Acorda's Pipeline Has Potential

Acorda (NASDAQ:ACOR) has been hit hard by the loss of Ampyra's exclusivity - the stock is down almost 40% since early March. And while losing patent protection is a big hit for the company's future cash flows and upside potential, Acorda is not just a story about Ampyra and its patents. The stock has been trading at depressed multiples for a while now - and it turned out to be a correct anticipation of Ampyra's near-term loss of exclusivity, but Acorda has done a lot over the last few years to diversify its product portfolio away from Ampyra, and the effort has so far been generally successful. (The discontinuation of Plumiaz's development was so far the only pipeline setback.) In this article, I take a look at other assets the company has and what the future might look like with generic Ampyra as well with the distant possibility of Acorda winning the appeal. I believe that the value of CVT-301 (Inbrija) is close to justifying the current valuation and provides solid upside under Acorda's peak sales assumptions while tozadenant could almost double the upside potential over the next 12 months, depending on phase 3 results in early 2018.

CVT-301 (Inbrija) - a $500 million a year product?

Acorda announced positive phase 3 results of CVT-301 (trade name Inbrija - used in the article from now on) in February. Inbrija showed a statistically significant improvement in motor function in people with Parkinson's disease experiencing OFF periods (when the medication is not working well, causing worsening of Parkinsonian symptoms). Inbrija is an inhalable formulation of levodopa and Acorda is utilizing the 505(NYSE:B)(2) pathway for its approval. If approved, Inbrija should be used for the treatment of OFF periods in PD patients taking an oral carbidopa/levodopa regimen.

The phase 3 trial had three arms: 84mg and 60mg doses of Inbrija and placebo. The primary endpoint was the change at Week 12 in Unified Parkinson's Disease Rating Scale-Part 3 (UPDRS III) score relative to placebo at 30 minutes post-treatment for the 84mg dose. The UPDRS III change for the 84mg dose was -9.83 compared to -5.91 for placebo (p=0.009) and Inbrija's results are consistent with those achieved in the phase 2b trial. Placebo response was stronger than in previous trials, but statistical significance was met as well as clinical significance - the 9.83 reduction is less than one point below a clinically important difference (or CID) that is considered as large (2.5 points is minimal, 5.2 points is moderate while 10.8 points is considered a large CID)

Inbrija's safety profile in the study was consistent with that observed in the phase 2b trial. No notable pulmonary safety signals were observed and the most common side effects were cough, upper respiratory tract infection, throat irritation, nausea and discolored sputum. The long-term safety data confirmed these findings.

If approved, Inbrija is going to compete against on-demand therapies. Apokyn, an injectable formulation of apomorphine, is the only therapy approved for the treatment of OFF periods. But Apokyn is not widely used due to the significant side effects (nausea and vomiting in a significant number of patients taking it - and it is an injectable product, so harder to use than Inbrija). Treatments that would further reduce OFF time compared to current treatments would put significant limits on Inbrija's uptake, but the current standard of care, oral carbidopa/levodopa, has significant variability in the timing and absorption, creating challenges that provide a consistent therapeutic effect.

One potential competitor is Sunovion Pharmaceuticals, as it is developing a sublingual formulation of apomorphine. The open-label part of the study showed a mean 22 point reduction in the UPDRS III score (Cynapsus actually reported the results and Sunovion bought Cynapsus a month later for $635 million), so we have a potentially more efficacious product that could garner higher market share than Inbrija. But we have yet to see the placebo-controlled results of the Sunovion's candidate and what the actual efficacy and safety look like. Sunovion intended to report phase 3 results in Q3/Q4 2016 and to submit an NDA in 1H 2017, but the results haven't been posted yet, so Inbrija could actually have a head start since Acorda submitted the NDA last week.

There are approximately 350,000 PD patients with OFF periods in the U.S. and Acorda believes Inbrija can achieve more than $500 million in annual sales in the U.S. alone. So the peak sales potential is similar to Ampyra's, which should generate more than $500 million in sales in 2017. I think that, if approved, Inbrija's uptake could be similar to Ampyra's, though I would be satisfied if Inbrija's uptake reaches 70-80% of Ampyra's in the first few years of the launch. The advantage Acorda will have is that the sales force is experienced and it now has established relationships in the marketplace.

And while I think $500 million in annual sales in the U.S. is possible, I am going to make a more conservative stance and take $400 million in worldwide peak sales as my estimate, which I believe leaves room for upside revisions. Inbrija's value based on these estimates is in the $15.50-21.50 range (model available to Growth Stock Forum subscribers). Taking the company's peak sales assumptions results in an NPV of at least $21.50 per share (high end of my range).

Acorda expects to submit the MAA in the EU in Q4 2017 and the company may seek to partner Inbrija outside of the U.S. Given the similarities in peak sales potential to Ampyra (ex-U.S. trade name Fampyra), the ex-U.S. deal with Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) is a good example of what an ex-U.S. deal for Inbrija could look like. Acorda received $110 million upfront from Biogen in 2009 and the right to receive up to $365 million in sales-based milestone payments, along with royalties on net sales. Unfortunately, Biogen hasn't done that well with Fampyra ex-U.S. as annual sales plateaued in the $80-90 million range over the last few years. Given Acorda's financial position, I think the company will look to get as much as it can upfront and perhaps settle for lower royalties or lower future commercial milestones.

On the IP front, Inbrija has a long patent life with 15 issued U.S. patents relating to Inbrija and the ARCUS drug delivery technology. The latest of the issued patents expires in 2032.

Tozadenant - larger opportunity than Inbrija

Acorda acquired Biotie last year for $376 million, mainly because of tozadenant, an oral adenosine A2a receptor antagonist currently in phase 3 development as an adjunctive treatment to levodopa in Parkinson's disease patients to reduce OFF time. The phase 3 trial of tozadenant is ongoing with a top-line readout in Q1 2018. Acorda has a SPA with the FDA which substantially increases the chances of approval based on positive phase 3 results.

Biotie previously reported positive phase 2b data of tozadenant. Four doses were tested versus a placebo arm and the primary outcome was reduction in OFF time, as determined by patient diary. The 120mg dose showed the best balance between reduction in OFF periods and quality ON time.

Significant improvements relative to placebo were observed for the two secondary endpoints - UPDRS III score and Clinician Global Impression.

Adverse events included dyskinesia, nausea, dizziness, and constipation.

It is important to note that the above-mentioned improvements were observed in patients receiving several other concurrent PD medications. Tozadenant could end up being a larger product than Inbrija given its chronic use while Inbrija is to be used episodically.

Current therapies are not really competitive to tozadenant, as it is intended to be an adjunct therapy to levodopa-based regimens. Potential competitors include:

Xadago, which was recently approved by the FDA. If tozadenant repeats the phase 2b results, it will be a superior drug to Xadago. Xadago improved ON time by just 0.5 hours (tozadenant 120mg dose improved it by 2 hours); Xadago reduced OFF time by 0.55 hours (tozadenant reduced it by 1.8 hours); Xadago's UPDRS III score change was -1.75 and -2.48 (tozadenant's change was -3.2). Tozadenant also has a potential safety advantage - lower rates of dyskinesia (13% for the 120mg dose being used in the phase 3 trial versus 17% and 21% for Xadago's 50mg and 100mg doses).

Opicapone, which was recently acquired by Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX). Opicapone's regulatory pathway in the U.S. is still uncertain and there is a high likelihood that Neurocrine will need to conduct a phase 3 trial.

When efficacy, safety, and competitive landscape are taken into consideration, I think tozadenant has a better chance in the marketplace than Inbrija. My peak sales estimates for tozadenant are in the $400 million to $600 million range and tozadenant's NPV in its current state is at least $10 per share and up to $17 per share (model available to Growth Stock Forum subscribers).

Tozadenant should have a long patent life with the U.S. composition of matter patents expiring in 2025 and with potential extension up to 2030/31.

Early stage pipeline still unproven, but targeting large markets

Acorda also has two early-stage candidates:

CVT-427 is being developed for migraine. It is an inhaled version of triptan (zolmitriptan), a widely used migraine product. Oral triptans can be associated with a slow onset of action and GI problems and patients are in need of quick relief. There are also nasally-delivered triptans, but Acorda believes they have a similar onset of action to oral triptans. CVT-427 phase 1 data showed a median Tmax of about 12 minutes for all dose levels compared to 1.5 hours for the oral tablet and 3 hours for the nasal spray. Cough was the only side effect not consistent with the known safety profile of zolmitriptan. Acorda previously planned to start a phase 2 study by the end of 2017 but the company completed a special population study in December 2016 to evaluate safe inhalation in people with asthma and smokers and some subjects showed evidence of acute, reversible bronchoconstriction, post-inhalation, and Acorda is now evaluating the next steps for the program, which means the start of the phase 2 trial is postponed. The decision probably has to do with the loss of patent protection on Ampyra and the prioritization of late-stage assets and cost cuts.

SYN120 is an oral, 5-HT6/5-HT2A dual receptor antagonist in phase 2 development for Parkinson's-related dementia. The company states SYN120 has shown promise for the symptomatic treatment of PD-related dementia, as well as other conditions, including Alzheimer's dementia, but there is limited information about this program. The company previously expected to announce phase 2 results in 1H 2018, but management didn't mention whether this has changed given the focus on late-stage assets and cost cuts.

Acorda also has several other early-stage candidates, and management stated the intention of partnering some of these programs on the Q1 earnings call. There is also potential for additional uses of the ARCUS drug delivery technology. Putting a number on all of the early stage pipeline candidates is hard and I doubt any of them will receive much investor attention. I am treating the early-stage pipeline as a free call option for long-term investors.

Market counting Ampyra as a dead asset - but it will more likely be a slowly dying asset with a chance to come alive

Given the value of Acorda's late stage pipeline, little or no value has been assigned to Ampyra at this point and I think Ampyra does have some residual value. As a reminder, the U.S. District Court invalidated four Ampyra patents, leaving Acorda with just one which expires in July 2018, which is the time generics will enter the market. However, there are two scenarios here:

Generics enter the market in July 2018. We still don't know how Acorda will react and whether it will launch its own generic version. In any case, it is all but certain that net sales will go down significantly in 2H 2018 and beyond. Ampyra sales are likely to plummet 60-70% following the entry of generics, but sales are probably not going to zero, especially if the company launches its own generic version. So I believe Ampyra has some residual value even after it goes generic, but it's hard to put a number on it.



The company has appealed the District Court's decision. And while I believe it is a long shot, the strength of Ampyra's IP estate was demonstrated through settlements with seven ANDA filers and through a successful IPR ruling earlier this year. I believe this provides a small possibility for Acorda to win the appeal. The implications would be quite significant for Acorda and would likely add almost $30 per share to my price target, assuming $600 million in annual sales (model available to Growth Stock Forum subscribers). Appeals take 12 to 18 months on average, so we will probably not see a decision before Q2 2018.

Royalty streams

Acorda is also receiving royalties on net sales from three products:

Zanaflex and its authorized generic used for management of spasticity - $3.3 million in net sales and royalties in 2016 (Actavis is selling the authorized generic). Revenues and royalties should decline going forward due to increased competition.



Selincro, which is being marketed by Lundbeck in Europe for alcohol dependence (it is not approved in the U.S.) - $2.7 million in 2016 (royalties were recognized starting in April 2016, when the company closed the acquisition of Biotie). I do not expect Selincro royalties to increase going forward (at least not significantly) since Lundbeck has deprioritized the product in August 2015 to focus on five of its core global products, and Selincro was not one of them.



Fampyra, which is being marketed by Biogen outside of the U.S. - $10.6 million in 2016. Fampyra's growth has plateaued over the last few years and I doubt Biogen will put too much effort to drive sales higher in the following years (though Acorda's latest annual report states that Biogen intends to launch Fampyra in additional countries during 2017). And unlike the situation in the United States, Fampyra's patent life extends through at least 2021 (10-year exclusivity) and up to 2025 (if patents are upheld). Acorda is also entitled to receive commercial milestones from Biogen and the next one is $15 million if/when sales exceed $100 million in four consecutive quarters, but I think chances are slim for Acorda to receive any milestone payments over the life of Fampyra's patents.

Since the average life of Fampyra and Selincro patents exceeds 5 years, and since the run rate is around $16 million (combined with Zanaflex), I estimate that the value of these royalty streams is approximately $2 per share.

Valuation and price target

When taken all together, my price target on Acorda is $27 with $15 coming from Inbrija, $10 from tozadenant and $2 from the royalty streams. The early stage pipeline remains a free call option that could add value in the long run. I haven't included the residual value of Ampyra, but assuming it can sustain a level of sales in the $30-50 million range in 2019 and beyond, it could be worth $2-4 per share, but given the level of uncertainty, I haven't included it in my valuation. Ampyra retaining longer-term exclusivity would likely add at least $29 per share to my valuation.

Acorda's share price could be around $40 if Inbrija and tozadenant are approved and successfully commercialized and almost $70 if the company wins the Ampyra appeal, while the early stage pipeline could also add some value in the long run.

Financial outlook

Acorda had $133.6 million in cash and equivalents at the end of Q1 and guided for the cash balance to be north $200 million by the end of 2017 and at roughly the same level by the end of 2018. The situation appears manageable for now but could become troublesome if Inbrija is not approved or if the approval is delayed. However, the company also has a few options at its disposal:

Ex-U.S. partnership for Inbrija. I believe an upfront payment could be in the $50-75 million range.

Ex-U.S. partnership for tozadenant, assuming we see positive phase 3 results in Q1 2018. An upfront payment could be in the same range as for Inbrija. Management indicated that they will be looking to partner Inbrija and tozadenant together.

Partnering of the early stage pipeline. Significant upfront payments are not likely here, but Acorda's R&D spending on these programs goes to zero, so, money is saved in this case, not received.

The company mentioned the possibility of monetizing the royalty stream, which I think it could raise at least $50 million.

It is also worth noting that the company has $345 million in convertible notes outstanding with a conversion price of $42. The notes are due in 2021, so the situation is more than manageable at this point and Acorda has enough time to either get its share price above $42 by 2021 or to restructure when notes are due.

Risks

The risks to the thesis are:

Inbrija not receiving FDA approval in 2018. The FDA could request a new trial for some reason or there could be a delay in approval.

Tozadenant could fail in the phase 3 trial in 2018.

Acorda could lose the appeal on Ampyra - though this event is already priced in.

Inbrija and tozadenant could fail to reach the targeted annual sales despite receiving FDA approval due to poor sales efforts or due to competition.

If the company has no approved product by the time Ampyra goes generic, the cash reserves will get depleted fast. Inbrija needs to reach the market by 1H 2019 at the latest and have some commercial success fast.

Conclusion

Acorda has done a lot over the last few years to diversify away from Ampyra, and it now seems like it was the right thing to do. The company has two assets with solid potential. Inbrija was successful in the phase 3 trial and I believe it has a solid chance to receive FDA approval in 2018. If tozadenant repeats the phase 2b results in the phase 3 trial, the likelihood of approval would be quite high considering the SPA Acorda has with the FDA. And while I am not counting on Acorda winning the appeal on Ampyra, the win could significantly boost Acorda's share price in 2018. And even if Ampyra goes generic, it will have some residual value in 2019 and beyond, though the contribution to Acorda's top and bottom line is largely uncertain at this point. Acorda is still in good financial shape - the cash position should rise until 2H 2018, and the company has several options to raise cash if needed in the following quarters, including monetization of the royalty streams and partnering of Inbrija and tozadenant outside of the U.S. Near- and medium-term catalysts include:

Inbrija - MAA submission by the end of 2017.

Tozadenant phase 3 results in Q1 2018.

Partnership announcements for the early stage pipeline.

Ex-U.S. partnership announcement for Inbrija and tozadenant (but probably not before tozadenant's phase 3 trial results in 2018).

Decision on Ampyra appeal during 2018.

