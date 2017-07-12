Copper Fails At $2.70 Per Pound, For Now

Copper had been making higher lows since early May when the price traded to lows of $2.4850 per pound on the active month September COMEX futures contract. The red metal came within one penny of critical support at the December 2016 lows at $2.4755, but it rejected that level and moved progressively higher, reaching $2.7185 per pound on June 30. Copper briefly moved above technical resistance at the $2.70 level and set its sights on the next upside level at $2.7425, the March 30 highs. The critical level for September copper futures on the upside stands at $2.8495, the February 27 highs.

Copper had been on a 13-month journey that took the price from lows of $1.9355 in January 2016 to the February 2017 highs, but it could not make it up to the $3 per pound level. While economic conditions around the world have improved since late 2015 and early 2016 when copper and other industrial raw materials fell to multiyear lows, it seems to have rejected the $2.70 per pound level as it has moved back below $2.65 and momentum has shifted to the downside.

Copper finished Q2 on a high note, just like in Q1

At the end of the first six months of 2017, COMEX copper futures had gained 7.59%, and on the London Metals Exchange, the red metal had gained 7.19%. In Q2, copper was the best performing nonferrous metal, and it closed on June 30 at $2.6990 per pound on COMEX and $5,917 per ton on the LME. Copper finished Q2 on a high note as it gained 1.66% on COMEX, 4.4 cents above its close at the end of Q1. Source: CQG

As the daily chart of September COMEX copper futures highlights, since the end of Q2, the price has declined from recent highs and was trading at the $2.6750 per pound level on Tuesday, July 11. The reason for the price failure in the red metal that had been making higher lows and higher highs since early May is likely the increase in inventories on the LME since the end of June.

Stocks suddenly increase

The price of copper has been a function of changes in LME stocks throughout 2017; as stocks declined, the price strengthened, and when they grew, the red metal moved lower. Source: Kitco

As the chart shows, LME stocks were at 243,300 metric tons on the final day of June and had since increased to 319,975 as of Monday, July 10, a rise of 76,675 tons or 31.5% in just one week and one day. Like many exchanges, the membership of the exchange owned the exchange until a few years ago when a bidding war between several exchanges eventually put the LME in the hands of a Chinese-owned entity, the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Company. Many dominant LME members had a long history of moving inventory numbers higher and lower to suit their long and short positions. With the exchange in the hands of the world’s leading consumer and trader of the red metal, it is likely that the Chinese continue to manipulate stock numbers to suit their buying and selling requirements in the copper and other base metal markets. Over the past week, LME stocks have suddenly surged, and the price of copper has moved off recent highs and appears to be heading toward towards its short-term technical support level at $2.5570 per pound, the June 21 lows.

A weak dollar cannot support the red metal

Like many other commodities, the benchmark pricing mechanism for copper is the U.S. dollar. Since January, when the dollar traded at its highest level since 2002 at 103.815 on the dollar index futures contract, the U.S. currency has experienced a dramatic correction. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of the dollar index shows, the dollar has dropped to lows of 95.225 during the final week of June, a decline of 8.3%. At the start of January, copper was trading at just over $2.50 per pound, and at $2.675, the red metal has gained 7% as of Tuesday, July 11 while the dollar is over 8% lower at last glance. Copper has not reacted as one might expect given the weakness in the dollar.

Copper was a leader, but it could turn into a follower once again

Copper was the best performing base metal in Q2, but in Q1, it was in far from the leading metal in the sector when it came to gains. In 2016, copper posted an 18% increase on the year while metals like zinc and tin moved 59.5% and 44% higher. Copper was a leader during the three-month period that ended on June 30, but it is likely that the red metal was just playing catch up with the rest of the industrial non-ferrous metals in Q2. Meanwhile, copper was looking good at the end of June, but recent price action could mean that it has rejected the upside and could try the other end of its trading range.

We tested the upside; now, it is likely to test the downside

A bearish price trend in copper took the price of September futures from $2.8495 per pound on February 14 to lows of $2.4850 on May 8. Source: CQG

As the daily chart illustrates, the price failure at the start of July turned price momentum lower, and the target is now the June 21 lows at $2.5570 per pound. If copper is not able to hold above this level, it could head down to the critical support level at $2.47, which stands as critical support on the weekly chart. However, if the red metal makes a higher low, we will see a continuation of the trading pattern that has been in place since May 8, which is constructive for the price of the base metal.

These days, it feels like there is a lot of monkey business going on when it comes to LME stock numbers as they seem to fall when copper rallies to the upper end of the trading range and suddenly fall at the bottom. Keep your eyes on the daily data from the LME if you are trading the red metal or copper-related equities as inventories are leading price action and momentum.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.