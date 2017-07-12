J.M. Smucker: Still In A Jam?

J.M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) is down by a little over 10% year to date and 25% over a one-year period. This has attracted me to its shares for the first time in years, as valuations look compelling and its yield has risen. While this isn't a company I'd likely hold long term, I am considering it as a trade, and I'll discuss why below.

What makes Smucker "good" but not "exceptional"?

If SJM shares weren't beaten down, I'd probably pass right over the company due to its inferior returns on invested capital. I created the below chart (and all others, unless otherwise noted) in Excel using data from the firm's 10-K.



Smucker's ROIC isn't what I would expect it to be when looking at its brand portfolio and sector. Similar companies such as Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY), General Mills (NYSE:GIS), Hormel (NYSE:HRL), etc. tend to generate double-digit returns on invested capital consistently. If we exclude one-time type items and use management's adjusted operating profit figures, SJM's ROIC jumps to roughly 8%, still much lower than that of many of the comparable companies within the sector. This leads me to believe that the company is still a good one because of its enviable brand stable and #1 market share in things like peanut butter, dog snacks, and at-home coffee (according to its annual report), but it's not exactly exceptional.

Moving on to the equity slice - with and without adjustments

I broke down Smucker's return on equity with the below DuPont using GAAP numbers to analyze what's been driving it.

These numbers look extremely low when compared to comparable companies such as Nestle (13.44% ROE), General Mills (35.81%; although in fairness, its leverage ratio is around 5X assets/equity, but even if we level the leverage playing field, it would still be significantly higher than SJM's), and Hormel (21.08% as of its most recent fiscal year). Smucker's leverage has increased a little over the last three years, but it's also increased its margins and efficiency in its asset turnover from 2017 to 2015 as well, despite a setback from fiscal 2016's peak numbers over that same time frame.

The company also has many items that have hit earnings that may or may not be one-time or transitory in nature. If you believe management's non-GAAP numbers, perhaps the below ROE figures are more accurate.

Adjusted ROE using management's "adjusted income" looks better, but still not stellar. Going back a decade, SJM's ROIC and ROE have consistently underperformed in relation to peers by a relatively wide margin, which tells me that this isn't the company to own in the sector, if valuations were equal. That's the catch, though - there is quite a discrepancy in valuations at the moment, but more on that later.

Cash flows and earnings quality

Smucker has very good earnings quality, at least judging by the fact that its free cash flow has more than covered net income consistently over the last five years. It also carries very little off-balance sheet operating leases.

Even using management's higher income numbers, FCF still covers net income for the most part.

Free cash is relatively abundant, and Smucker churns out double-digit FCF as a % of sales rather consistently.

This is a positive for the company and helps alleviate some concerns. Earnings (at least in my opinion) should be relatively predictable and stable in recessions as well, especially if consumers trade down to cheaper items the company sells, like Folgers Coffee.

Valuations are where the interesting part lies

After SJM shares have taken a nosedive, they now trade at just 14.38 times estimated earnings for fiscal 2018 and only 13.66 times forward earnings. It's not exactly a terrible or even a bad business, it's more of an average one. I'd say its current price is a great one, however, which is why I'm interested in the company again for the first time in a long time. It hasn't usually been this cheap, at least when stripping out the crisis years.

SJM PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

Assuming analyst estimates for its fiscal 2018 earnings are anywhere near the correct ballpark, shares look attractive here, in my opinion. SJM's yield is the highest it's been in a while as well, if we once again strip out the crisis-era highs.

If shares were to increase to the point where the yield fell back down to the five-year average (obtained from Morningstar), the share price would be roughly $136.36. If we put the five-year average multiple of 23.7 times earnings on projected fiscal 2018 EPS of $7.96, we'd have a price target of roughly $188.65. I think these averages are likely inflated, however.

GuruFocus provides median numbers for the company's dividend yield and P/E ratio over a 13-year period at 2.27% and 18.93, respectively, and I think these are better estimates (as they better reflect a full business cycle). Utilizing these figures, fair value would reside around $132-150, assuming the company earns that $7.96 number for fiscal 2018. Blending these together gives me an estimate of about $141.50 a share, a hefty discount to today's price of $114.45 a share. Obviously, these are rough, broad estimates, but I'd say there's likely a margin of safety in today's prices as long as the business doesn't start to meaningfully deteriorate.

Conclusion

I'd say J.M. Smucker is a decent business overall, but if its valuations were to revert back to match that of its superior peers, I'd likely sell it and replace it with something else. I like SJM shares here strictly because of cheap valuations. The 2.62% dividend yield is higher than the overall S&P 500 index's as well and pays those who are willing to wait. This makes it not just a value play but a decent dividend idea as well, considering the company's ample free cash flow and decade-and-a-half string of dividend increases.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HRL, NSRGY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I/we may initiate a long position in SJM over the next 72 hours. Articles I write for Seeking Alpha represent my own personal opinion and should not be taken as professional investment advice. I am not a registered financial adviser. Due diligence and/or consultation with your investment adviser should be undertaken before making any financial decisions, as these decisions are an individual's personal responsibility.