Smart Retirement: I Can Stay Solvent Longer Than The Market Stays Irrational

Can you stomach the downs as well as you enjoy the ups?

Can You Stay Solvent During Stock Market Interruptus?

It is often said that the markets can stay irrational longer than you can stay solvent. What does this really mean?

Solvent:

Having assets in excess of liabilities; able to pay one's debts.

Another definition might describe a situation a bit differently:

"Interest rate rises have very severe effects on normally solvent companies"

Synonyms: financially sound, debt-free, in the black, in credit, creditworthy, solid, secure, profit-making

Source: Google search

Example: “After years in debt, he finally knew what it meant to be solvent.”

Here’s my definition of solvent for the purposes of this article: Having enough spendable income going into a bear market to come out the other end of it, unscathed by the experience.

In the case of investors, I think most readers/investors think in terms of how massive stock markets are in relation to the small investor’s minuscule assets in comparison. The thinking goes like this: If the market has a major meltdown, the markets will still be standing even after a huge drawdown of 50% or more like we experienced in the financial crisis of 2008-2009, or previous corrections and crashes that saw equity values decline by lesser, but still notable amounts.

The small investor, on the other hand, is not so steady at the wheel during large market draw downs. The longer they go on, the deeper the price compressions, the more weak-kneed he becomes.

Unfortunately, the financial media is always harping about the change in prices day to day, in particular, stocks as well as the broad indexes themselves. Being constantly fed this daily diet of stock price movement naturally and institutionally hones and funnels the investor’s attention down to price and price alone.

It’s bad enough that corporations have become increasingly short-term in their own investments in their businesses because of quarterly reporting. Huge amounts of capital wash from one side of the boat to the other with each quarterly earnings report. A company that disappoints investors will see large volumes of shares being sold by investors who fear share prices will fall on the disappointment. And of course, this is usually the case. A bad report will invariably lead to selling pressure that craters the price for at least a day or more.

Conversely, a good report, one that is a surprise and comes in much better than expected can often result in a stock price that takes off and continues upward for weeks at times.

Hot Potato

If institutions get caught up in this daily yo-yo, it seems small investors can’t get away from it either because it is the large institutions (banks, insurance companies, mutual funds, hedge funds) that drive the market and are responsible for some 85% of daily market volume.

So what defense does the small investor have? When the markets correct by 10%, some are still able to play the long game. Twenty percent connotes a bear market and most investors start looking for the nearest exit.

Thirty percent down and we’re talking a serious case of the blues. Forty percent down and the hands are beginning to shake and the markets are taking a toll such that the investor is distracted from almost everything else in his life. Fifty percent down and the nervous breakdowns become more prevalent. Much more than that and some folks are thinking like the folks in the stock market crash of 1929, looking for the tallest building.

Market Highs and Stock Market Blues

To some, it sounds incongruous, or dissonant, to speak of stock market highs like we’ve been experiencing, and developing a case of the blues, all in one sentence. But here’s the thing.

The higher the market climbs, and the longer it keeps up this winning streak, more and more investors come to believe that the end is near. After all, how long can this uptrend last without so much as a 2% correction in a very long time? So millions begin to question the sustainability of the positive trend and begin to contemplate the end game.

The mind tends to streak between a state of euphoria with the new highs, to a sudden massive case of the blues as it contemplates a massive loss of hard-earned, saved and invested capital.

A Picture of Bear Markets

From the Great Depression through the Great Recession, there have been 11 bear markets. By the most common definition, a bear market occurs when stock prices cascade downward for a sustained period, dropping at least 20 percent from their previous peak. The Great Recession was accompanied by a painful bear market that lasted nearly a year and a half.

Let’s look at some notable bear markets of the past 80 years, with the crash of 1929 shown for comparison.

September 1929 to June 1932

The stock market crash of Oct. 29, 1929, marked the beginning of the Great Depression and sparked America's most famous bear market. The S&P 500 fell 86% in less than three years and did not regain its previous peak until 1954.

S&P 500 high: 31.86

31.86 Low: 4.4

4.4 Loss: 86.1 percent

86.1 percent Duration: 34 months

May 1946 to June 1949

S&P 500 high: 19.25

19.25 Low: 13.55

13.55 Loss: 29.6 percent

29.6 percent Duration: 37 months



December 1961 to June 1962

S&P 500 high: 72.64

72.64 Low: 52.32

52.32 Loss: 28.0 percent

28.0 percent Duration: 6 months

November 1968 to May 1970

S&P 500 high: 108.37

108.37 Low: 69.29

69.29 S&P 500 loss: 36.1 percent

36.1 percent Duration: 18 months

January 1973 to October 1974

S&P 500 high: 119.87

119.87 Low: 62.28

62.28 Loss: 48.0 percent

48.0 percent Duration: 21 months

November 1980 to August 1982

Duration: 21 months

21 months High: 140.52

140.52 Low: 101.44

101.44 S&P 500 loss: 27.8 percent

August 1987 to December 1987

S&P 500 high: 337.89

337.89 Low: 221.24

221.24 Loss: 33.5 percent

33.5 percent Duration: 3 months

March 2000 to October 2002

S&P 500 high: 1527.46

1527.46 Low: 776.76

776.76 Loss: 49.1 percent

49.1 percent Duration: 30 months

October 2007 to March 2009

S&P 500 high: 1565.15, Oct. 9, 2007

1565.15, Oct. 9, 2007 Low: 682.55, March 5, 2009

682.55, March 5, 2009 S&P 500 loss: 56.4 percent

56.4 percent Duration: 17 months

Source: Global Financial Data, msnbc.com research

Author’s note: Except for the crash of 1929 and 1946, I’ve lived through and participated in each of these crashes. I came in one end and survived to come out the other end, each time notching higher and higher portfolio capital value.

Here’s another way of viewing this data:

If you study the duration of these bear markets, from previous peak to new valley, it becomes evident that the ride down has ranged from as short as 3 months to as long as 37 months.

In comparison, the rides up, in most cases, have been for much greater periods, lasting from 2.5 years to as long as 15.1 years. And the gains in bull markets, from trough to peak, have generally been much greater. They have ranged from 75.6% to as much as 845.2%.

If you are a long-term investor, there are several strong conclusions you can draw from this data.

If you can bear the pain of a bear market, you will be well-rewarded by the gains of the following bull market.

The gains of the bull markets have far outweighed the temporary paper losses of the bear markets.

And, for the most part, those gains accumulate for much longer periods in bull markets than the temporary losses of a bear market.

Can You Withstand The Temporary Pain?



Millions of investors say they understand the historical record. With this in mind, they judge themselves mentally ready to hold up to the challenge of holding their quality stocks through drawdowns. Yet, when push comes to shove, and the next bear market rears its ugly head, it’s “Hasta la vista, baby!”

Understanding the objective historical message is absorbed by one part of the brain. A totally different part of the brain, the one controlled by emotions, becomes engaged when the investor starts to experience serious deterioration of portfolio value.

A Good Defense Against Bailing Out

There are ways to stay solvent, longer than the market stays irrational. In this context, I use the term solvent to express the idea that an investor can assure himself an income stream to pay the bills through the next bear market and sail through that period relatively unscathed.

Sources Of Income

Firstly, I view the Social Security benefit for the retired investor as akin to a fixed income source - fixed in the sense that it is a guaranteed government benefit that will be paid month after month. Though it hasn’t increased much in value lately because it is tied to inflation indexes that the government says have not risen much, it is a dependable income source, nevertheless.

A moderate retirement budget, for a couple that has paid off the house and car, can be achieved in many parts of our great country for $50,000.00.

The average retired couple has a combined Social Security benefit today of about $28,800 per year. To live through a bear market correction, this average couple would need an additional $21,200 in annual income to pay the bills.

To close the gap of this $50,000.00 retirement, a couple could prepare by saving up, and putting in a cash reserve, three to five years worth of cash that could be drawn upon to fill the income gap.

$21,200 gap X 3 years = $63,600



$21,200 gap X 5 years = $106,000



Because the longest stock market drawdown has been just 2.8 years from previous peak to trough, this means that having 3 years of cash reserves put aside to draw on for expenses should be sufficient. Five years might seem like overkill to many readers, but it sure could provide that extra peace of mind to help stay the course and hold onto quality investments for the duration of the bear market.

Of course, this cash reserve could be invested in a short-term bond ladder or a CD ladder that matures each of the three or five years. This would generate additional interest income. A money market fund would serve the same purpose but generate less interest.

This is one method to say solvent longer than the market stays irrational. If the investor has additional sources of dependable income flows, that would simply make the funding of expenses during a bear market that much easier. These might include pension benefits or guaranteed annuities, to name just two.

Dividends As Another Income Source

With the latest bump up of interest rates by the Fed to the 1.25% level, the impact on the ten year treasury has been noticeable of late. We’ve seen the ten year yield rise from 2.14% to 2.40%, representing a rise of 12.14% in a short period of time.

Ten year treasury yield

While the ten year rate has been on a tear, look at how the Dow Jones Equity REIT Index has responded.

Dow Jones Equity REIT Index

This index shows a price compression for the underlying REITs, from 356 to 341 over the same time period. This is a 4.2% loss in stock price value.

Many income investors, including most retired or nearly retired investors, have stocks represented by this class of stock in their portfolios. It is these price compressions that begin to worry investors about their long-term prospects to maintain their dividend cash flows during the next bear market.

The first thing to keep in mind is that a stock’s price does not determine the dividend. The board of directors makes a quarterly and sometimes monthly decision as to whether the company’s cash flow is sufficient to pay, or even raise the dividend. So this is the first worry the investor must be relieved of. A stock price falling does not, by itself, determine a dividend amount.

Now that we’ve planted the seed of worry, let’s examine the consequences of some possible dividend cuts that may occur in the next bear market and how they’d impact the investor’s spendable income.

Remember that $21,200 funding gap we discussed earlier? Well, another way to fill that gap would be with the dividends from a portfolio constructed of high-quality stocks with long, reliable periods of paying and growing their dividend payouts to investors.

As an example, the Fill-The-Gap Portfolio we’ve been demonstrating for some 2 1/2 years now contains stocks that are currently generating dividend income that for readers who stocked up on these names from the beginning have a yield on cost of 7.3% today.

If we do a little math, we can see that if the investor had invested $411,600 (the original starting amount) in this portfolio, his current income from this portfolio would be $30,034.

FTG Annual Income

First, let’s keep in mind that many of these types of companies were not only able to maintain their dividends in the last financial crisis, but many were able to increase those dividends.

Now, it’s hard to imagine a more worst-case scenario than the 2008-2009 breakdown. But we’ll imagine that to see what effect it might have on a portfolio similar to this.

Current portfolio income $30,034.00

10% across the board dividend cut $27,030.60

Additional 10% dividend cut $24,327.54

Additional 10% dividend cut $21,894.79

Remember the amount we said the average investor would need to fill his spending gap in retirement? It was $21,200.

Were an investor concerned about staying solvent longer than the market stays irrational, he could gain some comfort in knowing that his portfolio, built on quality stocks, could easily withstand the knocks of a hard-hitting recession and consequent bear market. Even one that led to a degree of earnings weakness that led his companies to reduce the dividends by substantial amounts could be endured. Even a cut by a thousand swords, 10% reductions, three times running, would not be enough to sink this investor’s income stream. He’d stay solvent and be able to pay his bills all the while that the market stayed irrational.

Capital Gain Bonus

Being able to withstand the storm with no interruption to his necessary funding stream, this investor has the added bonus of not only recapturing former portfolio value but seeing it soar to new heights during the next up leg of the ensuing bull market.

Should the investor need to sell shares at that time to fund a higher level of spending, it will be there for him. That is his bonus for being patient, for not panicking, for taking what the market gives him.

A Good Recommendation To Harden Your Portfolio

One name, among others, that these investors might consider is telecommunications giant (and FTG core position) AT&T (NYSE:T), which has a mid-level current yield of 5.09% and 33 consecutive years of paying a higher dividend. Its five-year dividend growth rate is just 2.2%. However, for the investor playing catch-up, needing to generate higher income from the start, the 5+% current yield takes on greater importance than the DGR.

AT&T, Twenty Year Price and Dividend

Because we are monitoring AT&T for further share accumulation, we can make use of the Real Time Portfolio Tracker as we input various price scenarios to see the expected dividend yield and income result.

Real Time Portfolio Tracker Guides To Desired Yield and Income

AT& T has suffered from other interest sensitive equities as interest rates continue their upward climb. Most expect another quarter-point jump from the Fed soon. If this occurs, we can project an additional move downward in price, from the current $36.60 (last week it traded at $38.18) to around $36.00 per share. Should this occur, column L, highlighted in blue, indicates the current yield of 5.34% will be bumped up to 5.44%.

Should the price erode further, to $35 per share, the yield will rise to 5.60%. This would be significantly higher (12% more) than T's average yield around the 5% range.

A $100,000.00 investment at that price would give an investor $5,600.00 of annual income, fully 12% higher than the average yield would bring.

We'll continue to monitor developments carefully, along with the expected merger with Time Warner (NYSE:TWX), whether regulators allow the combination, and whether the projected synergies between the two companies pay off as expected.

Recent reports indicated that the president’s battle with CNN might bollix an approval of the merger. This remains to be seen.

We'll be guided by these developments, future interest rate movements and price movement to determine our next entry price.

"Retirement, For People In A Hurry" delved into several ways the harried investor, lacking the time, attention and desire to learn much about self-directed investing, could realize his investment goals and how they might affect his investing decisions if left to others to manage his money for him. The biggest benefit of leaving others to manage your money is to take you out of the equation when corrections occur. This is discussed further and how the emotional component of investing can be dealt with in this fashion.

As an example of going further out on the risk and yield scale, I recently wrote, "Feast On This 8.1% Yielding Restaurant." It is a good example of the risks that come with the reach for yield and the possible rewards of upping your portfolio’s overall yield.

The Fill-The-Gap Portfolio At A Glance

Two and a half years ago, I began writing a series of articles on December 24, 2014, to demonstrate the real-life construction and management of a portfolio dedicated to growing income to close a yawning gap that so many millions of seniors and near-retirees face today between their Social Security benefit and retirement expenses.

The beginning article was entitled "This Is Not Your Father's Retirement Plan." This project began with $411,600 in capital that was deployed in such a way that each of the portfolio constituents yielded approximately equal amounts of yearly income.

The FTG Portfolio Constituents

Constructed beginning on 12/24/14, this portfolio now consists of 21 companies, including AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO), Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE:ED), Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ), CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL), Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN), Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC), Reynolds American, Inc. (NYSE:RAI), Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR), EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR), Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O), Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI), Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI), W.P. Carey, Inc. (NYSE:WPC), Government Properties Income Trust (NYSE:GOV), The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO), The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR), Southern Company (NYSE:SO), Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT), DineEquity (NYSE:DIN), and Iron Mountain, Inc. (NYSE:IRM).

Because we bought all of these equities at cheaper prices since the inception of the portfolio, the yield on cost that we have achieved is 7.30% since launch on December 24, 2014. Current portfolio income now totals $30,034.

FTG Close 7-3-17

Your Takeaway

It is a given that the markets will fall into a bear market again. This is simply a normal part of the business cycle. Usually, the excesses of recoveries give way to recessions and recessions bring bear markets with them.

After eight long years of this latest bull market, it’s important for investors to do some introspection and try to do an honest assessment of their risk tolerance for the fall in stock prices that come with a bear market.

It is hoped that the charts and graphs accompanying this presentation have informed and that readers understand that they can preserve their spending power through all sorts of market cycles.

On the other end of those short but painful bear markets, are always very long recoveries that hoist stock prices up to brand new highs over many years. While various income sources can carry investors through bad times, it is always comforting to know that capital value will be restored, in spades, after the roughest of times.

There are many factors in conjunction with retirement goals one must consider when making investing decisions as they affect the investor's ultimate success in retirement. The more attention the investor pays to such factors, the better chance he'll have of attaining that success.

Author's note: Should you be interested in reading any of my other articles detailing various strategies to enhance your returns on a dividend growth portfolio, you will find them here.

As always, I look forward to your comments, discussion, and questions. Have you assessed your risk factor lately? Please share with us in the comment section below if you've managed to grow your income streams sufficient to tide you over through any market environment. Have you stashed cash to fill your spending gap in tough times?

Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T, MO, ED, VZ, CTL, MAIN, RAI, EPR, VGR, O, SUI, OHI, WPC, GOV, GEO, RMR, SO, CLDT, DIN, IRM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.