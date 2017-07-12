Why Buy Exxon Mobil?

I have a tough time seeing why it makes sense for long-term investors to buy oil stocks at these levels.

Oil stocks have done very poorly in recent years, but investors keep trying to call a bottom.

My favorite investor of all time, Warren Buffett, says to buy when there is blood on the streets. Except, he doesn't tell you how much blood is enough, and which street to look on.

If you showed a novice investor this chart, which shows Exxon Mobil's (XOM) revenue, operating expenses, and operating income for the years 2012-2016. They may exclaim "that looks like blood!" (in the above analogy of course).

They, of course, would be referring to Net Income (right-axis) going from $49,881,000,000 to $936,000,000 or a roughly 98% decline in five years. I have not met Mr. Buffett, but he would probably agree that a 98% drop in earnings is inexcusable in any business.

Interesting, Buffett actually purchased ~$3.7B worth of XOM stock in Q3 2013. Please note: XOM earned ~$40B in 2013 vs. ~$50B in 2012, so one may infer that a 20% drop is bloody enough for Buffett. That, however, would be shortsighted, because in Q4 2014 Buffett dumped the entire stake. That year, XOM earnings dropped again to ~$34B, and from the above, we can tell they have not looked back since.

We can learn two very important lessons from this trade. Don't hold on to your losers and be ready to admit when you are wrong. If Buffett had not sold he would be looking at a roughly 20% loss from Q4 2014.

A day doesn't go by where you don't read of some analyst trying to pick a bottom in an oil majors equity. Latest is Barclays,

Barclays on Tuesday upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to overweight, saying the oil major's stock price appears to have bottomed and it now looks attractive compared with its peers and the broader market's payout to shareholders.

The bank maintained its $94 price target on Exxon's stock, compared with an average target price of $85.94, according to FactSet. Shares closed at $80.16 on Monday, about a dollar above the 52-week low of $79.26 on June 2. On Tuesday, it was up slightly, at $80.48.

"In our view, the high-$70s to low-$80s recent share price range reflects a durable support level — from a fundamental and technical perspective," Barclays said.

The bank boiled down its view to Exxon's "leading near-term position" in the low commodity price environment and its potential for upside after a period of underperformance. Barclays also cited Exxon's long-term focus on developing liquefied natural gas facilities and increased diversification into petrochemicals, which it says, "boosts the oil giant's valuation in a number possible future scenarios."

I hear where Barclays is coming from, but have two problems with their analysis. They didn't see the shale revolution coming and didn't expect oil prices to decline much at all going forward. They also have investment bank conflicts, which you can read about here.

Back in 2011, Barclays predicted WTI will average $185, and Brent $184 in the year 2020. Now I give them props for trying to predict commodity prices 10 years out, I guess someone has to do it. However, I will also note that most banks and analysts missed the boat and were caught off guard when oil prices dropped almost 50% in the past few years. So to call them out alone would not be fair. But I'm hard-pressed to see why they would have a research edge at this point in the cycle.

One person (for the sake of this discussion) was not caught off guard. Jim Chanos said back in 2013 that, "shares of international oil majors like Exxon Mobil Corp increasingly look like a value trap for investors as cash flows decline and return on capital slides." I think bank energy teams should have this quote engraved into the wall in the office, but that seems to be the opposite of what's going on.

Jim Chanos is a genius investor and for the two reasons, he stated, "I think XOM stock could trade at $50 by 2020 unless of course oil goes to $185 like Barclays suggested."

From a fundamental perspective, we are seeing cash flows decline:

This obviously has almost everything to do with the price of oil dropping to ~$40 in Q2 2017, but it also doesn't look like it's going to rise any time soon either. (Please note I am not trying to predict the price of oil.)

Critically, this next chart of return on invested capital, ROIC, is far more worrisome:

The problem here is simple, XOM is not earning money on the capital it's investing. The analysts may try to make it more complex, but I think Chanos is spot on!

If oil doesn't rise, cash flow doesn't start to increase sustainable YoY, and ROIC continues to trend towards 0%, there is no reason investors should buy shares of XOM.

