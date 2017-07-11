ConocoPhillips: An Eye On The Priorities

By Chris Armes

ConocoPhillips (COP) will report second quarter fiscal earnings July 27th.

Credit: TheStreet.com

Market expectations forecast the Houston-based company to report $7.2 billion in revenue per Yahoo Finance, a YOY increase of 31%, largely attributable to higher oil prices which have picked up 8% over the same period. The EPS consensus of $0.02 would bring the firm’s non-GAAP earnings back into positive territory after missing estimates in Q1. See below for a historical view of COP’s quarterly revenues combined with EPS results.

Credit: Bloomberg

Strategic Priorities Progress

Given the sector’s heavy anchoring to macro supply and demand developments and follow-through effects on oil prices, I expect market attention and price action to be comparatively modest following COP’s reporting of financial results. More importantly to investors, I anticipate the company will provide further clarification on its priorities and progress on the path to transform itself into a leaner, more efficient company. This should rank near the top of the list for the long-term investor given the current operating environment. I don’t expect COP’s stock price to be rewarded much in the near term, even as or if the company better positions itself to operate successfully in the “even lower for longer” scenario that appears to be playing out. But the transformation should factor in quite positively once prices in the sector begin to recover above $50 per barrel.

In terms of the financials, I believe the primary focus should be on COP’s cash flow, which is a key beneficiary of the firm’s transformation initiatives. A top priority the company has called out is the importance being placed on the generation of FCF instead of absolute growth. The firm’s asset sale program of ~$16 billion (assuming close of the San Juan Basin deal) coupled with announced share buybacks of $6 billion and pay-down of debt to a long-term target of $20 billion represent a lot of moving parts, and it will be important to see how it all nets out on the statement of cash flows.

In terms of operations, I will look for future guidance on the firm’s operations in Alaska and the lower 48 to see how its investment in short-cycle supply continues to evolve for the firm by the direction of rig count (added 3 in Q1 and 1 in April), specifically in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford where much of the firm’s $5 billion in annual declared capex is being funneled. It will be important to note how COP’s allocation strategy to short-cycle investment is coming through in the operating income line item ($239 million in Q1 vs. $635 million forecasted in Q2) and margin ratios.

The other piece to the earnings release that warrants consideration is the recently-volatile dividend. The firm cut its dividend by 65% in 2016 to 26 cents a share, the first decrease in at least 25 years.

Credit: Bloomberg

While the cut was a shock to shareholders, COP’s current strategic reorganization more explicitly features a commitment to annual growth of the dividend, ranking second on its list of five active priorities. I expect the firm to maintain the quarterly dividend at 26.5 cents per share and will look for consistent growth in the medium term as the company has safely positioned itself in this regard.

Final Thoughts

As mentioned, I don’t see this quarter’s results moving the dial much for COP’s share price. But I do believe that management’s commentary will provide critical details for the firm’s ongoing transformation.

The firm is ensuring that it is fit to operate in any environment and fundamentals will continue to strengthen in 2017. If crude is seemingly going to remain bearish in the short term, I would like to see management looking toward opportunistic asset purchases at favorable prices as the “lower for longer” market continues onward.

