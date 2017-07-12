Disney Is A Long-Term Buy - Cramer's Lightning Round (7/11/17)

Frontier Communications will not be able to turn it around.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Tuesday, July 11.

Bullish Calls

Disney (NYSE:DIS): It's a long-term buy but ESPN is creating short-term problems.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN): Cramer likes both Alexion and Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) as both of them could be acquired. Even on a non-takeover basis, it's a buy.

Bearish Calls

Frontier Communications (NYSE:FTR): "I don't think they can turn it around. This is a 'you can run, but you can't hide' situation. That's what I think about reverse splits. Frontier's huge picture is they bought a lot of landlines and have a lot of debt. I don't want anything to do with it, and that's been my position for ages and ages."

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH): The propane market is not good. Don't buy.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG): Cramer hates that group.

::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::

Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS: Check out Cramer's multi-million dollar charitable trust portfolio and uncover the stocks he thinks could be HUGE winners. Start your FREE 14-day trial now!

Get Cramer's Picks by email - it's free and takes only a few seconds to sign up