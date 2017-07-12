Self-Storage REITs: Is Now The Time To Buy The Dip?

This article looks at the sector issues, discusses valuations and contains two Buy recommendations.

Here is why long-term investors should consider investing in this beaten down REIT sector - which is still expected to grow FFO/share at mid-single-digit clip.

Self-storage REITs are once again trading at attractive valuations and now sport yields which are the highest they have been in several years.

It is hard to believe that just over a year ago, the main investor complaint regarding self-storage REITs was that they were always too expensive to initiate a position.

Fast-forward to today, and the entire sector is on sale. What changed? It is a simple answer, excess new supply. The development of new self-storage properties in top markets across the US had kicked in by 2H2016, accelerated into 2017, and is expected to peak during 2018.

The supply/demand fundamentals after the Great Recession had driven several years of record growth in revenues and all the metrics that REIT investors love: same-store NOI, occupancy, and rent per square foot.

Those metrics combined to be the engine driving higher FFO/AFFO per share growth (which is REIT cash flow used to pay and increase the dividend distributions).

A Look Back

It was a virtuous cycle for the Big 4 self-storage names: Public Storage (NYSE: PSA), Extra Space Storage (NYSE: EXR), CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) and Life Storage (NYSE: LSI), (the re-branded Sovran Self Storage/Uncle Bob's), and many investors were shocked to see it end.

The Vanguard REIT Index ETF (NYSEARCA: VNQ) tracks the MSCI REIT Index (RMZ) which delivered a very acceptable return from January 1, 2014, to June 30, 2016.

However, the VNQ 37.7% price appreciation during that period was crushed by the massive returns generated by the self-storage REITs. The Big 4 had demonstrated the ability to double or even triple the broader REIT sector returns. Ironically, much of the self-storage outperformance vs. other sectors has to do with technology.

Technology Advantage

In addition to scale, the publicly traded REITs have significant advantages over the smaller, "mom and pop" private operators.

Most casual observers would not lump self-storage in with data center and wireless towers as being "technology" REITs. However, the self-storage tech evolution began when customers eschewed the Yellow Pages for convenient Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) searches to begin their local storage research.

The Internet "unleveled" the playing field, and kicked off a tech revolution for the public REITs who could afford to pay for high ranking in the searches. A few years later, searches which now begin on mobile devices took that advantage to the next level. These large operators can also afford 24/7 call centers to seal the deal and provide customer support.

However, the tech advantage continues after the customer moves into the unit. Market intelligence is fed into revenue management algorithms to help optimize rents at each property (through a mix of pricing and occupancy). This REIT sector's month-to-month occupancy also allows operators to strategically raise rates on existing customers. If properties are on average ~90% occupied or greater, this becomes a large component of same-store NOI growth.

Buy and Hold Pain

After many quarters of stellar performance, many investors viewed a hefty allocation to these reliable self-storage names to be an important segment for their core portfolio of long-term REIT holdings.

However, in retrospect, this sector had reached a point where quarter after quarter of double-digit gains had resulted in all the good news being baked into the shares. Management quarterly calls were routinely upbeat, with phrases like "muted new supply" and "best fundamentals in the history of self-storage" often being mentioned.

The YChart below illustrates the result of buying the self-storage sector in January 2015 and holding shares until through July 10, 2017. Most of the price appreciation was wiped out as Wall Street analysts have turned negative on the sector due to over-supply concerns.

During 2015, the National Storage Affiliates (NYSE: NSA) IPO added a new publicly traded self-storage operator to the mix. NSA took a different approach to self-storage which has paid off handsomely for early shareholders.

NSA - Deeper Dive

NSA was a roll-up of six regional self-storage operators. The goal was to attract additional privately owned self-storage operations to the fold in selected markets. NSA has added one new PRO each year since the IPO.

These "participating regional operators" or PROs each agree to continue to operate and grow their businesses while implementing NSA's best practices and deploying technology - an edge gained through joining the national platform.

I have covered National Storage closely since the IPO and began to recommend NSA shares to SA readers back in Q4 2015. The business plan has been successful so far, adding two additional PROs over the course of the past few quarters.

When it comes to REITs, the ability to grow FFO/AFFO per share to support a growing dividend ultimately is where the rubber hits the road. The NSA dividend growth rate has been prodigious, ~35% CAGR, as shown below.

If you are not familiar with the NSA business model, here is a link to a recent article:

However, NSA shares have recently been under considerable pressure along with the rest of the self-storage sector over the past few months. This is the first time that the self-storage newcomer has been subject to the concerns investors have for the rest of the sector.

In June, National Storage was added to the S&P Small-Cap 600. That is the reason for the gap-up on high volume shown on the chart below. However, NSA shares have subsequently sold off, filling the gap and drifting lower on muted volume.

During the past 52 weeks, National Storage Affiliates has traded in a range of $18.81-26.15 per share. Notably, NSA is not trading close to its 52-week low. However, the shares have been hit hard on concerns growth rates will slow along with the rest of the industry.

NSA - External Growth

The ability for NSA to move the growth needle faster to support a rapidly growing dividend has been the reason for the relative outperformance vs. the Big 4 peer group.

The NSA growth story hinges upon four different channels:

Existing PRO "captive pipelines" (properties which will be contributed to NSA over time). Signing up new PROs, (which brings in a portfolio and opens an additional territory). Bolt-on acquisitions and arm's length portfolio transactions. The iStorage JV platform and third-party management (corporate growth).

Since all the PROs own equity through OP/SP units, they have considerable skin in the game. This means that the interests of NSA shareholder and NSA regional operators who have a stake in growing their business are closely aligned.

NSA has "hidden equity" in the OP and SP units which PROs received along with cash, in return for contributing their seasoned properties (often owned and operated for decades) to the REIT.

NSA - Organic Growth

Meanwhile, NSA has plenty of headroom to grow same-store NOI. Third-party acquisitions represent a sizable percentage of NSA's growth. The first couple of years after acquisition provide an opportunity to implement best practices, including revenue management, which results in substantial ssNOI gains.

Likewise, when a new PRO is brought under the NSA umbrella, the technology advantages result in improved performance. Best practices can result in higher income from regularly scheduled rental increases and selling ancillary services like insurance.

In contrast, the Big 4 have a long history of optimizing their existing portfolios. The occupancy gains and regular price increases over the past few years have left little room for improvement.

Meanwhile, NSA has plenty of room to grow both rent per square foot and property occupancy over time. This should result in out-sized ssNOI gains for the NSA portfolio vs. its more established peer group.

Historically, self-storage has grown ssNOI ~4.5% annually. During the several years of muted supply following the Great Recession, the Big 4 could deliver high single-digit and double-digit growth. The reversion to historical growth numbers in the mid-single digits has caused FFO per share multiple contraction, resulting in the poor price performance during the past 12 months.

Additionally, there is a seasonal aspect to self-storage. The second quarter results will include some of the historically strong leasing months. Families tend to stay put after the summer months as kids go back to school. Inclement winter weather in some regions of the country tends to put a damper on absorption of vacant space.

If the Q2 2017 results disappoint the Street, the seasonal weakness could imply a tough time making FY 2017 estimates.

Muted Acquisitions 2H2017?

There has been a growing disconnect between what private sector owners feel their properties are worth and what the publicly traded REITs are willing to pay.

This has become exacerbated by a higher cost of capital (compressed FFO multiples making equity less valuable) and muted "value-add" opportunities in markets where new supply is coming online in 2017 and 2018.

The pace of acquisitions seems to be the biggest question for NSA investors in the short run.

During the REITWeek presentation, National Storage CEO Arlen Nordhagen detailed how the lower end of $200M-500M acquisition guidance was already in the bag. There is an estimated $1 billion pipeline of "captive" properties which will be contributed to NSA over time, and $120 million is expected to close in 2017. Back in June, Nordhagen said that $80 million of third-party acquisitions had already been identified which nails the low-end of guidance with six months to spare.

However, achieving the high end of acquisition guidance will be challenging. In addition to the disconnect between private sector and public REIT portfolio valuation, potential sellers are waiting to see if Congress will pass a tax bill and lower capital gains taxes, according to Nordhagen.

Meanwhile, the ongoing conversation with potential PROs - targeted private owners with institutional quality portfolios - continues. The yield on NSA shares and OP units is now approaching 4.8%, and the distribution has increased at a ~35% CAGR since the IPO. I would expect the growth rate to taper off as the NSA portfolio continues to grow. However, the 8.3% bump back in May reinforces that management is committed to growing the dividend.

Bottom Line

There are a lot of factors which make self-storage REITs attractive to own for the long term.

A huge advantage for the large public operators stems from customers beginning their search on Internet-enabled devices, either desktop or mobile.

In the US, home ownership continues to lag as a percentage of households. Renters utilize self-storage on average 3x more often than homeowners. The newer Class-A apartments being built in urban areas have limited storage, since recent trends have been toward smaller units with more amenities.

Investor Takeaway

The entire self-storage sector is beginning to look far more attractive based upon current vs. historic valuations. Since we are at mid-year, I chose to use the FAST Graphs analyst average from FactSet for 2017 and 2018 FFO per share to value these REITs.

Sector blue-chip Public Storage is trading at $203.37 per share, or 19.2x blended FFO, with close to a 4% yield and an "A" rated balance sheet. PSA shares are investor "comfort food," and a favorite in many retirement portfolios.

Extra Space Storage has been one of the top-performing REITs of the past decade when it comes to total returns. EXR shares are trading at $74.76 per share, or 17.2x blended FFO, with a 4.2% yield. Extra Space is a prime example of a mid-20% FFO growth rate slowing down to ~5% due to sector supply/demand fundamentals.

Both PSA and EXR are retail investor favorites. However, the larger market caps make it more difficult to move the growth needle - especially in the current environment.

CubeSmart is now trading right at its 52-week low. CUBE is trading at $22.94 per share, or 14.4x blended FFO, with a 4.7% yield and a BBB rated balance sheet. The CUBE dividend is also expected to grow at mid-single digits.

I am not a huge fan of Life Storage based upon relative portfolio quality and past history of non-accretive acquisitions. However, LSI shares at $70.59 represent a blended 12.6x FFO, with a 5.7% yield and BBB rated balance sheet. The Life Storage dividend is expected to grow at mid-single digits as well. However, LSI has tended to lag the sector when it comes to price appreciation.

New kid on the block National Storage continues to exhibit relative strength vs. its Big 4 peers. However, the NSA momentum advantage has evaporated over the past couple of months. Meanwhile, NSA shares are trading at $21.76, or 16.5x blended FFO, with a 4.8% yield. NSA is expected to grow its dividend at ~10% per year clip, with 8.3% already in the books for 2017. Additionally, NSA always has the "wildcard" of signing up a new PRO to turbocharge growth.

We are overweight NSA shares at REITs 4 Alpha and are considering adding at current levels. CubeSmart with its BBB rating is a second choice for this out of favor sector. The analyst consensus 12-month price objective for CUBE is $28.31 per share. This implies buying CubeSmart at 52-week lows could have an embedded 23.4% price appreciation upside – the highest currently of any of the self-storage REITs.

Both NSA and CUBE are "Buys" at current levels for long-term investors willing to get paid ~4.75% yields while they wait for sector fundamentals to improve and FFO multiples to expand.

