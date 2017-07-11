The Case Against Bonds

Why I No Longer Own Bonds

I have written several pieces over the past couple of years speaking of the merits of the U.S. Treasury bond market. While I stand by my call for the 10-year to hit 1% and the 30-year to hit 2%, due to many factors and after further analysis, I have decided to sell all of my bonds, and have a new policy of not owning bonds at all in the portfolio. In this piece I want to outline the reasoning for this action, and make the case for why other investors are far better served with a strategy of owning stocks and cash, and leaving bonds out of your portfolio all together. While this may seem like an extreme position, and traditional financial theory has proffered the notion that bonds play an important role in client portfolios. The volatility of long term bonds and the low returns of short term bonds create serious concerns for investors and for those advising them. I believe dividend stocks and cash offer a far better risk and return profile over time than bonds.

Market Premium

The greatest reason why you should not hold bonds in your portfolio is because over the long run, stocks outperform bonds. The market premium is a well-established factor identified by academic research and confirmed by real live data sets. Diversifying your money across a wide range of stocks, and cash instruments, provides a far more stable risk and return model that allows the investor to capture the premium offered by stocks without incurring the additional risk of debt instruments. For example, one of the funds I use for this sleeve is American Funds Washington Mutual (AWSHX). In 2016, AWSHX returned 13.41%, while even the zero coupon 30-year U.S. Treasury only earned 1.64%, providing a premium of 11.77%. Calculating the global stock index premium with the current dividend yield far outpaces the negative real returns on bonds. When calculated in light of the enormous risks a bond investor takes on, it is even more compelling.

Asymmetric Risks

Bonds carry a great deal of risks that most investors do not consider. Research shows that high yield bonds for example are more correlated to stocks, yet offer lower returns than stocks over the long run. Investment grade bonds offer investors lower but still positive correlation to stocks and even lower returns. Government bonds, have been on a thirty year run. While yields may well go lower as I have stated in previous pieces, the risks to obtain that incremental return is enormous. Investors are far better off holding their safety money in cash and cash equivalent instruments, such as a money market fund. Investors are taking far too much risk holding bonds in their portfolios. This is especially true of retirement investors, especially those who can obtain a match from their employer. Owning bonds for retirement, could leave investors exposed to significant interest rate and market risks, and leave them woefully underprepared for retirement.

The Judeo-Christian Argument

As a committed evangelical Christian, I do not want to own debt instruments, or participate in the cycle of debt in any way. The Bible is very clear about money and debt, and quite simply, I do not want debt to be a part of my life at all, and you shouldn't either. Debt restrains your ability to build wealth, and live the life you want. Many religious investors are coming to the realization that debt should not be part of their lives, and they want a system of investing that does not engage in debt as an investment. While the religious argument may only apply to people of faith, it is another argument added on to the list of secular arguments for why debt is not to be incurred or entered into even in the structure of owning a bond. It is an inefficient use of your capital, and a poor investment vehicle. Don’t own bonds. For investors seeking to go deeper into these arguments, I recommend the works of Ron Blue, Rabbi Daniel Lapin, Thomas Stanley, and particularly the work of Dave Ramsey. All of whom make the Biblical case for creating real wealth.

Debt Is Not a Tool of Prosperity

I believe academic finance has offered misguided advice to society when it comes to debt. Financing seems to be offered with nearly every major purchase, tempting consumers to buy more than they can afford if only they can meet the monthly payment. The notion that we can have it today and pay for it tomorrow has created a society and a nation deeply in debt. In my past pieces I have gone over the academic evidence demonstrating the deleterious effect of debt on our nation's GDP growth. Research demonstrates a clear linkage between growing debt and declining growth rates.

Additionally, the notion of a nation which consumes goods through debt, is artificially boosting growth. Each individual has a falsified capacity of consumption that can be entered into through debt instruments, before they must undergo a season of reduced consumption to pay for yesterday’s purchases. It is time to break the cycle of debt all together, raise the savings rate, and have real prosperity in our homes and in our nation.

Conclusion

In summary, bonds are a poor investment choice, they provide subpar returns to stocks, and offer investors far more risk than most people realize. For investors saving for retirement, the notion of owning bonds becomes even less appealing. The current yield on a 30-year bond is 2.93%, while there is no guarantee, I am confident that dividend paying stocks can outperform bonds over 30 years, even at today’s lofty valuations.

I like American Funds Washington Mutual (AWSHX), American Funds Investment Company of America (AIVSX), American Funds Fundamental Investors (ANCFX), Vanguard Dividend Growth (VDIGX), and Vanguard Equity Income (VEIPX), for this sleeve of the portfolio, but investors can use any fund or ETF they find that works best for them. Taking a growth and income approach to this sleeve of capital provides a smoother more stable ride by investing in solid blue chip companies that throw off a steady stream of income.

Investors at any stage of life should not own bonds. I prefer for individuals who are closer to retirement to hold more of their assets in a combination of cash and dividend paying stocks. This provides a strong defense against both deflationary and inflationary forces respectively, and provides higher rates of return over the long run. Investors are far better holding cash for money they need to keep safe, or for short run needs. Currently, CD rates are higher than Treasury rates, even out to 30 years, where a CD is yielding 3.25%, 32bps higher than the 30-year Treasury. There is simply no argument to be made for owning bonds that does not boil down to a very risky speculative bet on lower yields. Once I realized this, I sold my bonds and reallocated the capital to cash, and dividend paying stocks. The most important financial advice I give everyone I meet is, get out of all debt, and that includes the debt in your portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMERICAN FUNDS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to buy or sell any security. It is not intended to be financial advice, and it is not financial advice. Before acting on any information contained herein, be sure to consult your own financial advisor.