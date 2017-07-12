U.S. Oil Production Won't Be As High

This calls for some caution, but the overall picture is likely to be revised in a more bullish light in the months to come.

Other data is also bullish but it appears as though the data was less attractive for investors than what was seen in the past.

Oil prices moved higher on July 11th despite some rather interesting oil-related data that was released. Courtesy of the EIA (Energy Information Administration) in its Short-Term Energy Outlook, the data points to a mixed energy picture but one that, while not as attractive as last month, is still not as bad as it could be. In what follows, I will dig through the numbers provided and give my thoughts on this release and what it should mean for investors in oil companies and ETFs.

A mixed US picture

Last month, a fear circulated by the markets was that next year would mark a drastic upturn in domestic oil production in the US. According to the prior data, production would surge by 0.68 million barrels per day from 9.33 million barrels per day up to 10.01 million. As you can see in the table below, however, this picture has become a little less scary than anticipated. Based on the EIA's estimates, crude output in the US should average 9.90 million barrels per day in 2018, which implies an increase compared to this year of 0.57 million barrels per day.

*Created by Author

Despite this improvement, and despite the fact that oil exports are likely to continue to be strong this year and next, there was some negative data here. As you can see in the table below, the EIA now believes that, while inventories in the US will still fall from the 1.336 billion barrels they ended last year at, the drop will be to the tune of 25 million barrels down to 1.311 billion barrels. This is 7 million barrels more in end-of-year storage than the 1.304 billion barrels anticipated. However, the drops shouldn't continue. Next year, stocks should increase by 21 million barrels to 1.332 billion, about 8 million above the prior forecast.

*Created by Author

Looking at the big picture

Personally, as an oil bull, I would prefer to see stocks fall while production rises, not the other way around, because the latter indicates either a shift in trade balances, a shift in demand, or a mix of the two. Even so, on the global scale, demand growth next year compared to this should be positive. Just not quite as positive as in the past. In the table below, you can see that demand next year will be weaker to the tune of 0.08 million barrels per day but this is largely due to a downward revision in demand for this year. While this is a bit disappointing, the overall increase in consumption of 1.61 million barrels per day is nice to see and is in what I would consider to be respectable territory.

*Created by Author

On the supply side, we are also seeing a worsening of the picture. According to the EIA's estimates, global supplies this year will be 98.33 million barrels per day, up 0.03 million barrels per day compared to last month. Due mostly to this, global supplies next year will be higher to the tune of 0.04 million barrels per day at 100.20 million barrels per day. This implies a year-over-year increase of 1.87 million barrels per day.

*Created by Author

Although US oil forecasts are positive for long-term oil bulls, the decrease there was more than made up for by an upward revision by the EIA regarding OPEC's output. They now believe that the group will see production average 32.53 million barrels per day this year, up 0.23 million barrels per day over their prior forecast, and that this increase will result in higher output next year as well. This seems to be attributable, largely, to a 0.16 million barrel per day rise over 2016's output and some of it is also probably due to expectations of higher production from Libya and Nigeria. That would be the only thing that makes sense.

*Created by Author

In light of all of these changes, the excess supply measure has changed. In the table below, you can see my calculations regarding how much supply and/or demand will outpace the other for last year, this year, and next. While last year's measure has been left unchanged, with supply coming in 0.25 million barrels per day above demand, the amount of excess demand for this year has dropped from 0.16 million barrels per day to 0.06 million barrels per day. If this is correct, then we should still see a deficit totaling 21.9 million barrels this year, but next year we should see a surplus of 0.20 million barrels per day (or 73 million barrels).

*Created by Author

As a result of these changes, you can see global inventory expectations (I'm using OECD stocks as the global measure) in the table below. Based on the data provided, inventories this year should actually be 2 million barrels lower than last month's forecast at 2.987 billion barrels. Even so, this implies a year-over-year increase of 20 million barrels. In 2018, inventories should rise 46 million barrels, a forecast of 3.033 billion barrels that is higher than prior forecasts to the tune of 13 million barrels.

*Created by Author

My own take here is that this data is all very interesting. I don't mind the downward revision in US output but I find the disparity between the EIA's numbers and the numbers provided by both OPEC and the IEA as somewhat disconcerting. Overall, with demand exceeding supply this year, we would imagine a bullish outlook, but the continued increase in OPEC's production is probably not realistic. I believe there's a good chance that OPEC will not only extend cuts through much of next year but may actually cut more while the group puts a cap on output from Libya and Nigeria. The EIA's data seems to suggest a quite bearish scenario for the group, wherein output increases by 0.47 million barrels per day next year compared to this year. I see that as unlikely.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, this report by the EIA was more bearish than bullish, but it should be mentioned that not everything is bad. With demand exceeding supply this year still, and with the likelihood that the EIA is overestimating how much production will come from OPEC, I think there's a good probability that we will see downward revisions there. Without this, the estimates made by OPEC, the IEA, and Russia that we could see stocks fall to their five-year average by the end of the first quarter of next year can't come to fruition.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.