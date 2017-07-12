ConocoPhillips Looks Strong Despite The Potential Oil Slump

Its current breakeven point is below $50 a barrel, while the company plans to reduce the breakeven point to around $40 a barrel.

ConocoPhillips (COP) smart investment strategy has led it to make a business model that has the potential to generate positive earnings around $40 a barrel in the days to come, thanks to its massive cost cuttings, operational efficiencies and investments in high-growth U.S. plays. In addition, the company has sold several non-core businesses in the last couple of years to decline their breakeven point and improve their cash position to fund new investments.

Following a substantial growth in oil prices from the second half of 2016 to the first quarter of this year, oil prices started declining over the last couple of months, due to unstable demand and supply dynamics. U.S. oil production has generated significant pressure on oil prices, as U.S. players started investing in high margin plays after massive cost cuttings and restructuring actions in the last two years.

U.S. oil rig count has been increasing at a robust rate over the last twelve months, increasing to 763 at the end of the last week, representing a growth of 412 rigs. Thus, US oil production has jumped more than 10% over the last year to 9.34 million bpd.

On the other hand, OPEC’s strategy to extend their production agreement for the next nine months also impacted investor’s sentiments. After the production cut agreement between OPEC and non-OPEC producers for the first half of this year, traders were expecting producers to introduce deeper cuts to stabilize oil markets.

Consequently, U.S. oil prices dipped sharply in the last couple of months, currently trading around $44 a barrel, down almost 18% from their 2017 opening levels. Moreover, oil prices are likely to remain under pressure, amid higher than expected production from Saudi Arabia. The Kingdom has exceeded its production target in June for the first since they agreed to maintain production around 10 million barrels a day.

Meanwhile, ConocoPhillips appears in strong position to handle the potential downturn in oil prices. ConocoPhillips has successfully trimmed its breakeven point from $75 a barrel in 2014 to below $50 in the first quarter of this year, while the company expects its breakeven point to stand around $40 a barrel in the coming days. The company has executed substantial restructuring actions in the last few years to streamline their business operations according to the market requirements.

"The world has changed," ConocoPhillips CEO Ryan Lance said. "You can't count on rising commodity prices to bail out your business model."

For instance, the company recently announced to sell Canada and San Juan Basin asset for $16 billion. The company plans to use asset proceeds to reduce their debt position and accelerates its investments in growth opportunities along with working on the share buyback program. Moreover, the company has also increased its quarterly dividend by 6%, signifying its confidence in the future cash generation potential.

The company’s operating cash flow generation has the potential to cover the capital requirements and dividend payments. In the latest quarter, it generated operating cash flow of $1.8 billion, when its capital requirements were standing around $0.9 billion and dividend payments were at $0.8 billion.

In Conclusion

If investors are planning to invest in the highly volatile oil markets, Conoco Phillips should be on their watch list, as the company has the potential resist the oil price volatility, thanks to its strong cash generation, low breakeven point and investments in higher margin areas. The company has started increasing their investments in high margin areas, including Permian Basin and Eagle Ford, to enhance their earnings potential. The company expects its unconventional U.S. production to increase steadily this year with an exit rate of around 250,000 barrels per day. Therefore investing in COP could be the hedge against the potential downturn in oil prices. Therefore, buying ConocoPhillips shares on the dip looks like a wise strategy.

