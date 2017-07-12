Offshore Drillers: Caught Between A Rock And A Hard Place

The takeaway: offshore business models are unprofitable, extremely difficult to significantly cut costs in, and are increasingly difficult to operate successfully in the new sub $50 oil environment.

Offshore drillers such as RIG, DO, NE and others have had epic declines in stock price, revenues, earnings and are now plagued by high debt and increased short interest.

Shale producers have been able to manage and decrease costs far more effectively than offshore drillers and appear to represent the new exploration method of choice in the U.S.

The two largest oil producers Russia and Saudi Arabia are extremely unlikely to significantly decrease production as they are not willing to give up additional market share to U.S. producers.

With the world awash in oil from increased U.S. shale, Iran, and Libya production it seems unlikely that oil will experience a significant rise in the foreseeable future.



Prominent offshore oil drilling companies such as Transocean Ltd. (RIG), Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (DO), Noble Corporation plc (NE), and others were high flying Wall Street darlings for years, until oil prices took a sharp nose dive in 2014. Unfortunately for the offshore drilling sector oil prices have not recovered to levels many have hoped, and may not trade significantly higher in the foreseeable future. This new lower oil environment has exposed just how vulnerable these companies are and now poses a systemic risk for the underlying companies as they are experiencing declining revenues, margin contraction and mounting losses in this new reality. The bottom line is that this group needs meaningfully higher oil prices to be profitable and with prices unlikely to rise considerably higher any time soon the pressing question becomes whether companies such as RIG, DO, and NE can reform their businesses or will they simply drift off into the sunset.

The World is Awash in Oil

In 2014 it became abundantly evident that the world was awash in oil. The U.S. shale boom has been mainly responsible for nearly doubling U.S. oil production in the past decade which has surged from approximately 5 million barrels a day in 2008 to 9.3 million barrels a day this year. Furthermore, U.S. oil production is projected to increase to 10 million barrels per day in 2018. In addition, increased production from Libya, Iran and other nations are adding to the oil glut. Finally, the 2 largest oil producers Russia and Saudi Arabia are showing no intent in cutting production, as this would provide more market share for U.S. oil producers to capture. This by no means is a friendly market, this is war on all fronts and offshore drillers are losing.

Comparing Shale Vs. Offshore

It seems that in a world of $50 or perhaps even sub $50 oil prices U.S. offshore drillers are noticing that it is increasingly difficult to compete with U.S. shale producers. According to Wood Mackenzie, a global energy research and consultancy group with an international reputation for supplying comprehensive data, U.S. shale is the lowest cost option for new oil production and is very likely to be more competitive than conventional offshore drilling. The report also mentions that shale producers cut costs by as much as 40% since 2014. These costs are mostly associated with equipment suppliers and oilfield services firms.

In addition, the report suggests that the average break-even price for offshore drillers is around $70 per barrel, which is another discouraging indicator as oil is unlikely to trade around such levels any time soon. In contrast, excluding oil sands exploration, shale producers' break-even price is approximately $60 and dropping due to continual cost cutting and process optimization. This price difference, coupled with shale producers' abilities to drastically reduce costs, clearly puts shale companies at an advantage when compared to their offshore counterparts.

Unfortunately, offshore oil producers have not been able to manage costs as successfully as their shale adversaries. It is logical because drilling in deep waters is extremely cost intensive, and let's face it, there is plenty of oil on land to drill for. Not having to venture off into the depths of the oceans makes sense in a $50 oil atmosphere.

This phenomenon is being reflected in the shrinking market share, margin compression, declining revenues and diminishing profits concerning the offshore drilling sector. In fact, the offshore oil business may be so badly crippled that it may not recover with oil prices at or around the $50 level. As an example of just how dire of shape the industry is in, last year (2016) Exxon Mobil (XOM) chose to pay Seadrill Limited (SDRL) $125 million in cash just to get out of a contract it had with the company to use one of its drillship platforms. Currently SDRL is trading around $0.35, three years ago the company was worth more than 100 times its current value (trading at roughly $40), and is now almost certainly headed for restructuring.

However, this is not just a Seadrill problem; this is more of an industry standard by now. In fact, if we look at the diminishing backlogs concerning some of the key players in the industry it becomes clear that this sector is in serious trouble. Backlogs represent future contracts and as backlogs decline so will company's revenues.

The Epic Decline in Stock Price, Earnings, and Other Key Ratios

RIG: Stock down roughly 80% in 3 years, 2014 revenues $9.18 billion, 2015 revenues $7.38 billion, 2016 revenues $4.16 billion, 2015 net income $865 million, 2016 net income $778 million, 2017 net income average estimate -$175 million, 2018 net income average estimate -$400 million, debt to equity about 2.5 to 1, short % of float 18.21%.

DO: Stock down roughly 80% in 3 years, 2014 revenues $2.8 billion, 2016 revenues $1.6 billion, 2014 net income $387 million, 2016 net income -$372 million, debt to equity approximately 1.5 to 1, short % of float 43.52%.

NE: Stock down by roughly 85% in 3 years, 2015 revenues $3.35 billion, 2016 revenues $2.3 billion, 2015 net income $511 million, 2016 net income -$929 million, debt to equity roughly 4 to 1, short % of float 24.55%.

It appears safe to say that the future does not appear bright for these offshore drilling companies. In addition to the sharp drops in revenues, mounting debt, and diminishing profits the underlying companies are facing increased short interest from "smart money" investors who seem to understand that unless oil prices increase drastically (nearly double or more), and stay elevated for prolonged period these companies may be facing further declines indefinitely.

The Takeaway

The bottom line is that with such an abundant amount of oil in the world there doesn't seem to be a justified reason for prices to appreciate significantly any time in the foreseeable future. In fact, the oil market is so competitive that as soon as prices approach the $50-$55 level more rigs spring up from the shale sector. As soon as more rigs start pumping additional oil, supply sharply increases and there simply is not enough demand to stabilize the market at a higher price point. In addition, OPEC and Russia have no interest in decreasing production because their economies are heavily dependent on oil and they are simply not going to give up market share to U.S. companies. Once again, it is important to reiterate the fact that this is not a nice, friendly market place, this is war and offshore drillers may be the expendable casualties.

Thus, offshore oil drillers are in a precarious position, as their operations are extremely difficult to reform and significantly cut costs in due to the cost intensive nature of their business models. Therefore, we feel that the underlying companies are going to continue their declines indefinitely as we do not see a reason for a significant rebound in oil prices in the foreseeable future.

However, due to the extensive declines in these companies we do not feel that right now is the optimal time to short this sector either. There could be a short covering rally if oil prices continue to move up to the $50-$55 level. When oil prices move up to around $50, this would make for a better opportunity to short companies such as RIG, DO, NE and other offshore drillers as their price is likely to appreciate along with oil and vice versa.

Important note: It is imperative to mention that the price action has been terrible in the underlying names of late. These stocks seem to underperform oil on the way down as well as underperform oil when the commodity appreciates in value. This could be because of increased interest from short sellers and the reinforcing belief concerning the bleak outlook regarding the future for these names in a sub-$50 oil environment.

