Could Snap See Single Digits?

On Tuesday, shares of Snap (SNAP) hit a new public trading low, falling nearly 9% to $15.47 after a big downgrade from Morgan Stanley. With the research firm cutting its price target from $28 to $16, Snap shares easily lost hold of their $17 IPO price that they had been struggling to defend. Unfortunately, for investors, the situation could get much worse before it gets better.

One of the reasons for the downgrade was weak Daily Active User ("DAU") data the firm retrieved from a third party source. If you remember back around the time of Snap's IPO, I cited slowing DAU growth as a main reason for avoiding, or even going short, shares of the company. This was the chart I provided from the firm's S-1 filing.

When the company reported Q1 results, the key DAU figure came in at 166 million versus Street estimates for 168 million, along with a revenue and earnings miss. Growth of 36% year over year was 12 percentage points below Q4 2016. Unfortunately, if you look at the chart below, the company added 15 million DAUs in Q1 2016 and then another 21 million in Q2.

That gives us a very tough comparison period for the company's upcoming earnings report. Recently, analyst Mark Mahaney called for just 7 million adds in Q2, less than the Street's expectation for 10 million. Even if Snap matches the Street average, that's just 176 million, or 23% year-over-year growth. While it's harder to grow with larger base numbers, last year's Q2 period saw 65%, so this is a massive slowdown.

There are also numerous concerns about the stock's upcoming lockup expiration, where hundreds of millions of shares will be able to be sold by insiders. In fact, as seen in the table below, JPMorgan research has the float surging from 180 million to almost 1.4 billion. It would not surprise me if we see a secondary offering from the company to allow insiders to sell a large block of shares, as we've seen from other tech companies post-IPO in recent years. That would add further selling pressure to shares.

(Source: cnbc.com article discussing lockup expiration)

After Tuesday's fall, Snap shares have lost almost 48.5% from their post-IPO high. Unfortunately, one analyst thinks it could get much worse, as he put a $9 price target on the stock after Q1 earnings. If the company's user growth continues to slow at an alarming rate, plus insiders begin to sell once the lockup expires, I could easily see a situation where shares eventually see a single-digit share price. There's a reason why in the company's first four months, short interest rose to more than 39 million shares, more than 20% of the current float. The number of shares short can easily surge once the float jumps in the coming months.

