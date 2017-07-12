My K.I.S.S. Dividend Portfolio: 2nd Quarter 2017 Update

I’ve been a dedicated dividend growth investor for over four and a half years now, and I’ve been posting my portfolio updates since then. My focus is on growing my dividend income, but secondarily, I want to have a good total return. I believe that using dividend growth investing I can achieve BOTH strong dividend income AND strong total return. And since 2013, when I started posting my portfolio, I’ve been waiting for something to happen. I've been waiting for the “experts” to prove me wrong. I’m waiting for the “professional” fund managers to show that they know how to invest better than me, a layperson with no formal training in finance or investing. To show that a simple, straight forward investing method based on dividends can’t possibly beat the “market” or a more complex dividend growth fund.

But it hasn’t happened yet. On a total return basis, I continue to beat the benchmarks, and the market, while only needing about 1-2 hours every month to manage my portfolio. And this is while my dividend income continues to increase quarter after quarter, year after year, leading me towards retirement. It continues to support my contention that a simple dividend growth technique, with simple rules followed without emotion, can help to achieve my goal of a safe and comfortable retirement funded by my dividend income.

I will discuss my actual returns later in my article. For now, if you wish to review my previous quarterly updates, you can find them here:

Review of First-Quarter Contributions and Dividends

These are the total dividends I received over the past three months and the comparison (in parentheses) to the same months during 2016:

April: $2,716.31 ($2,436.59) (+11.48%)

May: $4,449.79 ($4,160.97) (+6.94%)

June: $5,267.47 ($4,437.94) (+18.69%)

Total dividends collected in the first quarter: $12,433.57, an increase of 11.04% over the $11,197.02 I collected during the second quarter of 2016. $2,131.64 of this was immediately reinvested through DRIP plans in my Optionsxpress accounts.

In addition to this, $13,250 was added this quarter as my 401K contribution.

The K.I.S.S. System

Over the past three years, I have been developing and refining my Keep It Simple, Stupid (K.I.S.S.) system for creating a dividend growth portfolio. The system I developed has been discussed in my previous updates, but as a quick summary, my criteria for buying stocks are as follows:

For Purchase of Regular Stocks

The stock is on the Dividend Champions, Contenders and Challengers ((NYSE:CCC)) list (as compiled by David Fish);

The payout ratio < 60%;

For stocks with a yield between 2.0 and 2.5%, the Chowder Number (Dividend yield + 5-yr dividend growth rate) >16;

For stocks with a yield between 2.5 and 3.0%, the Chowder Number (Dividend yield + 5-yr dividend growth rate) >14;

For stocks with a yield greater than 3.0%, the Chowder Number (Dividend yield + 5-yr dividend growth rate) >12;

A credit rating of A- or better from S&P (found on FASTGraphs); and

F.A.S.T. Graph shows a 10-year uptrend in earnings; F.A.S.T. Graph shows that the stock is not overvalued.

The use of different Chowder Number requirements is a change I made to my criteria over the past year. I prefer to have stocks with higher yields, but if the rest of the story is compelling enough, I am willing to buy stocks with yields in the 2.0% to 3.0% range if their DGRs and Chowder Numbers are higher, as shown in my criteria above. Please see the previous article I wrote about different yields, DGRs and Chowder Numbers to read about my thinking on this topic.

For Purchase of MLPs, REITs, Utilities and Telecoms (High Yielders)

The stock is on CCC list;

Yield > 4%;

Chowder Number > 8%;

DGR for all time periods (1-yr., 3-yr., 5-yr. and 10-yr.) at least 3.5%;

F.A.S.T. Graph shows a 10-year uptrend (or for the life of the company, if less than 10 years) in funds from operations ("FFO"); and

F.A.S.T. Graph shows that the stock is not overvalued based on its FFO.

The time it takes to run this screen is only about 1-2 hours per quarter since most of the work has already been done for us by David Fish (the CCC list), Chuck Carnevale (F.A.S.T. Graphs) and S&P (The S&P Credit ratings).

My criteria for selling a stock are also very simple. I will only sell if the stock cuts its dividend. I do not look at anything else when deciding whether or not to sell. Therefore, the only other work that needs to be done during the quarter is to watch for the dividend announcement from each company, and put in a sell order if there is a dividend cut. One caveat, as I mention below, I will sell spin-offs from my stocks if those new companies don't have dividend policies I'm comfortable or familiar with. Again, it comes down to the dividend.

Sales

Versum Materials (VSM) was a spin off from Air Products (APD). It only paid a .05c dividend this past quarter (yield of 0.63%) which is not acceptable to me. Therefore, I sold the stock.

I sold 55 shares of VSM at $30.49 per share (commission of $1.65) for a total of $1,675.27.

Williams Partners LP (WPZ) cut its dividend from 0.85c per quarter down to 0.6c per quarter, a cut of almost 30%. This dropped its yield to under 6%, and since I owned this stock as one of my “high yield” stocks, and I was no longer satisfied with its dividend, I sold the stock.

I sold 398 shares of WPZ at $39.51 per share (commission of $11.94) for a total of $15,712.73.

Therefore, including dividends, contributions, cash from stock sales, and cash left over from the previous quarter, the total funds available for investment this past quarter was $41,182.51.

Purchases

After running my screen, I bought the following three stocks.

Magna International (MGA)

Yield 2.37%, Payout Ratio 20.11%, Chowder Number 17.2%, S&P Rating A-

I bought 290 Shares at $46.86 per share (Commission of $8.70) for a total of $13,598.07.

Prudential Financial (PRU)

Yield 2.77%, Payout Ratio 30.49%, Chowder Number 16.8%, S&P Rating A

I bought 125 shares at $110.79 per share (Commission of $3.75) for a total of $13,852.49.

Tanger Factory Outlet (SKT)

Yield 5.27%, Chowder Number 15.0%, S&P Rating A, 1 yr DGR 15.1%, 3 yr DGR 12.5%, 5 yr DGR 9.7%, 10 yr DGR 6.5%.

I bought 514 shares at $26.74 per share (Commission of $15.42) for a total of $13,759.73.

PAAY and Reinvesting

When reinvesting I put my available cash, not back into the stocks that paid the dividend, but instead into more shares of my most undervalued positions. This is where my "Percent Above Average Yield" (PAAY) system comes in. (I discussed how I use PAAY in a previous article.) Please note that I use PAAY only to rank the companies already in my portfolio for purposes of reinvesting my dividends, not for new purchases. (It would be too difficult to calculate the PAAY for all stocks under consideration for purchase.) However, this quarter all my available funds were used to buy my three new positions. Therefore, PAAY was not used for any reinvestments.

As mentioned above some of my stocks are held in two Optionsxpress accounts. I received the following shares of these stocks due to DRIP plans I've set up in these accounts. (Most of my portfolio is held in a Univest account that does not offer DRIPs):

STOCK SHARES Alliance Resource Partners LP (NASDAQ: ARLP) 21.09 Avista Corp. (NYSE: AVA) 3.86 Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) 0.24 General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) 3.1 Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE: NLY) 39.48 ONEOK Inc. (NYSE: OKE) 4.88 Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) 1.2 PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE: PTY) 24.28 W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE: WPC) 3.41

Following these transactions, this is the present composition of my portfolio (prices as of market close 6/30/17):

Stock Shares Price (6/30) Market Value Div/shr Estimated Ann Inc ($) Curr Yield %Port Aflac Incorporated (AFL) 245 77.68 19,031.60 1.72 $421.40 2.21% 1.29% Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. 119 143.06 17,024.14 3.80 $452.20 2.66% 1.15% Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP) 234 127.29 29,785.86 3.32 $776.88 2.61% 2.02% Amgen Inc. (AMGN) 149 172.23 25,662.27 4.60 $685.40 2.67% 1.74% Annaly Capital Management, Inc. 1617.25 12.05 19,487.86 1.20 $1,940.70 9.96% 1.32% Apple Inc. (AAPL) 170 144.02 24,483.40 2.52 $428.40 1.75% 1.66% Avista Corporation (AVA) 597.75 42.46 25,380.47 1.43 $854.78 3.37% 1.72% Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) 137 195.11 26,730.07 2.92 $400.04 1.50% 1.81% BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) 40 422.41 16,896.40 10.00 $400.00 2.37% 1.14% Boeing Co. (BA) 199 197.75 39,352.25 5.68 $1,130.32 2.87% 2.66% Chevron Corporation 172 104.33 17,944.76 4.32 $743.04 4.14% 1.21% Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) 324 72.45 23,473.80 2.00 $648.00 2.76% 1.59% Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL) 212 167.25 35,457.00 4.80 $1,017.60 2.87% 2.40% CSX Corporation (CSX) 709 54.56 38,683.04 0.80 $567.20 1.47% 2.62% Cummins Inc. (CMI) 221 162.22 35,850.62 4.10 $906.10 2.53% 2.43% Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) 365 90.44 33,010.60 2.52 $919.80 2.79% 2.23% Deere & Company (DE) 193 123.59 23,852.87 2.40 $463.20 1.94% 1.61% Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) 281 112.95 31,738.95 3.72 $1,045.32 3.29% 2.15% Dominion Energy, Inc. (D) 219 76.63 16,781.97 3.02 $661.38 3.94% 1.14% Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) 337 59.62 20,091.94 1.91 $643.67 3.20% 1.36% First of Long Island Corporation (FLIC) 944 28.6 26,998.40 0.56 $528.64 1.96% 1.83% Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (FCPT) 138 25.11 3,465.18 0.97 $133.86 3.86% 0.23% General Dynamics Corporation (GD) 198 198.1 39,223.80 3.36 $665.28 1.70% 2.65% General Electric Company 778.03 27.01 21,014.59 0.96 $746.91 3.55% 1.42% Harris Corporation (HRS) 253 109.08 27,597.24 2.12 $536.36 1.94% 1.87% Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) 348 111.51 38,805.48 2.28 $793.44 2.04% 2.63% Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) 157 143.25 22,490.25 2.60 $408.20 1.82% 1.52% International Business Machines Corp (IBM) 99 153.83 15,229.17 6.00 $594.00 3.90% 1.03% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 159 132.29 21,034.11 3.36 $534.24 2.54% 1.42% L3 Technologies, Inc. (LLL) 146 167.08 24,393.68 3.00 $438.00 1.80% 1.65% Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) 144 277.61 39,975.84 7.28 $1,048.32 2.62% 2.71% Magna International (MGA) 290 46.86 13,589.40 1.10 $319.00 2.35% 0.92% McDonald's Corporation (MCD) 161 153.16 24,658.76 3.76 $605.36 2.45% 1.67% Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) 495 68.93 34,120.35 1.56 $772.20 2.26% 2.31% National Health Investors Inc. (NHI) 256 79.2 20,275.20 3.80 $972.80 4.80% 1.37% Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) 174 121.7 21,175.80 2.36 $410.64 1.94% 1.43% Novartis AG (NVS) 240 83.47 20,032.80 2.72 $652.80 3.26% 1.36% Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS) 394 62.84 24,758.96 1.44 $567.36 2.29% 1.68% ONEOK, Inc. 499.59 52.16 26,058.61 2.46 $1,228.99 4.72% 1.76% Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) 438 56.94 24,939.72 1.84 $805.92 3.23% 1.69% PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) 162 115.49 18,709.38 3.22 $521.64 2.79% 1.27% Procter & Gamble Company (PG) 166 87.15 14,466.90 2.76 $458.16 3.17% 0.98% Prudential Financial (PRU) 125 110.79 13,848.75 3.00 $375.00 2.71% 0.94% QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) 395 55.22 21,811.90 2.28 $900.60 4.13% 1.48% Raytheon Company (RTN) 198 161.48 31,973.04 3.19 $631.62 1.98% 2.16% Realty Income Corporation (O) 386 55.18 21,299.48 2.54 $980.44 4.60% 1.44% Royal Bank of Canada (RY) 225 72.52 16,317.00 3.48 $783.00 4.80% 1.10% The Southern Company (SO) 341 47.88 16,327.08 2.32 $791.12 4.85% 1.10% Sysco Corporation (SYY) 372 50.33 18,722.76 1.32 $491.04 2.62% 1.27% T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW) 326 74.21 24,192.46 2.28 $743.28 3.07% 1.64% Tanger Factory Outlets (SKT) 514 26.74 13,744.36 1.37 $704.18 5.12% 0.93% Target Corporation (TGT) 357 52.29 18,667.53 2.36 $842.52 4.51% 1.26% Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) 205 70.23 14,397.15 2.72 $557.60 3.87% 0.97% UGI Corporation (UGI) 568 48.41 27,496.88 1.00 $568.00 2.07% 1.86% United Technologies Corporation (UTX) 108 122.11 13,187.88 2.80 $302.40 2.29% 0.89% W.P. Carey Inc. 270.22 66.01 17,837.22 4.00 $1,080.88 6.06% 1.21% Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) 229 78.31 17,932.99 1.50 $343.50 1.92% 1.21% Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (WMT) 184 75.68 13,925.12 2.04 $375.36 2.70% 0.94% WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC) 336 61.38 20,623.68 2.08 $698.88 3.39% 1.40% Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) 384 55.41 21,277.44 1.52 $583.68 2.74% 1.44% CASH 463.92 HIGH YIELD STOCKS Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. 1353.33 18.9 25,577.94 1.75 $2,368.33 9.26% 1.73% Buckeye Partners, L.P. (BPL) 195 63.93 12,466.35 5.00 $975.00 7.82% 0.84% Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (OHI) 519 33.02 17,137.38 2.52 $1,307.88 7.63% 1.16% PIMCO Corporate & Income Opp Fund 1177.95 16.47 19,400.84 1.56 $1,837.60 9.47% 1.31% Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. 607.06 26.27 15,947.47 2.20 $1,335.53 8.37% 1.08% Total $1,478,310.10 $48,424.99 3.28%

Returns

My portfolio has increased in value this first quarter from $1,408,730.55 to $1,477,846.18. Not including the 401K contribution of $13,250, this is a return of 3.86%. In the same time period, the "market," as represented by SPY, was up 3.06%. For the YTD, I am up 9.5% while the S&P is up 9.14%. So after significantly beating the S&P last year, I would expect somewhat of a pullback this year. And yet I’m still beating "The Market" by a small amount again this year.

I publish these updates to show how a simple DGI portfolio can be created and managed, and to show not only that a DGI portfolio can produce a high quality stream of increasing dividends, but that it can also produce market-matching (possibly even beating) returns. But in order to get people unfamiliar with DGI to believe that DGI can be a successful way to produce total return, I have to show them the results compared to what they could otherwise be doing. By showing my results compared to some common benchmarks, I can demonstrate how effective DGI can be. This is why I always show the comparisons to benchmarks.

Based on articles written and comments made on SA, I have chosen to use three different entities as my benchmarks, the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY), the SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY) and the Vanguard Dividend Growth Fund (VDIGX). By using these benchmarks, I can compare my portfolio to the market as a whole, to a dividend growth ETF, and to a dividend growth mutual fund. These are the indices most often mentioned on SA as the ones that DGIers should be putting their money into by those who don't believe that individuals can beat an index.

To make the comparisons accurate, I run three paper portfolios made up of each of the three indices above. For each of these portfolios, whenever I have cash contributions put into my real-life account, I also put the same amount into the paper portfolios and "buy" more shares of the individual indices. And when SPY, SDY or VDIGX pays a dividend, it gets reinvested into more paper shares, just like I reinvest my real-life dividends in my portfolio. As far as I can tell, this is the most accurate way I have to compare their performances.

This quarter's and the year to date returns of my benchmarks were:

SPY 3.06%, 9.14%

SDY 1.29%, 4.98%

VDIGX 2.83%, 8.84%

So I continue to beat the "professional" DGI portfolios, as well as SPY.

Dividends

During the second quarter of 2017, I collected $12,433.57 in dividends. This is an increase of 11.04% over the second quarter of 2016. With the declared dividends for each of my companies, the amount of dividends I expect to collect in the next 12 months (ED12) is $48,424.99. As of the end of last quarter, my ED12 was $47,289.38, so in the past 3 months, my ED12 has increased by 2.40%. But this does not include the dividend income I will receive when I invest the 401K contributions I'll receive over the next year, and as many of my stocks continue to increase their dividends over the coming year, I expect that the dividend growth will be even higher. (It is important to note that the growth in my ED12 is due both to the dividends expected from new contributions, as well as the actual organic dividend growth of the stocks in my portfolio.) The present yield of my portfolio is 3.28%. This has dropped over the past year due to the increase in the portfolio value, not due to a drop in dividends.

As shown in the following graph, my dividend income continues to grow year by year.

And finally, I’d like to present one last group of data. In a recent article, Mike Nadel sent a link to Simply Safe Dividends, a website started by Brian Bollinger, which tries to quantify the safety and growth of the dividends of individual stocks and of portfolios as a whole. After putting my information into this website, it generated the following numbers for my portfolio as a whole:

I’m pretty happy with these numbers, but I’m interested in other people’s opinions about them. I honestly don’t have much to compare them to, so I hope some of you will choose to comment on these numbers.

Conclusion

I am a part-time investor. I do it as a hobby, and because I trust myself to look after my interests more than I trust anybody else. I am not a professional and have no formal training in finance, economics or investing. Most of what I know I have learned here on Seeking Alpha. If I can produce dividend income and total returns that match, or even beat the market, then anybody can. All you have to do is take the time to read about DGI from some of the best contributors here on SA (DVK, Chowder, Mike Nadel, Bob Wells, etc.), set up a system that you are comfortable with and stick to that system. And try to keep it as simple as possible. The more complicated it is, the harder it is to follow, and in my opinion, the worse your results will be in the end.

As I've already said but must reiterate my mindset is to grow my dividend income produced by my portfolio, and not necessarily to focus on growing the size of my portfolio. I know this is a controversial statement to some (dividend growth vs. total return), but it is how I look at my investing, and how I analyze my results. In the long run, by maintaining my discipline and carrying out my K.I.S.S. criteria, I believe in the end I will beat "the market". The stocks in my portfolio that performed poorly in 2015 have already come back strong allowing my portfolio to outperform the market over the past four years. And I've continued to at least match the market this first quarter of 2017. Over the next 20-30 years, as long as they continue to increase their dividends, I believe my stocks will continue to perform well.

DGI has taught me to have a long-term focus, and for that focus to be on the dividends, not on price movement. The prices of some of my stocks may fall from time to time, but as long as the dividends continue to rise, I know the stock prices will eventually recover. More importantly, while waiting for that to happen, I will continue to collect dividends from those stocks. And as the dividends increase, if the prices stay low, it will just give me even more opportunities to buy more shares of undervalued stocks, as I did with my PAAY stocks this quarter. I'm already enjoying some of the benefits of my patience, as I was able to buy shares at depressed prices, which means I will collect even more dividends in the coming years.

So my plan going forward is to continue to focus on the dividends and to follow my simple K.I.S.S. rules. They have been working very well so far. I believe my results continue to support my hypothesis: that by using simple, straightforward, easy-to-understand criteria for buying and selling, and by using the hard work of other people (thank you David Fish, Chuck Carnevale, S&P and all the wonderful SA contributors I have learned from!), someone can achieve excellent investment results without having to put an inordinate amount of time into the process.

Thank you for reading my article. I welcome your comments and criticisms.

