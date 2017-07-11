Key Factors Supporting Potash Corp. Shares

I look at the key factors that are really in play: the Uralkali-Belaruskali negotiations, Potash Corp.'s status as the choice of investors, and technicals.

Potash. Corp. (POT) shares are back in the spotlight after they received a boost from rising corn prices. Frankly, several agricultural prices have been on the rise for some time now, and the fact that the market noticed this only on Monday, July 10, is quite typical for markets. Meanwhile, shares of Potash Corp. have found very strong support above $16, but have experienced difficulty going higher due to fears of potential oversupply in the industry. Let's look at the key factors that are now in play for Potash Corp.

Belaruskali-Uralkali

I have previously written about negotiations between Belaruskali and Uralkali, which took place in June and ended without any deal. At that time, I argued that there was no possible downside to this negotiation process as the worst outcome was to remain at the current status quo.

I maintain this view and I see no threat of another volume war between Belaruskali and Uralkali. Both companies have felt the hard effects of their divorce and have already learned that prioritizing volume over price does not lead to good financial results. The restoration is difficult as new players like Eurochem are about to emerge on the potash scene, so both Belaruskali and Uralkali have to be careful with any production cuts.

In addition to the lack of any practical reason for increasing competition between Belaruskali and Uralkali, both companies lack the resources to do so. Export duties for Belaruskali have been significantly lowered by the Belarussian government and there's no way the country will tolerate additional artificial worsening of the potash market by its own company. As for Uralkali, the company is indebted and is currently focusing on going private (more on this later).

In my view, negotiations between Uralkali and Belaruskali will slowly continue and at some point might yield positive results.

Potash Corp. is investors' choice for potash exposure

If you want exposure to some commodity, you start by researching market leaders. It's rather easy with the potash market. You can't buy shares of Belaruskali because it's a state-owned company. You can buy Uralkali shares, but it's hardly a good idea. Currently, only 5.61% shares of Uralkali are in the free float and the company continues to buy its shares back. The ultimate goal is clear -- at some point, Uralkali will become a private company. Many Russian companies see their presence on the stock market as a burden (this is one of the reasons for permanent low valuation of the Russian market).

In current circumstances, lifting the price of the stock is definitely not Uralkali's priority. In fact, the stock has successfully fallen by more than 25% in the last couple of months, easing Uralkali's buyback task. It may sound a bit strange for U.S. and European investors that management can absolutely ignore what's going on with its shares and its minority investors, but this often happens in the Russian market. (My favorite example is Gazprom, which is often bought by Western investors on valuation but mostly keeps falling in price as stock price is not a priority for the company's management.)

So, you can't invest in Belaruskali and anything other than a technical play in Uralkali also seems dubious. In these circumstances, Potash Corp. is a logical choice for all investors seeking potash exposure. That's why the company's valuation seems pricey at the first glance -- the shares are permanently trading at a premium as there are few other choices to bet on the potash market.

Technical

Potash Corp. shares have established a very strong support level above $16. For the time being, Potash Corp. shares will be supported not only be fundamental-based investors, but also by short-term traders seeking to profit from a range play with an established support and minimal risk. While I understand that a negative case can be made for the potash market based on increasing competition, low costs of Belaruskali and Uralkali and negotiation pressure from Chinese buyers, shorting the stock above $16 is very dangerous as there is no clear place to put a protective stop.

Bottom line

In the short term, technical factors support Potash Corp. shares. In the longer term, fundamentals will be in play. I believe that they are favorable -- potash prices have reached their bottom, agriculture markets have recently seen some upside, and the upcoming merger with Agrium (AGU) will make the company bigger and bring positive synergies.

Disclosure: I am/we are long POT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.