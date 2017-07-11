Freeport-McMoRan: Real Reason To Own

The stock will benefit from stable sector players and limited capital spending in the sector that will prop up prices long term.

While Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) rallied 5% yesterday, likely for technical reasons, there are plenty of reasons for owning the stock long-term at $12.50. In my view, the market still overlooks the positive dynamics of the copper market with a preference to obsess over oil.

According to Kimble Charting, Freeport-McMoRan is attempting a breakout in comparison to the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX). This view is short term in nature though it does provide a long-term investor a great point to enter or add to a position.

The big reason for the potential breakout though is the strength in copper. My previous research last month wanted investors to stay focused on the price of copper and not the issues with mining operations at Grasberg.

Copper prices are still trading above $2.60/lb where Freeport-McMoRan will generate tons of free cash flow. The lack of capital spending by the industry and this copper miner specifically will help keep prices high.

Source: Freeport-McMoRan presentation

The copper miner is only spending $1.6 billion on capex this year. Most of the money is either maintenance or Grasberg expansion that is highly dependent on securing a deal with the Indonesian government.

This scenario is what still separates copper from other commodities like oil. The combination of a market focused on mega mining companies like Freeport-McMoRan without the incentive to spend capital in a volatile environment sets the copper prices for a rally.

Source: Freeport-McMoRan presentation

The key investor takeaway is that Freeport-McMoRan is in a fundamentally strong commodity sector. Investors interested in a commodity stock should look no farther than the copper miner and avoid the daily focus on oil and gold prices that have a fundamentally different picture.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FCX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.