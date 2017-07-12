J.C. Penney Is Well Positioned For Growth

The company has undertaken several key value initiatives that will serve as long term drivers of growth for the company.

J.C. Penney (JCP) is a company that has been victim of the “Death of Retail” scare of late, partly due to Amazon’s (AMZN) recent dominance in the retail market. Other major retailers such as Macy’s (M), Dillard’s (DSS) and Sears (SHLD) have been feeling the heat of declining store traffic coupled with a strong online presence by Amazon.

Some investors believe that traditional brick and mortar retail stores are going away for good, while other market participants are exhibiting a high degree of hesitancy around the retail sector. In addition, J.C. Penney is a brand that has been left for dead for quite some time until CEO Marvin Ellison stepped in to revive the company. Since then, the company has taken several key initiatives that may be beneficial for contrarian investors.

The Charts Paint an Ugly Picture

Looking at the complete picture, investors prefer to use a combination of fundamental and technical analysis when valuing a company for long term investment. Unfortunately, J.C. Penney has been in a steep downtrend for quite some time. There is no indication that this may turnaround yet, despite the various initiatives the company is performing to turn itself around.

Source: finviz.com

J.C. Penney fits the classic “falling knife” analogy that investors typically avoid when buying a stock. The $5 floor of the stock fell off during the last earnings report where the retailer reported dismal earnings. Ever since then, the stock has been trading in the mid $4 range where it seems to have found a happy medium. J.C. Penney along with other retailers reported poor overall earnings last quarter which caused the entire sector to take a leg down.

It didn’t help that J.C. Penney reported -3.5% comparable store sales number which unfortunately hasn’t shown much improvement from the -3.9% figure reported in the first quarter of 2016. Investors looking at this number alone may surmise that the company has made little to no progress in driving sales to its stores.

Interestingly enough, the retailer is selling for a lower stock price than in 2014 where most analysts pointed to a likely J.C. Penney bankruptcy. J.C. Penney is in a much better financial position now than it ever was in 2014, however the stock price is still selling at a depressed valuation. This appears to be a mis-pricing by the general market, mostly due to irrational fears that traditional malls are going away for good.

Looking at J.C. Penney’s Valuations

Right now, the stock is selling for a low P/E multiple. According to the company’s guidance, J.C. Penney is slated to report an adjusted EPS profit between $0.40-$0.65 for the 2017 fiscal year. At just 11 times earnings based on the low end of J.C. Penney’s guidance, this means that the company is being valued extremely cheap. This is mostly due to broad based fears that the traditional brick and mortar retail space is going to fail. I believe that these fears are overblown, and that the cyclical mall space will eventually recover from these trough valuations.

The company has been aggressively paying down debt as well, with the company anticipating that they will reduce the debt load from -$3.7B to -$3.3B by the end of the fiscal year. This is based on several initiatives, namely retiring $220M of 2017 maturities as well as through the generation of free cash flow.

J.C. Penney is Looking for Growth

J.C. Penney seems to be poised for growth by looking to generate revenue from other areas besides traditional apparel. For example, the company has recently ventured into the appliance industry. CEO Marvin Ellison was credited for spearheading this initiative, being a former Home Depot corporate executive. It was noted that customers were looking for appliances while searching the J.C. Penney online website. Ellison wisely capitalized on this unmet need by selling appliances in their home stores. This is an excellent way for J.C. Penney to stand out from it’s competitors. The move into appliances is also good because it can potentially take market share away from Sears, which is another struggling company that has been bleeding cash for years.

In addition, J.C. Penney’s Sephora brand is another initiative that separates J.C. Penney from the rest of the competition. Cosmetics resonate with a large portion of the female population, which is another way for J.C. Penney to drive additional store traffic. Finally, J.C. Penney recently announced a move into the B2B industry by signing contracts with hotels to supply appliances and soft home goods. This is yet another initiative that CEO Ellison is using to distinguish the brand from other competitors.

I believe that former CEO Ron Johnson’s mistakes during his tenure at J.C. Penney have caused the company to fall behind the competition. Quite simply, Ron Johnson failed to resonate with the target consumer. Namely, he forgot that his core customer base enjoys hunting for discounts. Ron Johnson’s theory of “right pricing,” obviously did not resonate for consumers. It just goes to show that what works for one niche market may not work for others. Ron Johnson had a fairly successful tenure at Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), and he was credited for designing the Apple store. He made the mistake of trying to bring the same concept to J.C. Penney, but the lack of discounting coupled with his overly technical focus failed to appeal to J.C. Penney’s consumer base.

Buy J.C. Penney as a Speculative Long Position

J.C. Penney is currently selling for dirt cheap valuations. I believe the company is undervalued based on the low P/E multiple, a good management team and the plethora of initiatives the company is taking for long term growth. Right now, the company is working in a difficult retail market – with the dominance of Amazon taking the cake. I believe investors need to have their eyes set on J.C. Penney’s long term prospects in order to profit from this turnaround. Short term, there are likely going to be more bumps in the road as the company continues to turnaround its operations.

With CEO Marvin Ellison at the helm, it appears that the ship has finally changed direction. Marvin Ellison appears to be leading an honest management team focusing on eliminating debt while maximizing revenue streams. These are all great themes that investors want to see in a good management team. I believe that these initiatives will eventually pay off over time as investors see that traditional retailers aren’t going to disappear. Unfortunately, turnarounds often take several years to come to fruition. It also didn’t help that giants like Amazon have come into play in recent years, which is causing the turnaround to take longer than expected.

Investors should buy J.C. Penney shares as a long term investment based on the value initiatives highlighted above. This is a classic “buy and hold” investment that will reward those with ample time and patience.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.