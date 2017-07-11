This Investing Legend Has Reduced His Equity Exposure To 1 Percent Of His Personal Portfolio

One world class investor is so concerned that he has only a fraction of one-percent of his portfolio exposed to equities.

This bull run is long in the tooth and when it ends the mass exodus from passive investment vehicles could produce frightening results.

Stocks are attractively valued today, just not those that are bloated from the passive investing bubble.

If you head down to the comment section of this article I guarantee you that there is going to be a plethora of negative comments.

People don’t want to hear that the party is going to end.

Here is what I believe to be the truth. If you are still pumping money into an S&P 500 index fund (SPY) at this point in a bull market and at these stock valuations you are not thinking clearly.

In fact unless you have a very long time horizon (which is great if you do) you are making a major mistake. History tells us that major pain is on its way.

As a refresher, let me remind you where this bull market ranks in terms of historical bull runs. In April this became the second longest bull market ever passing the infamous bull that ended spectacularly in 1929.

I’m not saying that the party has to end any time soon. I believe that anything is possible. I’m just saying that history suggests that we have already been living on borrowed time for a long while already.

Chances are that the end is near.

What disturbs me more than just the end of this bull market is what typically happens when one of these historically long bull-runs ends. The subsequent decline isn’t often brutal, it is always brutal.

The chart below shows that the average stock market decline after the other longest bull markets in history has averaged 51 percent!

With all the money that has been piled into passive investment vehicles I am very concerned how incredibly fast that cash could be pulled out when someone finally yells “fire” in the theater.

With all of that ETF/Index fund money invested in the same stocks, the exit from those stocks could be something to behold. The end to this bull may be on the severe end of what we have seen historically.

Bob Rodriguez Has Only 1 Percent Of His Net Worth In Equities

Some years ago now I had an important moment with the man in the mirror.

We concluded that while I am reasonably smart, I am no genius. Meanwhile, many of the top investors in the world are.

On top of that these investors have access to better information, teams of research analysts and the ability to speak with management. Did I mention that these top investors also do nothing but invest and also have decades of experience?

The conclusion that I reached is that my investment results would be certain to improve if I stopped thinking entirely for myself and instead focused in on the consensus opinion amongst the handful of the world’s very best investors are saying.

I don't take myself completely out of the mix, but I do listen very closely to this select group of proven investors is saying and doing. Then I usually follow their consensus lead.

One of those investors that I follow is Bob Rodriguez. Today, like many other world class investors Rodriguez is very bearish on the S&P 500.

Please consider what he recently had to say:

When the markets finally do break, as they always have historically, ETFs and index funds will be destabilizing influences, because fear will enter the marketplace. A higher percentage of assets will be in indexed funds and ETFs. Investors will hit the “sell” button. All you have to ask is two words, “To whom?” To whom do I sell? Index funds and ETFs don’t carry any cash reserves. The active managers have been diminished in size, and most of them aren’t carrying high levels of liquidity for fear of business risk. We are witnessing the development of a “perfect storm.” I am at my lowest exposure to equities since 1971. They represent less than a fraction of one percent. Liquidity is north of 65%, all in Treasury-type securities, nothing beyond a three-year term. I do not trust what is going on fiscally or monetarily, and I’ll circle back on this in a moment. The balance is in rare fully paid-for physical assets.

Those paragraphs from Rodriguez were in the context of elevated stock valuations that have been distorted by low interest rates.

I want you to take his warning seriously about what could happen when the markets do break and how ETFs and index funds with no cash buffer are going to sell en-masse. And remember, they are all going to be selling the same stocks.

Meanwhile, as this ETF/Index Bubble has been focused on the stocks that make up the S&P 500, the stocks outside of the index have been neglected.

That means that not only do they offer better and often attractive valuations today, they are also going to massively outperform when these ETFs and Index funds start unloading.

The implication for investors is that we don’t have to stop buying stocks, we just need to be looking outside the stocks that are most commonly owned by passive investment vehicles.

There is an opportunity to massively outperform the market here by building a portfolio of much more attractively valued stocks that haven't been bid up by passive fund inflows.

