Douglas Emmett: Too Late To Join The Rally?

I’ve been digging fairly deeply into undercovered REITs, and Douglas Emmett (DEI) is another one that perked my interest. I’m not surprised coverage is low; which investor blinks an eye at an REIT paying out 2.42%? However, institutional investors love the company, with 98.9% of the float held by big money endowment funds and investment managers with a focus on real estate, such as Cohen & Steers which holds a more than $100M stake. While most retail investors look to REITs for yield, they also make for compelling capital appreciation plays on occasion, as well as ways to play on the net asset value (“NAV”) of the underlying assets. Even after the recent run, management stated that there is a “good spread” between public and private market values of Douglas Emmett. Is management right, or is there no real upside left based on net asset value?

Business Overview

Douglas Emmett owns and operates 17.7 million of Class A office space as well as 3,300 apartment units and 850 residential units within the premier markets of Los Angeles (88% of annualized base rent including Warner Center and Burbank assets) and Honolulu (12% of annualized base rent). Obviously, Los Angeles is key to the company’s health and I think that market’s size and importance are lost on those that haven’t spent much time on the West Coast. Los Angeles County’s population of 10M is more than that of 80% of U.S. states, and while everyone knows the city for its importance in technology, it also is the world’s largest manufacturing center, with LA/Long Beach ports handling 44% of all containered U.S. imports.

While lots of companies talk about high barriers to entry, most don’t come close to the situation Douglass Emmett has positioned itself in. New housing/office supply is severely restricted for many reasons. Land labor costs are incredibly high, made worse by restrictive zoning laws and Proposition U (sets limits on density). The law was passed in 1986, and at the time Los Angeles had very limited legal restrictions on office development. Proposition U slowed development of high rises, and reduced the allowable size of new buildings. The bill passed with 70% of Los Angeles citizens voting in favor of the rules and public support near that level remains to this day. Tying into measures like Proposition U, there are well-funded community groups that fight tooth and nail against any more expansion. Further bolstering the demand view, the well-known heavy Los Angeles traffic reduces effective competition versus other local alternatives. Putting all the factors together, there hasn’t been any new Class A office space built in over fifteen years, and there is nothing in the pipeline to change that. Hamstrung supply and continued demand growth has, not surprisingly, driven rents higher. From 1997-2016, West LA experienced rent growth of 107%, outpacing eastern markets like Washington DC and Boston significantly, all while experiencing much lower volatility during market downturns.

Tenant mix is broad, with a slant towards legal and financial services (18.3% and 14.2%, respectively, of annualized office rent). The reason for this is likely due to the company’s relatively small square footage of annualized space – substantially all leases are under 20,000 square feet. The company believes smaller tenants are less rate-sensitive and are more willing to pay a premium for proximity between home and office, with that personal impact also making moving less likely. Average lease terms are also shorter (more the norm for smaller tenants), 4.7 years on average, which allows Douglas Emmett to quickly capture benefits of increases in rents. Of course this goes both ways – in periods of rent contraction (most recently the Great Recession), re-leasing spreads will turn negative. This is where Los Angeles has historically been a great place to invest given the lower volatility; office rental revenue fell a little less than 10% between 2008 and 2010 ($433M to $399M), which, while not favorable, was certainly a better performance than what could be found in other core urban markets during that time.

Substantially all leases contain contractual rent escalators of 4% on average, higher than norm elsewhere, which builds in substantial net operating income (“NOI”) growth. Given the relative ease of finding tenants during property turnover within high demand urban markets (Douglas Emmett sports occupancy rates of 90% in its office portfolio, in-line with much larger peers Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP)) as well as efficient management and thin overhead, general and administrative expense totals just 6.9% of NOI, compared to 11.6% versus the company’s peer group. Likewise, smaller office spaces as well as compressed vacancy times due to ease of finding new tenants and light remodel costs have led to meaningful capex savings according to the firm (see the above graphic from its most recent presentation). Overall, maintenance capex is in the $40-50M/year range, which means the current distribution is more than 2x covered. This is, once again, an example of an REIT with a strong cash flow base that is ignored by the market because of a low current yield (2.42%). Douglas Emmett does need to retain that cash to fund debt reduction and its expansion plans; net debt/EBITDA leverage is at 8.9x. While that seems high, the company only uses property level non-recourse debt, without financial or rating agency covenants that could force early refinancing or cross-collateral issues.

Leverage escalated last year after the large purchase of four Class A office buildings in Westwood. Douglas Emmett spent $1,650M on capital expenditures and acquisitions last year, the majority of which was through joint venture purchases with key partner Qatar Investment Authority (“QIA”) on Los Angeles assets, particularly in Santa Monica and Brentwood. The QIA retains majority ownership control in these joint ventures, although QIA has designated the company as the manager of these assets. The partnership here is very deep and asset purchase with the QIA continued into this year with the purchase of two buildings in Santa Monica this year.

Balance Sheet Health, Valuation

A large portion of the company’s debt load was variable rate ($2,985M of $4,408M wholly-owned debt), but substantially all of this (all but $291M) is covered via interest rate swaps, so there is little interest-rate sensitivity here. Maturities are well-staggered, if shorter duration in nature. Management states it has done so intentionally in order to align its debt maturities with lease durations. $350M comes due in 2018, with $579M in 2019 and another $733M in 2020. The company has had no problems refinancing at pretty cheap rates (~3.5% fixed rates on the bulk of its 2018 maturities just a half year ago), I don’t see an immediate reason for that to change.

With guidance at $1.95/share in funds from operations (“FFO”) for this year, the company trades at 19x FFO. That is on the high side and it isn’t cheap compared to alternatives, either peers or the REIT sector in general. Property level net operating income will be in the $560M range in 2017, or 4.9% cap rate based on Douglas Emmett’s enterprise value today. Management made this comment on the most recent conference call in regards to an analyst question regarding public valuation (the stock price) and private valuation (realized prices on asset sales):

Well for starters, I still think there's a good spread although less now than it was if you're going back a year or so between where the stock trades and the private market values.

The CBRE puts cap rates on Class A Los Angeles properties at 5.4% for office properties and 3.75% for multifamily space back in 2016 (latest data). Based on revenue source at Douglas Emmett, fair cap rate is in the 5.1% range. While cap rates likely have moved marginally in Douglas Emmett’s favor this year, I don’t think there is much additional underlying value here on that basis.

That doesn’t mean the company is overvalued. Over the company’s more than forty-year history, Douglas Emmett has acquired a hefty chunk of available supply; the company now controls roughly 28% of available high-end office space in Los Angeles, with a greater percentage of the Honolulu class A office market (34%). There is some additional intrinsic value to having that size and scale, in my opinion. Operations are lean, and the company has the largest market share, and therefore economies of scale, to operate in this market. If you’re positive on Los Angeles as a whole (continued growth, its importance as an economic hub), you can justify a position here even after the recent rise, although I’d view it as a hold. The primary risk to the story here is a change in cap rates in Los Angeles, either via market pressure (Los Angeles market weakness) or via interest rate increases (which tend to pressure cap rates).

