Bellatrix Exploration: Hurt By Low AECO Natural Gas Prices

Western Canadian natural gas pricing trends have been distinctly unfavorable, with 2019 AECO natural gas futures falling around 20% over the last year. This puts Bellatrix Exploration (BXE) in a tough spot if gas prices don't improve significantly from current strip prices. Bellatrix has a large 2020 note maturity that it needs to deal with, and refinancing/repaying that debt could be challenging for the company.

AECO spot prices have plunged at times recently, but Bellatrix has the majority of its production hedged for 2017. However, Bellatrix's 2018 hedge volumes are around 65% of 2017 levels, while it also expects its production to increase, so low natural gas prices will have a larger impact after this year.

While Bellatrix typically reports in Canadian dollars, this article uses US dollars unless otherwise noted. The exchange rate used in this article is $1.30 CAD to $1.00 USD. Bellatrix Exploration primarily trades as BXE on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

2017 Projections

Bellatrix has increased its production guidance since the last time I wrote about it. However, the benefit of stronger production has been offset by weaker oil and gas prices. At current strip prices for the remainder of 2017 and actual prices to date, I believe that Bellatrix will generate around $206 million USD in revenue, including $15 million in positive hedge value.

Type Units $/Unit $ Million Oil (Barrels) 832,700 $46.00 $38 NGLs (Barrels) 2,189,500 $13.50 $30 Natural Gas [MCF] 57,421,800 $2.15 $123 Hedge Value $15 Total Revenue $206

Bellatrix is expected to have $224 million USD in cash expenditures during 2017, resulting in $18 million in cash burn during the year. The $66 million USD capital expenditure number is net of the proceeds from Bellatrix's Strachan asset sale.

$ Million Production $87 Transportation $10 Royalties $20 Cash G&A $16 Cash Interest $25 CapEx $66 Total Expenses $224

Low Natural Gas Prices Are A Challenge

As Bellatrix is primarily a natural gas company, its fortunes are primarily tied to AECO natural gas prices. Unfortunately for Bellatrix, AECO futures have slumped as the expectation is that Western Canadian natural gas production growth will exceed Western Canadian demand growth, while exports to the US may decline or stagnate as US natural gas production continues to grow as well. Canada does not currently have overseas LNG export capabilities (such as Sabine Pass in Louisiana) to help relieve domestic oversupply and it will be at least several years (and perhaps much longer) before Canada gets large-scale LNG export capabilities.

Source: Gas Alberta

The effect of the lower AECO natural gas futures is that Bellatrix may be set to realize around $2.06 USD per Mcf for its natural gas in 2018 and $1.97 USD per Mcf in 2019 based on current strip. This would lower Bellatrix's projected EBITDA to around $70 million USD in 2018 (including $8 million in hedge value) and $71 million USD in 2019. These projections include the effect of significant planned projection growth to around 40,500 BOEPD in 2019, although it is uncertain whether Bellatrix will attempt to grow production that much if oil and gas prices remain near current levels.

As well, the EBITDA projections assume that production costs fall to $8.50 CAD per BOE in 2018 and $8.00 CAD per BOE in 2019 due to the benefits from Alder Flats Phase 2, which is scheduled to be completed in the first half of 2018.

Leverage Is A Concern

Despite raising approximately $440 million CAD ($338 million USD) since May 2016 through various transactions, Bellatrix is expected to remain significantly leveraged due to declining natural gas prices. Bellatrix's debt is projected to be over 4.5x 2019 EBITDA at current strip, even assuming growth to 40,500 BOEPD in production without a significant increase in debt. As long as natural gas prices remain near current levels, Bellatrix's May 2020 note maturity is a serious threat and Bellatrix may have difficulty refinancing it.

On the other hand, if the natural gas strip recovers to around where it was a year ago (25% higher than current strip for 2019), Bellatrix's debt may end up being around 3x 2019 EBITDA, and I can see the refinancing going through fairly smoothly.

Conclusion

Bellatrix expects strong growth from its Spirit River assets, and believes that it can reach over 40,000 BOEPD in production in 2019. Despite this production growth potential, Bellatrix's share price has fallen significantly due to the decline in the AECO forward strip. At current strip prices, Bellatrix's enterprise value appears to be a bit above 6x its estimated 2019 EBITDA. Therefore, Bellatrix's current share price appears to be a reasonably accurate reflection of the forward natural gas markets.

For Bellatrix's shares to recover, Western Canadian natural gas prices will need to increase, and that will likely be dependent on US natural gas inventories being depleted and allowing imports from Canada to rise. If natural gas prices don't increase much, Bellatrix will likely have some trouble with its 2020 debt maturity.

Author's Note: If you thought this article was interesting, please scroll to the top of the article and click on "Follow" next to Elephant Analytics. Thanks for reading!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.