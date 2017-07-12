Rite Aid: No One's Buying

The Rite Aid (RAD) nightmare continues for shareholders as the stock has just continued to drop further and further, now down close to 50% since the store deal with Walgreens (WBA) was announced. RAD investors have been expressing some hope of a private equity takeover or some other suitor coming to buy the company, but the reality is this: no one's buying Rite Aid. I mean this as double entendre: no one's buying RAD shares and no one's buying Rite Aid the company. This is a lame duck in short term and I continue to think investors are suffering an unnecessary opportunity cost and wasting their capital's potential by staying long RAD.

I'll address two topics in this article: 1) Why investors aren't buying RAD shares and 2) why no suitors will buy Rite Aid the company. There's some overlap, but I think there are benefits to discussing both separately. Let's start with 1).

RAD has ended down in 7 of the last 8 trading days since the store deal was announced, indicating that there are quite a few sellers and not many buyers for the stock in the market right now. I was expecting this type of response, as I wrote in my post-deal article on the stock, mainly because there are very few short-term reasons to hold onto RAD. Cash flow is in the gutter, comparable store sales are plummeting (4%+ decline in same-store pharmacy sales), and the balance sheet still has a net debt position despite the cash influx.

In the short term, what is there exactly to either attract new investors or to keep current shareholders from cutting their losses and running? In my opinion, precious little, and the downward momentum is evidence of that. Gauging the bottom is difficult if not impossible because this is uncharted territory, but one thing we do know is that investors aren't clamoring to pick up RAD shares even at such low prices.

I've seen some bulls claim that Rite Aid's pharmacy benefit manager ("PBM") business might be a reason for optimism, but the company's $2 billion acquisition of EnvisionRx, which reported $5 billion in revenue, is such a small part of the business and has no competitive advantage against the big 3 in the industry to procure customers. Scale is key in the PBM business and Rite Aid doesn't have it.

Speaking of scale, bulls have also claimed that Rite Aid's leaner business will allow the company to cut costs and boost margins. This is one of the few points regarding Rite Aid that I think has merit. Part of the store deal was that Rite Aid would get access to Walgreens' drug procurement apparatus in order to reduce the negative impact of losing scale, and the value of this cannot be understated. Losing store count will reduce the number of drugs Rite Aid purchases and will therefore lower its margins when buying in bulk, but access to Walgreens' network will offset these negative effects and more. The duration of this agreement is 10 years, which should allay margin concerns in this area for quite some time.

However, there is still the issue of reimbursement rate pressure which has plagued the industry and this remains a problem for Walgreens as well. While Walgreens is in a favorable financial position to outlast these headwinds, Rite Aid finds itself in a more dubious position. All in all, Rite Aid has a couple things going in its favor, but quite a few working against the company as well, which is turning investors off of the stock.

Now that we've discussed why investors are wary of RAD stock, let's talk about why no suitor will come calling to acquire Rite Aid anytime soon. First, Rite Aid does not have many attractive qualities that a potential acquirer can look at and say "I want to own that". Free cash flow is in the dumps, after paying over some of its $7.2 billion in debt with its newfound cash, the balance sheet will still have another $2 billion left over; Rite Aid owns a small sliver of the stores it operates meaning an acquirer would get little real estate value and a lot of leasing liabilities; and revenue growth has been stagnant while gross margin has fallen off a cliff:

The boons here are the supply chain, the brand name, the established store network (with the downside of lease liability), to a small extent the PBM business, and the 10-year drug supply agreement with Walgreens. In my opinion, the downsides heavily outweigh the upsides with basic operating results as the primary example of why.

Second, even if a suitor were interested, there are still regulatory hurdles to be cleared. The store deal with Walgreens still needs to be cleared by the FTC and any acquisition would hinge on approval. Not to mention that none of this can even really happen until the FTC review is finished and who knows how long that will take. The bottom line with this aspect is that, even if someone were interested, no acquisition is coming down the pipe in the coming days, weeks, or even months.

Investor Takeaway

My takeaway is that Rite Aid is not attracting investment for the same reason it won't attract takeover interest: the stock price just doesn't offer that much value. People aren't buying because the business isn't making money and doesn't offer much residual value without making money. If a majority of investors aren't buying and potential suitors aren't buying, who's left to buy? Not enough people to boost the share price.

I will again reiterate that RAD shares don't look attractive at current prices considering operating results and the balance sheet's outlook, and that investors still holding on because of the myth that "it's only a loss if you sell" will continue to miss out on other opportunities in the market while chasing this lame duck.

