Intel: Selling Server Processors Before They're Announced

Rethink Technology business briefs for July 11, 2017.

Intel discloses that it's been shipping Skylake-SP since February

In the eyes of most of us in the tech business media, Intel (INTC) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) were in a foot race to get their new server processors into the hands of datacenter customers. Both had effectively pre-announced their offerings.

AMD had unveiled its EPYC server processor at its 2017 Financial Analyst Day in May. At Intel's 2017 Investor Meeting in February, it didn't take the wraps off Skylake-SP, but did assure investors that it was on the way for 2017.

Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) announced in February that it would adopt the “next generation Intel Xeon processor, codenamed Skylake” for its datacenters. Unbeknownst to most of us, Google was at that point already receiving shipments of Skylake-SP as the first customer. This interesting fact was disclosed today at Intel's splashy launch event for Skylake-SP.

In fact, Intel disclosed that it had shipped 500,000 processors to over 30 customers. Based on testing by a number of cloud providers of those early ship units, Intel was able to claim substantial performance improvement compared to the previous generation Xeon:

In addition to Google, AT&T and Amazon (AMZN) Web Services were also early adopters. The strategy here is called (in military circles) “get there firstest with the mostest.” This is a reference to the fact that fielding an overwhelming force typically will win a battle. It also underscores the importance of logistics and mobility.

I have long predicted that Intel would fight tooth and claw to hold onto its datacenter market. And I think it's significant that when AMD officially “launched” EPYC on June 20, it didn't announce an actual delivery date for EPYC. Most importantly, AMD didn't announce a single datacenter win.

Instead, AMD announced equipment partners such as HP (NYSE:HPQ) and Dell (NYSE:DVMT), and that is a start. But as Anandtech put it:

Of course, the big question is if AMD is actually getting in significant orders for processors. Nothing is public on that yet, and we are told that they are likely to be nearer the end of the year.

Even with a better processor, AMD may simply arrive too late to the battle for the datacenter.

What Skylake-SP has to offer datacenters

Skylake-SP offers four main benefits over the previous generation Xeon. The high-end Skylake-SP parts offer more cores, topping out at 28. To better utilize those cores, the cores are now interconnected on chip via a mesh rather than a ring topology. Intel has introduced AVX-512, a 512-bit wide vector processor. And finally, Intel offers the option of a direct Omnipath high-speed link connection to the processor.

These do boost performance, but one can't help feeling that Intel really misses not having a new process node to provide the performance improvement it needs. Intel hasn't been very creative with what it offers with Skylake-SP.

As of yet, there aren't a lot of reviews, even though the embargo on Skylake-SP is now off. Tom's has a review, and so does Anandtech. Anandtech's review is interesting by offering a comparison with an EPYC 7601, AMD's highest performing part. In contrast, both Tom's and Anandtech chose not to test Intel's highest performing Xeon 8180, but chose instead the slightly lower clocked 8176, also with 28 cores.

Most of the testing appears to have been performed by Johan De Gelas, who has been a Senior Lecturer at HOWEST University of Applied Science in Belgium and Head of Server Research. He typically does all of the advanced server testing for Anandtech, and his articles are excellent.

Generally, he found that the EPYC performed very well compared to the 8176. In floating point math in particular, EPYC stood out as clearly superior. He did not specifically test Intel's new AVX-512 capability, however, probably due to time constraints. This would probably help Skylake-SP's floating point results.

Will Intel's Skylake-SP head start be enough to hold off AMD's EPYC?

In performance and energy efficiency, EPYC 7601 tested out very well against Xeon 8176. But Intel has shown a lot of hustle, and that might be enough to hold off the EPYC challenge.

When AMD unveiled EPYC, it had a very simple value proposition: a single EPYC processor could replace a dual processor Xeon server. But that was based on comparison to Broadwell-EP, and I doubt that it's true for Skylake-SP. This issue will have to await final resolution based on much more testing of various processor configurations from both companies.

Although EPYC is good, it's not twice as good, and now the contest hinges on per processor pricing. Here, EPYC appears to have an advantage. The Xeon 8176 lists for $8719, while the EPYC 7601 lists for $4200, according to Anandtech. The price difference, along with EPYC's better energy efficiency, should make for a compelling value proposition for datacenters.

And so, battle is joined. A battle that never would have happened if Intel had been able to maintain its manufacturing process cadence.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.