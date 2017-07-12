Aloha, A New REIT Focused On Hawaii

I believe that ALEX will trade at a much higher multiple if the company can remove some of the complexity risk.

I'm not complaining about adding ALEX to my Intelligent REIT Lab, in fact, I'm excited that I can finally visit Hawaii and soak up some fun in the sun.

A few years ago I was in San Diego meeting with the CEO of Realty Income (O). One of my interview questions was pertaining to the company’s geographic footprint and I was specifically interested in knowing why Realty Income owned buildings in 49 states, and not 50.

Tom Lewis, a former CEO of Realty Income, explained to me that Hawaii was the sole state with no buildings (owned by O) and that is also the case today.

As it turns out, Lewis retired from Realty Income in 2013 after 26 years at the company (16 years as the CEO). He moved to Hawaii where he stays active playing golf and serving as a Director at Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO). Lewis has deep roots in Hawaii as he is a graduate of the St Louis in Honolulu (founded in 1846) and also Hawaii's Chaminade University.

This week Lewis adds a second Director position to his resume, and this one closes the loop regarding my questioning years ago in which I asked Lewis why he had not planted a seed in Hawaii.

In a recent Investor Presentation, Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (ALEX) disclosed its plan to convert to a REIT effective for the taxable year ending December 31, 2017. Lewis is being added as a Director in addition to James Mead, hired as ALEX’s new CFO. Mead succeeds Paul Ito, who's remaining as senior VP, finance and treasurer for a transition through year's end. Mead was most recently CFO for SL Green Realty (SLG).

Creating Wealth Via The 1031 Exchange Tax Code

You may recall that I previously wrote an article on Consolidated-Tomoka Land (CTO) in which I explained that the Daytona-based company has utilized the like-kind exchange vehicle referred to as the Section 1031 IRS Code. Over the years, CTO has held the significant majority of its portfolio of land holdings, which are used in agricultural operations for most of its over 100-year history, and, as a result, the company's book basis in the majority of these assets is very low.

Because of the low basis in land holdings, dispositions of land typically would generate large taxable gains. Utilizing the like-kind exchange structure allows CTO to defer the related income taxes on these gains and reinvest nearly all the net sales proceeds of the qualifying transaction into income producing properties.

A while back, I also penned an article examining the potential impacts related to the potential elimination of the IRC 1031 tax-deferred exchange laws. Section 1031 exchanges have been a part of the Internal Revenue Code since 1921 and have historically been used by sellers of commercial real estate to defer federal and state capital gains taxes as well as recapture taxes.

Similar to CTO, ALEX has also been successful with utilizing the 1031 exchange code as a method for rolling capital gains from raw land into income-producing properties.

ALEX has an interesting history that goes all of the way back to 1843, when Samuel Thomas Alexander and Henry Perrine Baldwin (sons of pioneer missionaries) met in Lahaina, Maui. They grew up together, became close friends and went on to develop a sugar-growing partnership that spanned generations and left an indelible mark on Hawaii.

As the story goes, in 1869, the young men – Alexander was 33, Baldwin, 27 – were ready to launch their own business. They purchased 12 acres of Bush Ranch in the Sunnyside area of Makawao on Maui for $110, to grow sugar cane. The following year, they paid $8,000 for an additional 559 acres. That same year, the partners planted sugar cane on their land marking the birth of what would become Alexander & Baldwin, Inc.

Over the next thirty years, the two men became agents for nearly a dozen plantations and expanded their plantation interests by acquiring Hawaiian Commercial & Sugar Company and Kahului Railroad.

In 1883, Alexander and Baldwin formalized their partnership by incorporating their sugar business as the Paia Plantation also known at various times as Samuel T. Alexander & Co., Haleakala Sugar Co., and Alexander & Baldwin Plantation. By spring of 1900, A&B had outgrown its partnership organization and plans were made to incorporate the company, allowing the company to increase capitalization and facilitate expansion.

What started off as a partnership between two young men, with the purchase of 12 acres in Maui for $110, has grown into a business with $2.2 billion in assets, including approximately 87,000 acres of land.

After the passing of the founders, Alexander & Baldwin continued to expand their sugar operations by acquiring additional land, developing essential water resources and investing in shipping to bring supplies to Hawaii and transport sugar to the U.S. Mainland markets. These resources, originally acquired for agricultural purposes, would eventually become the foundation of A&B’s strength and success today.

Today, ALEX is a premier Hawaii real estate company that owns, operates and manages 4.7 million square feet of retail, industrial and office space primarily in Hawaii and on the U.S. Mainland. ALEX is also the largest owner of grocery/drug-anchored retail centers in Hawaii.

The Hawaii footprint extends beyond commercial real estate. ALEX is the fourth largest private landowner in Hawaii with operations on 87,000 acres of land, primarily on Maui and Kauai, and Hawaii’s largest materials and paving company. ALEX is a 147-year old company, rooted in Hawaii land heritage, leveraging deep local knowledge and unique assets for long-term growth.

Breaking Down the Portfolio

ALEX’s commercial real estate portfolio consists of 2.9 million square feet of Hawaii commercial real estate, excluding ground leases, primarily Oahu grocery-anchored strip retail properties. The Hawaii retail portfolio is over 1.82 million square feet that is 93% leased.

The Hawaii industrial portfolio is 888,000 square feet and is 96% leased:

The Hawaii office portfolio consists of 2.9 million square feet and is 94% leased. The company also has 116 acres of ground leases:

ALEX also owns 7 mainland properties consisting of retail, office, and industrial – the combined assets total 1.83 million square feet and are 94% leased.

Here’s a snapshot of ALEX’s top tenants:

ALEX’s REIT structure will facilitate growth in Hawaii, where the company can best leverage its market knowledge and experience to create shareholder value:

ALEX intends to bring its asset management in-house to enhance accountability/coordination and cost-effectiveness. By internalizing property management ALEX plans to take a more strategic approach to leasing assets and upgrading technology to better understand tenant and consumer needs and wants.

ALEX has many repositioning and redevelopment opportunities within its portfolio to increase NOI:

Here’s a snapshot of the Hawaii portfolio:

ALEX prefers grocery/drug-anchored shopping centers and industrial properties, many of which represent high-barrier-to-entry assets that boasts significant supply constraints (keeps fundamentals strong). ALEX has budgeted $50 million for new commercial property acquisitions in 2017.

For equity, ALEX will continue to monetize sales of existing land inventory. Over the last 5 years, ALEX has sold ~2,100 acres at an average price of $28,000 per acre.

ALEX has enjoyed favorable Q1-17 momentum with six closed sales – $9.6 million gross revenue – The Collection, Ka Milo, MBP II, Land with 16 new binding contracts in Q1-17– $25.6 million gross revenue – Kamalani, Keala o Wailea, Kukui’ula, Ka Milo, and Land.

ALEX’s agriculture business is not expected to be a driver of near-term profitability and the objective is to deploy former sugar plantation lands in viable agricultural uses as quickly as possible.

ALEX also has a materials and construction business that is essentially a paving operation. In Q1-17, the business generated profits of $5.6 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $7.9 million. This business represents a small portion of ALEX’s overall business operations.

The Balance Sheet

ALEX has a long history of maintaining discipline within its balance sheet. As of Q1-17, ALEX’s debt to equity was just under 32%, and the company had $425 million of liquidity available on its revolver. Net debt-to-EBITDA was 4.8x.

Here’s an illustrative example of the impact conversion-related activities on A&B’s capital structure as of March 31, 2017, assuming a $165 million cash portion of a $825 million Special Distribution.

Surfs Up

My initial review of ALEX as a REIT is good, and I would give the company a B+. As noted, the recent appointments of Tom Lewis and James Mead bring significant credibility to the platform. Hopefully Lewis can bring some of that “monthly dividend magic” to the table at some point.

I decided not to give ALEX an “A” because I am concerned with complexity risk, specifically the paving operation. I understand the value of the enterprise but I’m not sold on the inclusion of the (paving) business as a taxable subsidiary.

Also, I would like to see ALEX become a “pure play” REIT and sell off the non-core properties to focus 100% on necessity-based retail. Tom Lewis knows the benefit of becoming a “low-cost leader” and I believe that ALEX will trade at a much higher multiple if the company can remove some of the complexity risk.

My biggest concern is the 1031 exchange tax code. As noted above, there is a possibility that Congress could eliminate the 1031 tool and this would have an impact on ALEX’s ability to raise cheap equity. It’s not an absolute deal killer, as ALEX could participate in JV development in lieu of like-kind exchanges to create value.

Ultimately, the two most important lessons that I have learned in my 25+ real estate career can be summed up with these words:

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION and MANAGEMENT MATTERS



