Time For Gold And Miners

Investment is all about probabilities. The odds are good that gold seems to be the asset of choice now for accumulation.

Thesis: Gold and Miners are good short and long-term investments as global financial stress increases.

Introduction and Basics about Gold Updated 07/11/2017

Gold has always been considered as money or currency until tactically being displaced and replaced by central banks. Gold remains an effective anti-fiat asset that is regaining importance; especially in times of accelerating money supply. By tracking the value of gold through history, say the past 100 years, gold preserves its value nicely even through bad times. On the other hand, the value of fiat currency is constant in the very short term and perpetually diminishing from medium to long term as the result of excess money printing. Therefore, having some gold as part of liquid asset is highly desirable and dependable to preserve value.

Since I wrote an article in July 2016 about the Relativity of the Dollar Index, which relates to gold closely, gold has gone through a very rough cycle. Namely, the up and then down legs were driven mainly by political events such as Brexit and the US Presidential Election. Luckily, the impacts of these events are fading and gold has been slowly heading up since December 2016.

The Case for Gold

Looking ahead, gold appears to be entering a good stretch where macro events are favorable as listed in the table below:

Dollar Index

Since gold is treated to be a form of money just like fiat currencies such as the US Dollar, the performance of gold empirically is inversely correlated to the Dollar Index (UUP) multiple by a factor of two as observed below. As such, a bull duration for gold is usually accompanied by a bear duration in dollar index.

For the past three interest rate hikes, gold had a good up leg for three months each time, with the corresponding weakness with dollar index. Odds are good that gold will have a same bounce for the coming months. With economic growth slowing, chances are Fed will be slower in raising interest rate which deters Dollar Index rise.

Seasonally, June to October are good months for gold which coincide with the weakness of Dollar Index.

An interesting note is gold’s prior lows in December 2015 and 2016, the higher low implies a 7% hike which may be another indication of inflation rate.

Longer-term, by definition, dollar index fluctuates being relative to other currencies; but gold should go up readily because of underlying inflation.

As Alternate Money

As cash equivalent comparing to other forms of liquid asset, gold holds several outstanding qualities. It is accepted globally in clearing and transactions in many countries. Even Bank for International Settlements, considered as the central bank of central banks, designates gold as a zero-risk liquid asset. Especially in financial crisis, gold will help settlements in transactions during times of volatile currencies exchanges.

Inflation Protection

The above graph illustrates how the value of gold increases with different inflation rates of 0,2 and 8% and holding dollar index constant. There is always doubt how true and meaningful the published annual inflation number is and what we are led to believe. The official number is under 2% in the past few years using a set of rules by design. The unofficial inflation rate by ShadowStats, which uses pre-1980 methodology for tracking, is about 8%. Regardless, with one-year bank interest rate of less than 1 %, almost all the cash equivalent assets listed are becoming less in value with inflation except gold, which generally keeps up with inflation over a long time. With central banks around the world keep on printing large amount of money, inflation likely will pick up in the future.

Some studies following money supplies for the past 50 years in and outside US, assuming money supply being empirically proportionate to the price of gold, suggest gold prices should be $1700 to $1900 today. This is a good reference for target price for gold and the current price is inexpensive.

Political Unrest

Disturbing events in escalation of conflicts are strengthening in the Middle East. History reveals that conflicts will drive people to safer assets which include gold.

Rising Interest Rate

Rising interest rate generally is negative for gold. But with interest rates at 1.25%, this is below the minimum inflation rate of 2%. If gold can keep up with inflation rate of 2+%, gold is a better choice in holding up value long term. Therefore, if inflation rate exceeds short term interest rate, gold remains a gold asset to own.

Huge Debt Build-up

Total debts relentlessly build up around the world. The only way that is keeping things under control is by money printing to artificially suppressing interest rates, all the way to negative rates in Europe and Japan. Hints are appearing that the growth of money printing will slow by next year. Chances are, interest rates will rise rapidly that may lead to stock and bond losses.

In an extremely unbalance ballooning debt world, which is based on faith and credit, the unending erosion of the ability and willingness to pay is becoming more acute. Since countries of the world overplay the cards in normal times by borrowing above their ability to pay, abnormal times will follow in vengeance when defaults abound and many of the usual old investment ways will be ineffective.

The virtuous pitch from central banks to continue excessive growth of money supply to fund budget deficits, debts for Wall Street and main street, are causing price inflation in almost all asset classes except gold and commodities which are victims of the strength in dollar index in the past three years. But things are turning around when dollar index descends in the last six months. Gold price should be rising soon in response.

Alas, if the world has no dead beats, gamblers and scammers who borrow but did not pay back. The defaults will stress liquidity and force interest rate up, and pressuring stocks and bonds. Some cracks on sovereign bonds defaults such as Puerto Rico, Venezuela etc. are appearing. Lately, some Italian banks went bankrupt. Many of the front runners of sovereign bond buyers will become front runners of bond sellers to cause spikes in interest rate, and losses in bonds. In this scenario, it is much better to hold some gold instead of just bonds.

Lately, even interest rate of German long-term bonds is heading up. The days of negative interest may be over in a couple years. As hinted by many economist and central bank officials, the world is on a path of hyper-inflation dotted with crashes in bonds and stocks; and gold may be the best guard for our wealth.

Market Over-valuation

The stock bull market has been going strong for eight long years and is at historic high. Recently, the high technology leaders have stumbled. It is about time to diversify some of the stock assets to another value asset class such as gold to hedge against the fall in the stock market. During the fall of the market in 2007-2009, gold went up 40%.

The flash crash event in August 2015 serves as a mild reminder that the market may not be as calm as it appears. Chances for stock, bonds and currencies to have crashes coming is not a matter of if but when. Having some gold around to steady our nerves during chaos is worthwhile.

Foreign Bank Accumulation

Many major foreign banks have been accumulating gold aggressively starting 2008, and accelerate the holding since 2014 while decreasing other fiat currencies as reserves. They view owning gold as ultimate reserves in times of chaotic situations. During those times, some fiat currencies may have erratic value problems, but everyone will accept gold for settlements. For gold, being the Tier 1 asset for banks and countries, having ample amount acts as anchor asset for banks and central banks. We better follow those prudent major central banks too.

The trend of increasing gold accumulation likely will spread to other smaller central banks which are low on gold in their reserves. New demand of gold from all central banks needs to be followed closely.

Gold Under-valued and Under-owned

For the past six years, gold has been one of the poorest performing asset. The bottom was reached in December 2015 and again tested to form a higher low in December 2016. With the ongoing raging bull market, gold has largely been ignored and loathed. Gold price currently at $1215, about 6% higher than December 2016 low and 13% below July 2016 top, is quite reasonable. Mainly, the past 18 month trend is pointing up with higher lows.

Nowadays, ownership of gold as an asset is at a very low point historically of much less than 1%. Any change of sentiment that brings gold ownership back to a more normal average will increase demand greatly and will push prices up.

Let the rotation from growth to value asset begins by owing gold.

Supply and Demand

Mostly due to the decline of gold price from over $1800 in 2011 to $1065 in December 2015, both exploration and development projects have been curtailed. To the point that peaked production was reached in 2015 and supplies are scheduled to decline in the foreseeable future.

With many of the reasons stated above that will increase demands globally from the public, banks and central banks, anticipating price increase ahead of the crowd by loading up now is a wise move.

The indelible graph depicts the volatile fifty-year history and five-year outlook of gold price, and its relation to the profitability of miners. The graph also illustrates the likely long term rate of inflation and how the price of gold generally keeps its value. Both the resistance and support levels seem to be meaningful too.

Bull runs in gold typically last over 5 years each with annual rate of increase usually exceeds 20%. Therefore, investing in gold is very lucrative during these times. The last bottom in December 2015 reset served as a starting point for the next up leg, which should continue for at least three more years from now.

Gold Miners

As a business in mining gold, profitability of the miners depends on the selling price and cost per unit by ounce. Luckily, prices have been heading up although erratically since December 2015. More importantly, because of the price crash starting in 2011, miners lowered cost and reduced supply. The All In Sustaining Cost (AISC) is about $900/OZ on average. Conservatively by adding 25% to this cost, $900*1.25=$1125, any selling price above this number will make most miners profitable with reasonable earnings. From a safety standpoint, miner earnings are looking good for the next quarterly report based on gold staying above $1200 in the past months.

If the price of gold goes up more for the coming years, profitability of miners rises parabolically with higher prices. Supply of gold is inelastic because it takes about five to ten years to bring a new mine online; and large economic mines are getting harder and costlier to develop. Therefore, even as gold price rise, supply may not be able to increase much to slow price down.

During bull runs, investing in miners are much more rewarding than gold ( GLD) itself. Currently, miners ( GDX) have low valuations as shown in the graphs below:

Viewing the performance of stock prices, there are a two-time and a three-time multiple for major and junior miners (DXJ) respectively as compare to gold. Observations of the stock prices reveal that both the miners and junior miners have been depressed comparing to gold and dollar index. Mostly, the sentiment of miners is currently out of favor. The sentiment can change rapidly if gold ascends toward $1300 again.

Conclusion

Investment is all about probabilities and future events can alter outcomes and expectations. The odds are good that gold seems to be the asset of choice now for accumulation based on the reasons stated.

Both gold and miners deserve a place as value investment assets. Gold as a cash equivalent; and miners as stock holdings.

Timing appears to be favorable for both short and long term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GDX, GDXJ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.