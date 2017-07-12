Growth-Income Combo With Enterprise Products Partners L.P.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) seeks to reward unitholders through its 6+% yield and consistent growth. Its distribution is on track to keep growing by at least 5% a year, and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has that payout well covered. Let's dig into this high yielding midstream firm.

Overview

By the end of the first quarter, Enterprise had $5.64 billion in current assets and $51.53 billion in total assets. Stacked up against $7.05 billion in current liabilities and $21.12 billion in long term debt. Enterprise posted $771 million in net income, up from $670 million a year ago.

The midstream major generated $1.129 billion in distributable cash flow during the first quarter of 2017. With a solid distribution coverage ratio of 1.3X, Enterprise's high yield is very well protected. After its large payout the firm had $238 million left "to fund growth capital projects, reduce debt and decrease the need to issue additional equity."

While Enterprise spent $460 million on capital expenditures in Q1, investors should note that will move higher during the coming quarters. Management forecasted that the firm would spend between $2.95 billion - $3.25 billion on growth and maintenance capex ($250 million in sustaining capex) this year.

To bring its growth portfolio online Enterprise is running an outspend. Common for many midstream firms, as additional debt or equity issuance (to cover the outspend) is justified by new revenue generating assets coming online.

In moderation this debt/equity for new revenue generating asset scheme makes sense, it is what built all of the midstream giants we see today. The volume, fee-based revenue streams from certain midstream assets, such as pipelines and NGLs fractionators, can often generate very favorable returns well in excess of the cost of capital.

Source: Enterprise Products Partners L.P.

Growth

Enterprise Products Partners has a large runway of projects to complete in order to bolster its DCF streams. The firm seeks to capitalize on booming liquids production out of the Permian Basin, rising global plastics demand, and the America's coming petrochemical boom all at once by building out NGL infrastructure.

Natural gas liquids are considered the 'wet gas' part of production streams, such as butane, natural gasoline, propane, and ethane. Like oil & gas it needs to be transported to end consumers and midstream infrastructure is needed to support operations. NGLs can be used to help make anything from fuel to detergent to plastics products to anti-freeze to synthetic rubber, making those hydrocarbons a key part of an industrial 21st century.

Wet gas represents a material part of the estimated ultimate recovery in unconventional Permian wells, depending on the play being targeted. Usually representing 10-25% of the production mix. So a ~100,000 bpd increase in oil production tends to indicate a ~15,000 bpd increase in NGLs production.

A great example of how Enterprise makes the most out of its extensive portfolio can be found at the Shin Oak pipeline development. Stretching 571 miles from the Permian Basin in West Texas to Mont Belvieu along the southeastern coast of the state, it will carry an initial 250,000 bpd of NGLs to Enterprise's storage and fractionation hub. Long term commitments signed well before the pipeline comes online ensure there will be guaranteed volumes to handle.

Shin Oak will be expandable up to 600,000 bpd of transportation capacity, with the 250,000 bpd pipeline set to be completed by Q2 2019. Investors should note that when management comments that an asset can be expanded, it doesn't mean there is demand for such an expansion. Enterprise stated it would seek out a JV partner to support an expansion, but reading into that, management may be implying that part of Enterprise's stake in the pipeline will be sold off to cover the cost of bringing it online.

Portfolio synergies

The Shin Oak pipeline offers up a lot of synergies. Starting at the top, Enterprise is feeding the line with NGLs separated out by its cryogenic gas processing plants in the Permian Basin. Enterprise brought two facilities online in the region back in 2016, the 200 MMcf/d South Eddy and 150 MMcf/d Delaware Basin gas plants, with plans to go bigger. Combined, those two plants have 47,000 bpd of NGLs extraction capacity.

Enterprise is set to bring the (300 MMcf/d, 40,000 bpd) Orla I gas plant online by Q2 2018. Due to rising supply Enterprise is going further with the Orla II plant, set to be completed by Q3 2018, which has the same amount of capacity as the Orla I facility.

There remains room for plenty of expansions, especially once the Shin Oak pipeline is completed ensuring those NGL volumes can get to end consumers. Once operational, Enterprise will have over 1 Bcf/d of gas processing capacity and the ability to extract 150,000 bpd of NGLs in the Permian Basin.

At Mont Belvieu, Enterprise is sitting on eight NGLs fractionators with 670,000 bpd of processing capacity. Construction is underway at a ninth facility to add 85,000 bpd of NGLs fractionation capacity due to be completed in Q2 2018. Operations are supported by 130 million barrels of NGL storage capacity. Rising NGLs volumes would keep utilization rates high and create demand for future expansions.

Final thoughts

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has many ways to grow its fee-based DCF streams, the Shin Oak Pipeline project and the various synergies that development creates is just one example. What Enterprise Products Partners L.P. needs to do is watch its outspend, but on the flip side its distribution is very well covered. As long as management keeps fiscal discipline in mind, the midstream growth model should pan out favorably.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.