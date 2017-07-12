J.C. Penney - Recent Developments And Management's Credibility, Part 2

On May 30th, I published an article with the title "J.C. Penney - Discussing Recent Developments And Management's Credibility" where I shared some perplexities on J.C. Penney's (JCP) stated goals given its ability to constantly miss the management's guidance. As a follow-up to that article, I would like to share some thoughts on some recent developments that need to be mentioned. In particular, during the recent Piper Jaffray Consumer Conference, the management said something that needs to be commented. Before doing that, let me just give you a quick summary of what this discussion started in my previous article is about.

Positive Guidance, Stock Crashing

J.C. Penney's management issued a relatively positive guidance for 2017 in Q1, as comps are expected to be flat and adj. earnings are expected to improve from last year's $0.00 per share to $0.40-$0.65. Margins are also expected to post a modest improvement compared to 2016.

Despite the positive guidance, the stock crashed more than 14% after the news, and even more the following days. The stock is still trading very close to the low reached after the sharp post-earnings decline, and I can't blame the market for its skepticism. As I wrote in my previous article, the market's doubts about the management's ability to foresee future results are legit, considering the numerous and large misses on their own guidance.

In Q3 2016 for example, management guided for fourth quarter comps to be in the 2%-5% range, but actual comps were down 0.7% - a huge difference. Full-year comps for 2016 were guided in the range of a positive 1% to 2%, but they were flat. The management also failed to meet its guidance for Q1. In Q4's earnings call, the management said:

We think Q1 will be on the lower end of the guidance, but we feel very confident that we will be able to achieve our guidance for 2017.

The lower end of the guidance was -1%, while comps actually declined 3.6%. It's obvious that the management's credibility has been damaged by these repeated, large misses, and I understand the market's skepticism.

Now let's give a look at some more recent comments the management made during last Piper Jaffray Consumer Conference and on other occasions.

Weak Comps And The Management's Justifications

Q1 was really a tale of 2 quarters. February was very difficult. To your point, we had the deferred tax returns, which really impacted our business directionally. And we start to see improvements. So the last 10 weeks of Q1, we actually delivered a positive comp. So for JCPenney, it was great for us in to end Q1 with a positive comp in the month of April and also to begin Q2 with a positive comp in May.

The management said that comps actually gave a good sign because delayed tax refunds affected sales in February. I am not saying I don't believe what the management is saying. We know that delayed tax refunds had a negative impact on retail sales in February. The problem is that the conclusion that the variation in March and April actually indicated a positive trend is exaggerated and somehow misleading. If we consider that comps in February were extremely negative for most retailers (with declines in excess of 20% in some cases), it's obvious that this anomaly led to better-than-expected sales in March and April, as consumers delayed their purchases until they received the tax refunds. Therefore, it's obvious that March and April benefited from such delayed consumption, and the fact that the management is trying to make the situation look more beautiful than it is can hurt their credibility. What we should focus on is the fact that comps declined 3.5% over the corresponding period of 2016, and that is a sign of weakness in absolute and relative terms, as it is a downward acceleration from the 0.7% decline in Q4 2016.

Another comment I didn't like, which actually followed the aforementioned comment on comps, is related to the justification that the management gave us for the weak apparel sales.

So for us, the trend carried from Q1 to Q2. And as we look at the month of May for us being positive, it was driven primarily by the home refresh categories, really supplementing some of the declines we saw in apparel due to the really cool temperatures in the northern part of the country. And we've talked a lot about weatherproofing the business, and May was the first time for us that we really had a chance to have appliances and furniture and mattresses kick in to offset what would have been negative trends caused by cool temperatures on apparel. So we do see some momentum carryover. We believe that Q2 will be a significantly better quarter than Q1.

This excuse of unfavorable weather conditions has been very frequent in the last few years, right during the collapse of the retail industry that followed the excessive expansion of brick and mortar in the last decade. The winter is too warm, the summer is too fresh. These retailers have been particularly unlucky in the last few years. Let me show you some examples. In the earnings call of Q3 2016, the management said:

But also due to unseasonably warm weather, we experienced a more challenging sales environment in our apparel categories.

And again:

As Marvin said earlier, the third quarter was clearly challenging from a top-line perspective given the headwinds we faced primarily from the unseasonably warm weather in September and the in-store disruptions from our appliance rollout.

Another example can be found in the earnings call of Q1 2016, when the management declared:

Comparable store sales declined 0.4% for the quarter; this was clearly a challenging quarter for retail driven by unseasonable weather and a changing consumer spending pattern.

In Q4 2015:

Average unit retail was down slightly, largely driven by unseasonably warm weather conditions.

I think it's enough. The message is clear. The weather is always unreasonably warm or cool, and always in an unfavorable way. We know what are the real reasons behind the weakness in the last years. The first is the evident overcapacity in brick and mortar retail. After the great financial crisis, retailers have continued to expand their portfolios of stores taking advantage of the low interest rates, despite the increasing market share that eCommerce was gaining at the expense of physical stores. This has led to an excessive number of stores and retail space per capita, with obvious negative consequences on comps, margins and sales. Too much offer - that's the main problem. At the same time, J.C. Penney stores have started to lose attractiveness even before the bubble burst, as it is shown by the negative trends in revenue, margins and comps, which started to decline already in 2012. The weather has very little to do with the company's weak results.

CFO Departure

CFO Edward Record will leave the company after just three years and will be replaced by Andrew Drexler as interim CFO. Record has obviously been very professional with his statements after the announcement:

I've had a very rewarding experience at JCPenney, and am proud of the work we have undertaken to strengthen the company's financial condition. (…) JCPenney is well positioned for the future, and I will continue to follow the company closely as the team builds on the positive momentum it has experienced over the last few years.

I have to admit that I can't see the positive momentum he is talking about. CEO Marvin Ellison declared:

The timing of his departure coincides with a demonstrated sales performance improvement in the second quarter, and we continue to expect to report significantly improved top-line results this quarter versus the first quarter.

We don't know why Record decided to leave J.C. Penney, but it can't be considered a positive sign for sure. It's very strange that the CFO decided to leave right when momentum was positive and top-line results were improving. Regarding Ellison's comment, I don't think it would be very difficult to post better results compared to last quarter, but the "demonstrated" sales performance the CEO is talking about is not actually "demonstrated" yet. Probably, this quarter has continued to benefit from delayed tax refunds and a shift in consumer spending, and it will be important to see if the company will be able to deliver positive growth or only a less negative performance, and try to understand whether the improvements compared to the previous quarter are only an effect of delayed consumer spending or organic growth.

Takeaway

I have to admit that I don't like very much how the management tries to justify the weak performance and I confirm that the market's skepticism continues to look justifiable. The management has failed to meet its own guidance for a while, and by wide margins, while they constantly try to make us believe the company's weak performance is in large part a result of temporary phenomena such as unfavorable weather conditions - an excuse that is used too often to be credible.

