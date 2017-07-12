CBS: Dividend Growth Will Drive Shares Higher

If we assume an 11% dividend annual increase over the next three years, our growth model shows a 13.90% total return on the shares to 2020.

Net earnings in Q1 2017 were actually higher than Q1 2016 once you remove a one-time charge - earnings are moving in the right direction.

Shares of CBS Corp. (CBS) are up about 11% over the past 12 months. In my view, there is more to come so it makes sense for investors to buy at these levels. I’ll go through my logic by reviewing the financial history of the firm, and by attempting to model the dividend to infer something about future price. In my view, there are several catalysts that will drive shares higher in addition to the dividend: The company can generate non-advertising revenue by selling content through its OTT platforms, and re-transmission agreements with traditional distributors. In addition, the spin-off of its radio business will be a boon in my view. These are more difficult (for me) to model, though, so I’ll look up these various other opportunities as “icing” and will focus on the dividend.

Financial Snapshot

CBS’s financial history has been fairly choppy over time. Both revenue and net income are actually lower now than it was in 2011, but the EPS has increased by a CAGR of about 6.5% as the result of an aggressive share buyback program. Over the same time period, the dividend has grown at a CAGR of about 11%.

Most businesses suffer from some form of volatility, and this one is no exception. What matters most to me is how management reacts to that volatility. In the case of CBS, management has acted in a very shareholder friendly manner, which is nearly priceless in my view. In the teeth of an obviously volatile business, they have returned to shareholders approximately $15.4 billion since 2011 (about $13.7 billion in the form of stock buybacks, the balance from dividends).

On the surface, the first quarter of 2017 was terrible relative to the same period a year ago. In the main, most of the reason for the relatively poor performance relates to a non-cash charge of $715 million in discontinued operations related to the establishment of a valuation allowance to adjust the carrying value of CBS Radio. In the absence of this, net earnings from continuing operations rose from $442 million in the first quarter of 2016 to $454 million during the most recent quarter. Thus, there’s little to fear from the most recent quarter.

Turning to the balance sheet, the level of rising debt is obviously of concern to me. Rising debt is obviously problematic, as increased leverage increases risk over time. That said, about 81% of the debt on the balance sheet is due after 2021, suggesting that there’s little risk of a credit or solvency crisis anytime soon.

The Dividend

The financial past gives us some insight into the possible future, but investors buy a future and not a past, and thus it falls to me to come up with a reasonable forecast for what will happen to shares in future. As I said at the beginning of this article, there are many catalysts that CBS can leverage to grow future cash flows.

I consider these to be much more complex variables to model and thus any effort I spend on trying to do so will be a waste at best and may present a distorted view of the future at worst. For that reason, I will focus on the dividend itself, as I feel that it captures these other positives, and is itself a “driver” of future share price appreciation. The long term growth rate of the dividend has been a CAGR of about 11%. Given the relatively low payout ratio of about 20%, I consider this to be a reasonable expectation of future growth.

When I forecast a dividend growth rate of 11%, while holding all else constant, I infer a CAGR of about 14% over the next three and a half years. I consider this to be a very reasonable rate of return given the potential here and the relatively low risk.

Technical Snapshot

As per our ChartMasterPro Daily Trade Model, the trend for CBS turned bullish when it closed above $63.50 on July 10. This signals a bullish breakout from a downtrend channel which began on June 29. From here, we see the shares rising to $68.00 over the next three months.

Today, we may buy CBS call options, which will provide us with approximately 15x leverage on our long trade. Our initial stop loss exit signal will be a daily close below $62.50.

For investors in the shares, we recommend you hold for three months or $68.00, whichever comes first. For longer-term investors (years not months), we believe CBS is a solid addition to any dividend growth portfolio.

Conclusion

Although I have some concerns about debt, the capital structure is quite safe in the intermediate term. In addition, there are far more positives than risks here. For instance, the business is highly sustainable, there is a very high probability that there will be future dividend increases, and management has a proven history of acting in a very shareholder friendly fashion. The less predictable positives like increased non-advertising revenue are simply icing on the cake, and for all of these reasons, I think that long-term investors could do much worse than owning shares of CBS at these levels.

