efforts:

"As a network (5G) is the most amazing technology that I've seen in like my whole career."

Donovan states the FiberTower deal will play a crucial part in the company's 5G deployment efforts. FiberTower essentially gave the company a head start in the important Millimeter Wave spectrum space for 5G. AT&T management felt it was important to get in early in the 5G game. Donovan states regarding FiberTower:

"It was important to us to get spectrum to launch 5G to be in the early 5G game and so that's FiberTower afforded us the opportunity to get launch spectrum."

AT&T plans to augment the Millimeter Wave it acquired over time as necessary through FCC spectrum auctions and aftermarket opportunities. What's more, Donovan stated AT&T will use its entire current network footprint to "serve its customers in the most economical way possible." That sounds great to me.

The Bottom Line

The game is changing as we speak. AT&T is definitely not standing still. Many who currently own the stock, me included, have bought it for its high yield due to the boring and predictable nature of AT&T's business. That is no longer the case. There is substantially higher risk associated with the stock, hence the recent selloff.

Nevertheless, there is significantly higher reward as well. Not to mention the stock appears oversold with an RSI of 30 and undervalued by a wide margin with a forward P/E ratio of 12.44 at present.

AT&T has set out on a very difficult mission. A new fifth generation network will be needed to handle the exploding growth on network traffic. This effort will entail a substantial amount of capital expenditures upfront which will hopefully pay dividends for years to come. Based on my due diligence, I have faith in AT&T's management will come out on top. I have no concerns regarding AT&T's ability to increase EPS by cutting costs and taking advantage of synergies to increase margins. Therefore, dividend growth and capital appreciation are in the cards.

I would be much more concerned if AT&T was not making these bold moves to stay ahead of the curve and take advantage of these growth opportunities. On top of all this, we still may see a significant boost to the bottom line if President Trump ever gets his pro-growth policies approved. Furthermore, you get paid a safe, predictable, best-in-class dividend which currently yields 5.3%. This provides an additional margin of safety.

I have a hard time seeing how some can come to the conclusion that AT&T has no growth prospects presently. In fact, I believe AT&T most likely has the best growth prospects it’s ever had and therefore the best opportunity for capital gains as well. Those are my thoughts on the matter. I look forward to reading yours. Please use this information as a starting point for your own due diligence.

