PepsiCo Is Worth Every Penny Of Its Premium Price

The good news is, snack and beverage giant PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) managed to beat expectations when it announced its fiscal second-quarter results on Tuesday morning. The bad news is, PEP shares slumped anyway on the news... not a lot, but the failure to move forward had to be something of a disappointment to PepsiCo's faithful followers.

Perhaps some of the lethargy can be attributed to market-wide weakness. Realistically speaking, though, investors just weren't willing to further bolster already frothy PEP shares. They're currently priced at a trailing P/E of 24.5 and a forward-looking P/E of 20.5. That's on par with, if not pricier than, your typical large-cap technology stock, but without the growth potential most technology stocks bring to the table. Never even mind the fact that PEP's 8% year-to-date gain doesn't feel like it leaves much more room for immediate upside.

As the old saying goes, though, you have to pay for quality. I'm going to be buying into this arguably overvalued name soon, convinced its steady growth evident in its Q2 numbers is not only sustainable, but may well underestimate the company's obscured growth potential.

Q2 Earnings Highlight Innovation



For the three-month period ending in late June, PepsiCo earned $1.50 per share on sales of $15.71 billion. Analysts were only calling for a bottom line of $1.40 per share and revenue of $15.6 billion. Looking ahead, the company foresees revenue growth of around 3%... enough to generate a full-year profit of $5.13 per share and facilitate approximately $7 billion worth of buybacks within the framework of its stock repurchase program. That's roughly in line with analyst expectations.

It wasn't the raw numbers of the company's second quarter that were so interesting, though. It was the strong spot and what it means going forward. Snack foods, which fall under the Frito-Lay umbrella, saw more growth than its beverage arm. The company's North American arm of its Frito-Lay division drove 7% growth in its operating profit, with most of that improvement not driven by reaching more customers with value propositions, but rather, successfully promoting higher-end snack foods. As CFO Hugh Johnston put it, "... we're getting higher dollars per ounce or higher dollars per pound."

He went on to tell CNBC:

We're driving productivity to expand margins, but at the same time using a portion of that productivity to invest in innovation. We've really ramped that up over the last couple of years. About 8.5% of our revenues are coming from products introduced over the past three years, and those products typically are not big on the volume side. They typically are more premium oriented, and as a result we're getting higher dollars per ounce or higher dollars per pound.

Frito-Lay's premium revenue was up about 8% for the quarter.

That innovation just isn't on the snack food front, though. PepsiCo's new Life Water line differentiates its take on the commodity - a competitive commodity at that - by adding local artists' work on the bottle itself.

The bigger paradigm shift from sugary carbonated beverages to healthier drinks also plays into PepsiCo's hand. It's the market leader in most non-carbonated categories, as it owns brands like Tropicana and Gatorade.

At first blush, Johnston's spin on the second quarter looked and sounded like the usual post-earnings report cheerleading. A second look at the long-term story, however, indicates the CFO wasn't merely serving up the obligatory optimism. The trailing and projected results do indicate PepsiCo is doing something to successfully connect with consumers. UBS analyst Stephen Powers chimed in:

I think right now they're doing a good job of leveraging beverages and snacks together. They're winning a lot of good service accounts by going to market with a full portfolio. They're winning shelf space at retail by leveraging the full portfolio. They're really managing the business together for the first time, both snacks and beverages, report up to a single manager in the U.S... the same thing is done internationally.

It's not exactly true. Years ago, its drinks and snacks were co-marketed rather than individually marketed to outlets, and there's always been something of a marketing affiliation. Powers is very much right in the sense, however, that the affiliation hasn't been leveraged in a long, long time the way it's being leveraged now.

The co-marketing along with actual product innovation is driving results PepsiCo's peers can only envy. Rival Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), for instance, is now starting its fifth year of waning revenue as consumers shift away from less healthy drinks and towards healthier options. Coke has exposure to that new priority, but not a strong one... certainly not as strong as PepsiCo's. Coca-Cola is also notably absent from the snack food arena, where the real innovations can materialize and bolster growth.

And that innovation of premium products isn't apt to be stifled by the usual suspects either.

Johnston added that many of its premium products are picked up in grocery store and convenience store aisles as an impulse purchase... meaning just being on the shelf is half the battle.

Bottom Line

Love him or hate him, Jim Cramer was right about this one - today's non-response to PepsiCo's quarterly report was largely the result of the company's failure to up its full-year outlook. As the dust settles, though, and as investors realize that Frito-Lay's line-up and convenience isn't subject to the prevailing, prolific battles between Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) and Target (NYSE:TGT) because it's still a convenience/impulse play, investors will come around. Cramer also agrees that its innovation is working. The recent lull is an opportunity.

With that as the backdrop, though it won't win any value awards anytime soon, PepsiCo is a name you can add to your holdings as a Steady Eddie play that pays a decent 2.8% dividend at its current price. The market just isn't seeing the potential growth impact of product innovation and an overhauled sales approach, neither of which have reached full speed yet.

Target-wise, I'm on board with analysts' collective price target of $123.48, though only as a near-term outlook. If you can hang onto it for a year or more, $130 is within reach.

It's actually a little encouraging that analysts are only lukewarm on PEP right now. It leaves the door open to upgrades that could light a fire under the stock.

