Some Weird Facts About The U.S. Labor Market

We discuss some curious reasons behind the decline in real labor supply that is impacting this.

For instance, it determines whether the Fed should tighten further, or not, and this is likely to have a considerable impact on investor returns.

Whether the US labor market is tight or still has considerable slack is one of the most important economic puzzles right now.

The US labor market seems to be in good health after one of the longest expansions has left the unemployment rate at 4.4%. The labor market is a crucial variable in the US economic picture:

Work is the main way to escape poverty, lower dependency rates and participate in society.

The state of the labor market determines to a large part whether the Fed will continue to tighten monetary policy.

We know that the 4.4% unemployment figure doesn't convey the whole story of the US labor market. For starters, it's a rate at which wage pressures would have emerged in previous recoveries, that is, it must be close to the natural rate.

But these wage pressures remain rather elusive, which is unnerving investors as the Fed seems to behave as if we indeed are close to the natural rate, and tightening monetary policy is the order of the day.

This obviously has consequences for investors, hence we will try to figure out what's going on.

For starters, we noticed that the voices which were arguing that the labor market figures are doctored have quieted down quite a bit. At any rate, this was nonsense anyway.

Hysteresis

But that doesn't mean all is well. Take for instance the following figure:

This figure shows how the employment/population ratio is declining structurally, and this is a new phenomenon, it didn't happen before 2000. You see what happened is that recessions lower the ratio, while subsequent recoveries do not manage to restore the ratio to its former levels.

While new, it isn't entirely surprising. We know from a country with a rather volatile economic history like Argentina that each crisis wipes a lot of people from the middle class into poverty, but in subsequent recoveries only part of them manage to recover their former economic positions.

We also know this from Europe in the 1980s when labor market supply didn't recover in many countries, producing a so-called hysteresis effect (describing the effect of a value knocked off course by a disturbance but not recovering to it's prior path when the disturbance ends).

Labor market hysteresis (a temporary recession producing a permanent reduction in labor supply) isn't all that surprising. Long-term unemployed are discriminated against by employers (often treating it as an easy selection criterium) and some long-term unemployed lose skills and/or motivation.

Still, this hysteresis effect didn't used to happen in the US prior to 2000 so it's something that is unexplained, as of yet. It also has significant implications as it suggests effective labor supply is decreasing.

It's quite important to know what's behind this, as it's labor supply that is either difficult to put back on the market or it's discouraged workers that only temporary retreated from the labor market because of the conditions.

The difference is crucial. If the decline of labor supply is more or less permanent, the market could indeed be very tight and wages could take off, and the Fed is much more likely to be right to tighten policy.

If it's just temporary effect caused by discouraged workers, there is considerably more slack in the labor market and Fed tightening could well be premature.

There is no shortage of explanations

There is no shortage in explanations. The most curious one is perhaps the one that argues the increased value of leisure times, brought about mainly by video games. Here is Erik Hurst, one of the economist from the University of Chicago who produced a study on this, from VOX:

What the group of researchers discovered was fascinating: The value of young men’s leisure time was increasing, and the allure of video games played a small but significant role in why they were working less. They estimated that video games were responsible for about 23 to 46 percent of the decline in work hours for young men during the 2000s. Hurst suggests high-tech innovation in gaming has a lot to do with the change. “In 1995, I had 200 cable channels, but I would still be watching TV by myself, and that’s an extremely lonely experience,” said Hurst, who is an occasional Mario Kart player. “[Video games] now allow us to interact in ways where you can be in your house and still connect with others and play with others. It’s very different from other types of leisure.”

One hates to think what will happen when the VR revolution matures and makes gaming an even more compelling experience and virtual worlds might very well become a better substitute to real worlds for numerous people.

Prisons

Another explanation comes from the unusually high prison population the US has in comparison with other developed economies. There are several possible mechanisms at work here:

The increase in incarceration rates from the 1990s onwards

The discrimination after leaving prison

The lack of qualifications as a result of prison

Here is the Brennan Centre for Justice summing it up:

The United States has the highest incarceration rate in the world. We have 5 percent of the world’s population, yet 25 percent of its prisoners. There are over 2 million people in prison and jail, and nearly 2 million children with a parent incarcerated. Of them, 400,000 are age four or younger. One in three black males born today will go to prison at some point in his life. There are over 500 percent more women in prison today than in 1980. Our incarceration rate is 800 percent higher than Germany’s and 1300 percent higher than Japan’s.

That is a pretty bleak picture, here is the development in time:

While the percentages (in relation to the overall population) are small the numbers are not. You see that the acceleration took effect in the 1990s although it is tapering off a little in recent years:

This isn't all that surprising as crime is generally down quite a lot compared to the 1980s. The latter figure also shows that up to 7M people are either in jail, on parole, or on probation. And this doesn't even include the larger category of ex-convicts. Here is the Center for Economic Policy Research (our emphasis):

“It isn't just that we have the highest incarceration rate in the world, we have created a situation over the last 30 years where about one in eight men is an ex-offender,” said John Schmitt, a Senior Economist at CEPR and a co-author of the report. The new report, “Ex-offenders and the Labor Market,” found that in 2008 there were between 5.4 million and 6.1 million ex-prisoners and between 12.3 million and 13.9 million ex-felons in the United States. Over 90 percent were men.

One in 8, that really isn't a small percentage anymore, and in potential it is sufficiently large to affect labor market conditions. The CEPR paper again (our emphasis):

Because ex-offenders face substantial barriers to employment, the authors estimate that the large ex-offender population in 2008 lowered employment that year by the equivalent of 1.5 million to 1.7 million workers. "The rise in the ex-offender population overwhelmingly reflects changes in the U.S. criminal Justice system, not changes in underlying criminal activity," says Schmitt. "We incarcerate an astonishing share of non-violent offenders, particularly for drug-related offenses.

That the latter isn't just hypothetical may be clear from the following example, from The Economist (our emphasis):

SHIRLEY SCHMITT is no one’s idea of a dangerous criminal. She lived quietly on a farm in Iowa, raising horses and a daughter, until her husband died in 2006. Depressed and suffering from chronic pain, she started using methamphetamine. Unable to afford her habit, she and a group of friends started to make the drug, for their own personal use. She was arrested in 2012, underwent drug treatment, and has been sober ever since. She has never sold drugs for profit, but federal mandatory minimum rules, along with previous convictions for drug possession and livestock neglect, forced the judge to sentence her to ten years in prison. Each year she serves will cost taxpayers roughly $30,000—enough to pay the fees for three struggling students at the University of Iowa. When she gets out she could be old enough to draw a pension.... Ex-convicts who find a job and a place to stay are less likely to return to crime.

And in particular this:

In Norway prisoners can start their new jobs 18 months before they are released. In America there are 27,000 state licensing rules keeping felons out of jobs such as barber and roofer. Norway has a lower recidivism rate than America, despite locking up only its worst criminals, who are more likely to reoffend.

And here is CNN (our emphasis):

A recent survey by the Ella Baker Center for Human Rights found that 76% of former inmates said finding work after being released was difficult or nearly impossible. Nearly two thirds of the respondents were unemployed or underemployed five years after being released from prison.

What isn't widely known is that in the late 1990s, Bill Clinton thought it was a good idea to withhold financial aid to college students for drug violations. Here is the Washington Post (2001):

The department has denied financial aid to more than 21,000 students with felony and misdemeanor drug convictions in the two years since it began enforcing the provision. The number of students denied aid, and the countless others who have not applied for fear of being rejected, has also stirred the concern of the head of the Drug Enforcement Administration and the law's author, Rep. Mark Edward Souder (R-Ind.).

A bizarre side effect is that "If you commit rape, murder, arson or treason you still get your financial aid," which seems ludicrous. The numbers are not really big enough to affect labor supply much, but it can send peoples trajectories in whole different directions:

Facing felony charges after being arrested in possession of marijuana and Valium with three friends in a California hotel room, Jamil Scarberry was sentenced in February to 160 days in jail, a term that was suspended on one condition: that the University of Washington dropout return to school. The sentence confronted Scarberry with a dilemma. He already owed his parents $13,000 for the lawyer who managed to keep him out of jail. But going back to his old school would be virtually impossible because he was ineligible for the federal aid he needed to cover his tuition.

Good luck with that Jamil.

Conclusion

At least part of the labor supply in the US seems to be the product of some rather curious idiosyncrasies caused by video game addiction or minor crimes which can leave an indelible mark on the rest of a live.

One in eight men in the US is an ex-offender and a study has shown that nearly two-thirds of them is still unemployed five years out of prison, shocking figures which are large enough to have a substantial impact on labor supply.

This not only causes deep personal drama, it saddles society with a large burden of costs and opportunity costs, much of which seems entirely avoidable to us.

In particular, a more sensible justice system would save many people's productive lives, increasing labor supply and thereby even lessening the pressure on the Fed to hike rates.

That would be a win-win situation for the people involved, as well as the tax payer and one from which investors also benefit.

