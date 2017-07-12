Forget Chevron, Here's A Higher Yielding, Faster Growing, And Much Safer Income Investment

Given the risk of oil prices remaining under $55 for several more years, Enterprise Products Partners makes the clearly superior high-yield income investment.

Chevron, as one of only a handful of energy dividend aristocrats, is considered a best in breed blue chip, and for good reason.

However, investors need to be very careful about separating the wheat from the chaff, because payout cuts are a very real risk in this cyclical industry.

The worst oil crash in over 50 years continues to offer excellent long-term deals in an otherwise overvalued market.

Chevron (CVX), is one of the best run oil companies in the world, a true "best in breed" industry blue chip.

It also happens to be one of only three dividend aristocrats in the energy sector, which explains why it's a favorite among low risk, high-yield investors.

That being said, investing is never done in a vacuum, and should oil prices may remain under $55 for several more years, Chevron's dividend security is likely to deteriorate badly.

Let's take a look at just why Chevron, despite its immense access to capital, still needs oil prices to rise in order to ensure the safety and continued growth of its dividend.

On the other hand, Enterprise Products Partners (EPD), the gold standard of midstream MLPs, offers not just a higher, safer, and faster growing payout, but one that is likely to remain safe even in a low energy price world.

Chevron's Results Are Getting Better, But Still Not Good Enough

Metric Q1 2016 Q1 2017 YoY Change Revenue $23.6 billion $33.4 billion 41.9% Net Income -$725 million $2.7 billion NA Free Cash Flow -$4.4 billion $564 million NA EPS -$0.39 $1.41 NA FCF/Share -$2.37 $0.30 NA Forward Dividend $1.07 $1.08 0.9% FCF Payout Ratio -45.2% 362.9% NA

Source: Morningstar

As you can see, Chevron's first quarter results benefited greatly from the past year's rise in oil and natural gas prices.

WTI Crude Oil Spot Price data by YCharts

Of course, those impressive increases were off of multi-year lows hit in January of 2016, and the fact remains that Chevron's net income and free cash flow (what ultimately secures and grows the dividend) still don't come close to being high enough to ensure that Chevron's 29-year dividend growth streak can remain intact in the future.

Now, don't get me wrong, management fully realizes that its status as a dividend aristocrat is one of the biggest reasons that investors own it and has stated matter of factly that maintaining this payout growth streak is the company's top priority.

That being said, there are a few key factors that could protect the payout and keep it growing slowly.

Primarily that includes the company's years of cost cutting and increased focus on the most profitable, low decline projects, such as the Wheaton and Gorgon LNG projects.

Thanks to these and other projects coming online soon, Chevron expects to report industry-leading production growth this year.

For example, even factoring in asset sales, Chevron expects production growth of 2.8% annually through 2020.

Together, these factors mean that management expects to be cash flow neutral (capex + dividend covered by cash flow) at about Brent oil prices of $50 per barrel.

Source: Chevron Investor Presentation

Of course, that includes about $3 to $7 billion in 2017 asset sales, which means that in order for Chevron to cover its dividend organically and continue growing at even a token amount would require Brent prices of about $55, or 15% higher than today.

Meanwhile, if crude rises to $70 then Chevron is well situated to see post-dividend free cash flow soar to $8 billion (not including asset sales), allowing it to return to its historically strong dividend 7% to 8% growth rate.

Source: Simply Safe Dividends

Enterprise Products Partners: Well Situated To Benefit From Rising US Shale Production

Unlike Chevron, whose upstream (oil production) business gives it massive commodity exposure, Enterprise Products Partners is a midstream MLP, that owns one of America's largest: oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids ((NGLs)), and refined petroleum products transportation, processing, and storage systems.

Source: Enterprise Products Partners Investor Presentation

Best of all Enterprise's distributable cash flow or DCF (MLP equivalent of FCF and what funds the distribution) is almost all under long-term, fixed fee contracts, with almost no commodity exposure.

This creates very stable and growing cash flows even during oil crashes, allowing the MLP to raise its payout like clockwork, no matter what energy prices, the economy, or interest rates are doing.

In fact, Enterprise has raised its distribution every quarter for 51 straight quarters, or almost 13 years.

Better yet? Because necessity is the mother of invention (and productivity growth), the oil crash has resulted in shale producers becoming so much more efficient, that even at today's oil & gas prices, they can generate solid rates of return in all major shale formations.

This is why the US rig count has now risen for 24 of the last 25 weeks, and why US oil production is expected to not just rise this year, but set a new all-time record next, as well as keep growing for years to come.

US Rig Count data by YCharts

This extremely bullish outlook on US oil & gas production is why Enterprise is investing $8.4 billion into new projects (all of which are already contracted) in the coming years, which is set to send its highly stable cash flow soaring.

Better yet? America's ongoing shale boom is expected to spur $700 to $900 billion in new midstream infrastructure spending over the next decade.

Or to put another way? Enterprise Products Partners has a VERY long growth runway and, unlike Chevron, benefits immensely from rising US oil production due to its commodity insensitive, contracted cash flows.

Balance Sheet: The Unsung Hero Of Dividend Safety

Company Debt/EBITDA EBITDA/Interest Debt/Capital Current Ratio S&P Credit Rating Chevron 2.04 88.02 19% 1.04 AA- Industry Average 2.17 NA 30% 1.12 NA

Source: Morningstar, Fast Graphs

The oil crash has taught income investors some very important and painful lessons about the necessity of a strong balance to sustain payouts during times of industry distress.

Fortunately, Chevron's long-term focused management has done a great job in keeping its relative debt levels low, allowing it to borrow to protect the dividend during energy crashes while still maintaining a very strong credit rating.

However, it's also true that Chevron's need to borrow to fund its dividend has already resulted in a credit downgrade by both S&P and Moody's, and unless oil prices management's seemingly absolute dedication to continuing its dividend growth streak could be put to the test.

MLP Debt/EBITDA EBITDA/Interest Debt/Capital Current Ratio S&P Credit Rating Enterprise Products Partners 4.47 5.29 45% 0.80 BBB+ Industry Average 6.47 NA 62% 0.83 NA

Meanwhile, like Chevron, Enterprise Products Partners' management has been highly conservative with its balance sheet, resulting in EPD being tied with Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) for the strongest credit rating in the entire MLP industry.

That's why Enterprise today enjoys $4.1 billion in available liquidity with which to funds its growth.

More importantly, the strong balance sheet means that EPD isn't likely to face the kind of liquidity trap that caused so many peers to have to cut their payouts during the darkest days of the oil crash.

Payout Profile: Enterprise Products Likely To Generate Stronger Future Total Returns

Energy Stock Yield TTM Payout Coverage Ratio 10 Year Projected Payout Growth 10 Year Expected Annual Total Return Chevron 4.2% -28.58 3% to 5% 7.2% to 9.2% Enterprise Products Partners 6.2% 1.26 5% 11.2% S&P 500 1.9% 2.53 5.7% 9.1%

Sources: Earnings Releases, Morningstar, Fast Graphs, FactSet Research, Multpl.com, Moneychimp.com

As a high-yield income growth investor, I care about three things: a company's current yield, the safety of the payout, and its long-term growth prospects.

And, while Chevron boasts a yield more than double that of the broader market, it pales in comparison to Enterprise's.

More importantly, while Chevron's current cash flow doesn't come close to covering the dividend, Enterprise's coverage ratio is rock solid (anything above 1.1 for an MLP indicates a sustainable distribution with room to grow).

That's why I expect EPD to deliver better payout growth and, combined with its superior yield, much better total returns in the next decade.

Valuation: Chevron Is Cheaper, But Enterprise Is Still A Better Buy

CVX Total Return Price data by YCharts

While some investors prefer to stay away from energy stocks during periods of declining oil prices, I view such times as the perfect buying opportunity.

Energy Stock Yield Historical Yield Chevron 4.2% 3.3% Enterprise Products Partners 6.2% 5.7%

Source: GuruFocus

After all, thanks to the ongoing oil crash today, both Chevron and Enterprise are trading at significant discounts to their 13-year median yields.

Energy Stock Forward Annual Payout 10 Year Projected Payout Growth Fair Value Estimate Growth Baked Into Current Price Margin Of Safety Chevron $4.32 4% $129.28 -6.1% 20% Enterprise Products Partners $1.68 5% $28.67 3.9% 6%

Source: GuruFocus

And, when we take a longer view via a 20-year discounted dividend analysis, which takes into account the present day value of these energy stocks' future likely dividends (discounted at the S&P 500's historical 9.1% annual total return since 1871), we see pretty much the same thing.

Specifically that, both Chevron and Enterprise are undervalued, though because of Chevron's riskier payout, the market is discounting its shares far more.

That being said, I would have no qualms about recommending an MLP of EPD's grade A caliber anytime it is trading at fair value or below, due to its unbeatable track record of safe and consistent payout growth over time.

Risks To Consider:

While oil prices are impossible to predict in the short term, it's likely that in the coming years, falling oil inventories and a lack of a supply glut (even with increased US shale production) should cause a modest increase in crude prices.

Source: Enterprise Products Partners Investor Presentation



After all, global demand is now firmly above supply, and global inventories are falling rapidly, including the just announced 8.1 million barrel drawdown in the US following last week's 6.4 million barrel decline.

However, those rosy projections are based on continued strong demand growth, especially from emerging markets.

Thus, it's always possible that a major economic shock, such as bursting of China's enormous debt bubble, could: plunge the world into recession, greatly decrease oil demand, and send crude prices plunging once more.

That would likely guarantee a dividend cut from Chevron. Meanwhile, even Enterprise Products Partners, the ultimate sleep well at night or SWAN MLP, might find itself struggling given that it needs to occasionally tap equity markets to raise growth capital.

That's because, despite the commodity insensitive nature of the industry's cash flows, MLP unit prices still generally trade in the direction of crude prices; especially since the start of the oil crash.

Bottom Line: Chevron Is A Great Oil Stock, But Given Industry Uncertainties, Enterprise Is The Far Superior High-Yield Energy Investment

Don't get me wrong, I'm not saying that Chevron isn't a potentially good high-yield dividend growth investment. In fact, other than Exxon Mobil (XOM), it's the single best income stock of any major oil producer.

That being said, despite management's dedication to keeping its nearly three decade dividend growth streak alive at all costs, the fact remains that, barring a significant recovery in oil & gas prices, Chevron's dividend is currently unsustainable.

On the other hand, Enterprise Products Partners, thanks to its commodity insensitive, toll-booth business model, is well positioned to continue providing generous, highly secure, and moderately fast growing payouts to investors for years, or even decades to come, courtesy of America's ongoing shale fracking boom.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EPD, MMP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.