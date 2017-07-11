Snap: 3 Reasons To Stay Away

Snap Inc. (SNAP) can't catch a break. After falling behind on usage to Facebook's (FB) Instagram and WhatsApp, the company's stock has retreated 27% since the beginning of June, over a short period of only about six weeks. And I fear that the carnage is not over.

In this article, I briefly discuss the three key reasons why I stand behind my earlier decision to step aside and avoid this tricky (to say the least) young stock.

1. Fundamentals vs. price: more downside than upside

Back in March, I argued that there was "just too much risk involved in buying SNAP". At the time, I concluded that the $1.00 or so in EPS that Snap Inc. had to produce to justify its stock price depended on a series of overly-optimistic assumptions materializing.

For example, under my best-case scenario, Snap had to produce 5% sequential user base growth, even though it already reached only 3% last quarter in a descending trend. Quarterly ARPU would need to improve nearly three fold to $3.00, and op margin for a company that currently produces negative gross profits would need to reach 30%.

What seemed like a tall order earlier in the year now seems more unattainable than ever, in my view. Snap's competitive advantage (including its focus on one-on-one user interaction centered around the "sharing of stories") might have vanished more quickly than many expected. Instagram's Stories function has already reached 200 million daily users vs. Snapchat's 158 million, while 175 million people use WhatsApp's Status on a daily basis. Facebook has even introduced a Snapchat-like function on its main platform, giving Snap's product a run for its money only a few months after the IPO.

It is true that, compared to the $23 that shares used to trade at in March, the current stock price of $15.47 apiece is certainly more de-risked. Yet I continue to find the uncertainties around future results too significant to consider a current-year EV/sales multiple of 15.2x attractive.

2. Lock up expiration approaching

Over the next few weeks, a number of SNAP shares will reach the end of their lock-up periods. According to JPMorgan (JPM), 1.2 billion additional shares, out of a total of 1.4 billion fully diluted, will be available for sale between the end of July and August of this year.



Over the past three months, SNAP's most active trading day, also the one in which the stock price fell the sharpest, saw only 131 million shares change hands. I fear that the impact of hundreds of millions of additional shares becoming available for sale in the market may be sizable, as skeptical investors look to lock in potential gains before SNAP (possibly) depreciates further over the next several weeks.

3. Expecting further downgrades

SNAP is not necessarily a Street favorite among sell side researchers, but it is still a fairly well-rated stock. According to Nasdaq, of the 26 analysts currently covering SNAP, only three have a sell rating on the name, for a consensus price target of $22.50 (for 44% potential upside, see graph below).

The problem I see is that, as IPO momentum cools down, shares can suffer from future downgrades. After underwriting firm Morgan Stanley changed its rating on SNAP from overweight to equal-weight this Tuesday, shares plunged more than 8% by the end of the trading session.

Per my records and using Tip Ranks as my source, a number of analysts have reiterated a price target of at least $20 on the stock in the past couple of months. That includes Heath Terry of Goldman Sachs (GS), another of SNAP's underwriters, who has not published on the name since early May. It would not catch me by surprise if some of these analysts start to adjust their targets and recommendations following the recent weakness in share price - and certainly following Snap's next earnings release, in early August, should the company fail to deliver satisfactory results.

Conclusion

As (1) competition catches up fast with Snap Inc., (2) a large number of previously locked-up shares flood the market, and (3) potential sell side downgrades loom in the horizon, I grow colder by the day on SNAP. Even after the stock de-risked quite a bit over the past six weeks, I continue to find the uncertainties around the company's future performance significant enough to steer me away from the name.

As with any other young tech stock, SNAP could bounce around and even find its way back up in the next weeks. But I find the odds stacked against it given the negative short-term catalysts and the unappealing long-term prospects.

