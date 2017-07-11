Omega: An Exceptional Opportunity

Long-term investors are looking for stocks with higher yet sustainable dividend yields. These investors who are looking for such stocks with exceptional yields should definitely consider the high dividend yield that Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) has as it is an exceptional opportunity.

Amazing dividend yield

When it comes to dividend, Omega Healthcare has been amazing to its shareholders for years. The stock has had high dividend yields for years while also maintaining a very attractive growth rate.

As you can see, the stock has seen its dividend grow on an annual basis for quite some time. Not just that, but the growth rates at which this takes place are impressive to say the least. Over the past nine years, the average annual growth rate of the dividends was 9.1%. There are not a lot of stocks of which you can say this.

But the company does not just grow its dividend on an annual basis. Management’s goal seems to be to increase their dividend every single quarter. So far, management has been able to do just this for quite some time now as it recently announced the 19th consecutive quarterly dividend increase. This brings the current annual dividend to $2.52 per share, a 6.8% improvement since the end of last year, even though the company is currently just in its second quarter of the fiscal year. The dividend of $2.52 per share brings the dividend yield at the current stock price to 7.8%.

Sustainability of the dividend

A dividend yield worth 7.8% obviously sounds like an amazing opportunity for any investor with a long-term investment horizon. But a high dividend yield like this one usually implies that it is becoming increasingly difficult for a company to pay out the dividend, which may not make it such a good investment after all. In Omega Healthcare’s case, though, the dividend yield seems to be highly sustainable. This makes it an opportunity that does not come around too often.

During the last quarter for example, Omega Healthcare’s adjusted FFO/share was $0.86. Its funds available for distribution/share (FAD/share) was $0.77. During the quarter, the quarterly dividend was raised by $0.01 to $0.63 per share. This resulted in a dividend payout ratio of 73% of adjusted FFO and 82% of FAD. In the following picture you can see that these payout ratios have never gone above 100%, making the dividend highly sustainable.

Source: Omegahealthcare.com

The adjusted FFO/share guidance for the full fiscal year currently stands at $3.40-$3.44. If the dividend per share would increase as much this year as it has in the previous years, the dividend would be $2.57, which would result in an adjusted FFO payout ratio of 75-76%. That means that the company would once again generate more than enough adjusted FFO to fund its dividend. So far it does not seem that the company will get into any trouble anytime soon with paying out its increasing dividends.

More growth expected

The company has had a long history of improving FFO and revenue which has led to ever increasing dividends. Its uptrend is expected to continue in the future as the company sets to benefit from the fact that people are getting increasingly older. This trend results in Omega Healthcare seeing its business grow in the long term. The company expects to benefit from this by pursuing selective acquisitions and maintaining its focus on senior care facilities. In the meantime the current revenue stream is very reliable as the lease and mortgage revenue expirations are skewed to the long term:

Source: Omegahealthcare.com

This means that the company will not be experiencing any real risks to its top-line in the near term, while setting to benefit from an aging population in the long term.

Conclusion

As soon as you hear about a stock that has a 7.8% dividend that is sustainable you should be interested. Omega Healthcare has proved in the past that it is more than capable of providing healthy returns to its shareholders without damaging its business. On top of that, the dividend is still growing on a quarterly basis without seeing the payout ratio get above 100%. Investors should be very excited about a stock that is able to do this in a very sustainable way such as Omega Healthcare does. Even without an increasing income, the stock would still be undervalued as it would be able to pay the current 7.8% dividend yield and would not need to increase the dividend in order to make the stock attractive. But besides the 7.8% dividend yield, the company is actually seeing strong growth numbers and increasing its dividend on a quarterly basis. Therefore I believe that this stock should be added to a long-term investor’s portfolio.