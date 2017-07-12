Raytheon: An Investment In America's Interventionist Foreign Policy

However, growing debt, Congressional partisanship, and changing views about America's role in the world among the youth pose as long-term headwinds for the company

Author's Disclaimer: This article is not intended to make political arguments or statements. It is simply an attempt to analyze how geopolitical factors may impact the future profits of a company that is heavily dependent on political events.

As one of the major players in the U.S. defense industry, Raytheon's (RTN) business prospects have recently improved due to a number of geopolitical factors, making it a potentially lucrative investment in America's interventionist foreign policy. America's continued commitment to her allies in an increasingly unstable international geopolitical landscape - in Eastern Europe seeking to counter Russia's threatening presence and unrest in Ukraine, in the Middle East seeking to support the the Sunni Persian Gulf states and Israel in their arms races and proxy wars with Iran and also looking to support Turkey in defending its interests in the region in light of Russia's involvement in Syria's civil war, and in the Far East as regional allies are threatened by North Korea's continued saber rattling and missile development program and China's military modernization and increasingly bold strategic posturing - has boosted international sales to over 30% of revenue. Given these geopolitical pressures, it is unsurprising that much of Raytheon's international revenues come from Persian Gulf countries (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Kuwait), Turkey, and Taiwan. Additionally, with the election of a Republican President and Congressional majority, defense spending is set to drastically boost growth rates as the new government is promising to "rebuild" the military.

RTN's main drivers of revenue growth in this profitable environment include its market-leading Patriot missile system as well as its small, but rapidly growing Forcepoint cybersecurity business (as nations seek to boost hard and electronic defensive capabilities in adapting to modern military technologies) and should continue to enjoy significant competitive advantages in retaining business through its extensive connections and trustworthy reputation built through its decades of doing business within the Pentagon and militaries around the world as well as its existing highly-sensitive existing technology. The continued popularity of Raytheon's Patriot missile defense system is evidenced by the recent significant Patriot Missile deals inked with Poland and Saudi Arabia.



However, in the long term the company is likely to face significant headwinds. America's growing debt, Congress' penchant for partisanship in budget battles (as the recent budget sequester illustrated), and changing views about America's role in the world among the country's youth and other nations pose as long-term headwinds for the company. Though the prevailing wisdom in American foreign policy appears secure, the recent popularity of candidates who ran on a less-interventionist and militaristic foreign policy (i.e., Ron Paul, Bernie Sanders, and even Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump - who once in office changed their opinions significantly), particularly among younger voters, indicates that eventually this may change. Fiscal issues, involving a combination of the nation's enormous debt with the growing burden of veterans benefits and entitlements programs, may also soon squeeze the government's ability to fund growth in military spending. Finally, changing views among other nations about America's role as the world's sole superpower and policeman will likely continue, as developing nations look increasingly to regional alliances, arms-exporter Russia, and rising major powers such as India and China to provide for their security needs. The fickle nature of America's alliances with Middle Eastern nations could also easily take a bite out of RTN's profits.

Financial Analysis

RTN's management has shown itself to be very committed to rewarding shareholders over the past decade: since 2007, it has reduced its share count by 30% through heavy investment in share repurchases and has more than doubled its dividend. Financially, the business has also maintained a consistently strong position by keeping debt at healthy levels relative to equity:

Due to management's prudent cost-cutting efforts and divesting of its less-profitable assets, the company has also significantly improved its profitability metrics over the years:

Though long-term cash flows are particularly difficult to calculate for an industry so dependent on fickle military contracts, Raytheon's current valuation multiples look fair based relative to its industry and the broader market, particularly when considering the company's improving profitability and strong short-to-medium-term tailwinds:



RTN Industry S&P 500 P/E 21.5 20.4 21.4 P/B 4.7 6.2 3.0 P/S 2.0 1.6 2.1 P/CF 19.7 15.3 13.1

Simply Wall St. also takes the position that the company is roughly fairly priced:



Investor Takeaway:

If the past half century is any indication, the U.S. will likely continue to spend significant resources on advanced military technology as well as promote its defense industry internationally via sales to its allies. Recent geopolitical trends also support that conclusion. These will likely make Raytheon a solid short-to-medium-term investment at current prices. However, there is the risk that mounting U.S. debt and entitlements obligations and changing political views could weigh on military spending long-term and partisan politics could disrupt it in the short term. Additionally, the fickle nature of the United States' relationships with many of Raytheon's international customers could also lead to disruptions in a significant and growing portion of its revenues. For these reasons, I would not recommend establishing a long-term position in RTN.









Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.