Don Junior And Jan Yellen - The Dynamic Duo?

By the close, if we get through the Fed Chair's testimony unscaved, stocks could rally in relief.

An important inflation expectations measure is due today that should matter for stocks, and the oil inventory data could reinforce last evening's good news from API.

Any signal of a faster pace of Fed tightening policy or further criticism of asset valuations could destabilize stocks, but the Fed Chair is typically diplomatic.

The focus of investors today will move to the very tangible appearance of Fed Chair Yellen before congressional panel.

Donald Trump Jr. caused a brief scare for stocks yesterday and remains at the center of the media's attention, but I expect investors are almost over it.

Just when you thought you knew what would be driving the stock market on Wednesday, namely Janet Yellen's semi-annual testimony before Congress, another scandalous story surfaces around the Trump presidential campaign. Even so, I expect its factor weight to be limited and fading, and for the tangible driver in the Fed event to take center stage.

Stocks were shocked momentarily yesterday and volatility spiked somewhat intraday as the details of the story around the meeting of Donald Trump Jr. and an alleged would-be Russian meddler were revealed. The media will frenzy around this story for a few days at least, but I expect the stock market is actually probably almost over it at this point. So let's focus on the more tangible (for stocks) story; that being the Fed Chair's appearance before testy Congressmen today.

The Old Humphrey Hawkins

Wednesday has that special sort of swaying power for stocks, as the Fed Chair gives the semi-annual monetary policy testimony before the House Financial Services Committee. Once known as the Humphrey Hawkins testimony, this is always a big event on the Fed calendar.

Because congressmen are free to ask whatever they might, and due to their understanding that serious investors are watching and that the media will pick up powerful soundbites for redistribution, they tend to passionately ask important questions they think their constituents will appreciate.

So, you can expect the Fed Chair to be asked to respond to questions about risks to shrinking the Fed balance sheet and the risk of hiking rates before inflation materializes. You can also expect the "R" word (recession) to be spoken, so how Janet Yellen responds matters. In other words, this is a risky day for stocks from the get-go.

Our fair Chair-Lady, though, has typically offered measured diplomatic responses in the mold of her predecessor, Ben Bernanke, but you never know what slip of the tongue could occur. Sometimes Fed Chair's say things like "stocks are overvalued," and then it's repeated on ABC News and on the New York Times front page, and then investors panic for a couple hours or days.

Other Market Moving Potentials

If the testimony isn't enough to scare markets temporarily, well we still have to work our way through the Fed Beige Book release at 2:00 PM EDT. However, it should be a sideshow following Yellen's actual appearance. The same goes for Kansas City Fed President Esther George's speech on the economic outlook and the balance sheet.

More importantly, the Atlanta Fed Business Inflation Expectations Index is due today. In June, the index showed inflation expectations at 2.0% for the year ahead. Changes to this measure should impact stocks, with an increase working against us. I expect we will see increases to the index in the future, but this month may still be too early.

Oil prices are on the rise post the American Petroleum Institute (NYSEMKT:API) data reported yesterday. The API reported a draw of 8.1 million barrels of oil for the week ending July 7. The EIA data is set for release this morning, so stay tuned.

Wednesday sure feels like a risk-off definite from here, but if we get through it unscaved, stocks could rally on relief. For more of my regular work on the markets, readers are welcome to follow the column here at Seeking Alpha.

