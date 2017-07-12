General Electric Just Bounced Off Rock Bottom

In the following piece we take the glass half full perspective and make our bull case for concerned dividend growth and income investors.

I believe the end of the downtrend may be near. What's more, there are several positive catalysts on the horizon that may ignite a reversal of fortune for current shareholders.

General Electric shares are caught in a wicked downward spiral. The downtrend has been relentless and well-defined. Yet, is beginning to show signs of exhaustion.

General Electric’s (NYSE: GE) stock has been under assault as of late regardless of the fact Jeff Immelt has finally stepped aside. Many believe the stock has much further to fall and is dead money at best. I beg to differ. In the following sections I make my case.

President Trump’s pro-growth policies

One huge catalyst will be if President Trump can get his pro-growth policies approved. Regulatory relief, repatriation of overseas cash, and a substantial corporate tax will be a game changer for the stock. The opportunity for repatriation of General Electric’s substantial

Repatriation of overseas cash

One of the 12 bullet points in Trump’s recently released tax reform plan called for a "one-time tax on trillions of dollars held overseas." According to CNBC, it was unclear what that reduced rate would be, but the last tax holiday allowed companies to repatriate overseas earnings at a tax rate of 5.25%. General Electric has a substantial amount of overseas income to repatriate as well.

Source: cnbc.com

The $82 billion the company had abroad at the end of 2016 equates to $9 per share or approximately a 30% increase in income per share. If Trump can get the tax holiday approved, this one event alone could vault the stock back into the mid-thirties. But that’s not all we have to look forward to regarding taxes. A substantial corporate tax cut is also on the table that should be a game changer for General Electric’s bottom line. What’s more, much of General Electric’s earnings are back end loaded.

2017 earnings growth still in cards

Former CEO Jeff Immelt made too many promises and underdelivered. The miss in the first quarter of 2017 was his final undoing. Even so, I have faith the company can come through on the earnings guidance for the rest of the year.

Source: scottrade.com

EPS is expected to rise significantly in the third quarter of this year as you can see by the chart. I do not believe the new CEO John Flannery will substantially cut the estimates for this year as many expect. This fact alone could cause the stock to pop when earnings are announced at the end of next week. I posit a majority of the bad news is already priced into the stock. It is going to be a sell the rumor, buy the news event at this point in my mind. Expectations have been beaten down so low any sign of life will be greatly rewarded. The stock is currently unloved, oversold, and undervalued. This is just the way I like it.

Undervalued, unloved, and oversold

I believe the point of maximum pessimism has been reached. The stock has fallen into correction territory dropping nearly 18% year-to-date. Nonetheless, I submit the bottom is in. I do not see the stock breaking through substantial support at the $24 to $25 range.

Source: finviz.com

With the stock’s RSI bouncing just above the 30 mark recently, a rebound at least to the top of the downtrend channel could be in the cards. This would be the first towards a trend reversal. Furthermore, the stock is traded at a significant discount to its peers.

Source: cnbc.com

The stock is trading at a 13% discount on trailing two month price to cash flow basis from its peers and the industry. Moreover, anytime the dividend yield reached 4% the stock is snapped up by savvy long-term dividend investors very quickly. That would be at the $24 mark.

The Bottom Line

I contend General Electric’s stock has reached rock bottom. The 1.35% bounce off the bottom of the long-term downtrend channel on Tuesday could be the first sign the selling may begin to relent. For those with a high risk tolerance, now may be a great time to start a position prior to earning being announced at the end of next week. If I were looking to start a position, I would buy a third prior to earnings, a third after earnings, and the final third at some point in the future. At this point I surmise all the bad news is priced in. The risk/reward equation favors long trades at this level. Those are my thoughts on the subject. I look forward to reading yours.

Your Input is Required!

The true value of my article is derived from the prescient insights made in the comments section by Seeking Alpha members. Do you think General Electric has hit rock bottom or is there further downside in the cards? Why or why not? Thank you in advance for your participation.

Final note: If you found this article interesting and would like to be notified of my next post, please click on the follow button below. I would greatly appreciate it.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.