Quick And Dirty mREIT Discounts For July 10, 2017

If you have any challenges reading the charts in this article, check out the first article on quick and dirty discounts to book value for mortgage REITs. This piece is designed to be short and to emphasize providing easy charts that help investors identify opportunities for further inspection.

The mREITs

I put most of the mREITs, one corporation, and one ETF into the table because I wanted to get a more complete estimation.

(AGNC) American Capital Agency Corp (AI) Arlington Asset Investment Corporation Not a REIT (ANH) Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ARR) ARMOUR Residential REIT (BXMT) Blackstone Mortgage Trust (CHMI) Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (CIM) Chimera Investment Corporation (CMO) Capstead Mortgage Corporation (CYS) CYS Investments (DX) Dynex Capital (EARN) Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (MFA) MFA Financial (MTGE) American Capital Mortgage Investment (NLY) Annaly Capital Management (NYMT) New York Mortgage Trust (ORC) Orchid Island Capital (RSO) Resource Capital Corporation (TWO) Two Harbors Investment Corp (WMC) Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. (SLD) Sutherland Asset Management (ARI) Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (OAKS) Five Oaks (MITT) AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (REM) iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF

The goal here is to have a fairly large sample size so we can identify trends and similarities throughout the sector. The mREIT sector only contains about 25 total organizations but the investing and hedging strategies have very material differences.

It is also worth emphasizing that I opted to use the GAAP book value for each mREIT. Most of the time this was available from the earnings release.

I want to emphasize that GAAP book value is not necessarily the metric that I believe is most relevant. For CIM, I believe the “economic book value” provided by management is an excellent tool. CIM’s economic book value was materially lower than GAAP book value.

Table 1

If you’re primarily using this article for the quick discounts to book value, use the column with the red heading in this table.

Over the last couple of weeks mortgages were shooting materially higher. The ending Q2 book values haven’t been announced yet, though I’ve ran my own estimates on where some of them should land. Relative to the end of the second quarter, on average price-to-Q1-book ratios are pretty much flat. That is relevant because Treasury yields shot higher. Many of these mortgage REITs were running positive duration, so their portfolio values declined on the move.

Did Anyone Win?

Not all mortgage REITs are designed the same way. While CYS, AGNC, ARR, MTGE are great examples of mortgage REITs that are long duration and short volatility, some are constructed with a greater emphasis on the shape of the yield curve or on credit sensitivity. For investors are unfamiliar with this concept, being short volatility refers to the way a mortgage REIT loses if yields move significantly in either direction.

For the shape of the yield curve, CMO is a big winner since the yield curve steepened. CMO is holding a portfolio of all (or very close to all) agency adjustable-rate RMBS. They also do some minor hedging, primarily on the short end of the yield curve, with LIBOR swaps. ANH should be moderately winning because they also have a large amount of agency adjustable-rate RMBS. With credit sensitive positions doing well, the non-agency RMBS shouldn’t be too bad off either. However, the news regarding Wells Fargo (WFC) and New Residential (NRZ) could weaken valuations for non-agency RMBS. In my view, non-agency RMBS should be coming off a stellar second quarter.

Commercial Real Estate

The mortgage REITs going hard into credit sensitivity with CRE (commercial real estate) loans should be performing exceptionally well. That’s another very interesting area because Blackstone Mortgage Trust came down a bit. I thought they were overvalued previously, but there were no fundamentally bad developments for them. Other mortgage REITs with a heavy emphasis in this area include: ARI, GPMT, RSO, and SLD.

I have a strong buy rating on Granite Point Mortgage Trust (GPMT). Most investors and analysts reading the prospectus didn’t get the full picture and consequently, it appeared that GPMT was significantly weaker than it is. GPMT is extremely similar to BXMT, but investors reading the prospectus may not recognize that because the level of assets was lower for trailing periods.

When interest rates move higher, the mortgage REITs investing in CRE loans should see their yield on assets increasing by an amount similar to the increase in their cost of funds. However, the yield on assets is more important than the cost of funds because these mortgage REITs use lower levels of leverage and thus are financing a material portion of the portfolio with equity. The increase in interest earned on assets financed by equity is not offset by the higher cost of funds. Assets financed with debt, on the other hand, will see relatively minor impacts.

Table 2

This table helps us assess the changes for each reporting period.

Higher ratios on average by a material amount go along with the dividends. I’m not seeing several opportunities here, but I do see the opportunity in GPMT. No surprise really, if I could buy BXMT at a slight discount to book value, I’d love that as an investment. Instead, it trades around 117% of trailing book value.

My Positions

Long WPG, BMNM, GPMT, GBLIL, CBL-D, DX-A. I may buy or sell anything in the near future.

