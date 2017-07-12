The Mythical Land Of Fair Value

For market bears, one of the most telling proof points is the Shiller Cyclically Adjusted Price/Earnings Ratio (CAPE). That metric, which compares the current index level to the inflation-adjusted earnings from the previous ten years, is historically elevated. As one can see from the graph below, the metric is at its highest point excluding local peaks in 1929 and 2000. Those peaks preceded the Great Depression and the bursting of the Tech Bubble, respectively. The current Shiller P/E ratio has already surpassed the 2007 high, which preceded the Great Recession.



I just named three of the worst periods for equity returns in the modern history of the U.S. equity market. Such a metric might cause investors in domestic equities to run for the hills. Before you hunker down in that bunker, I wanted to illustrate a few points about this historical data series. The market multiple is historically elevated, but can remain so for extended periods of time. The Shiller P/E has remained above its long-run average of 16.77 since July 2009. If market participants would have exited the S&P 500 (SPY) at the end of July 2009 when the Shiller P/E moved above its historical average, they would have missed the S&P 500 rising from 987 to 2,425, generating 14.4% annualized total returns over the last 8 years.

Similarly, the Shiller P/E traded below 16.77 from May 1973 to June 1987. Over that period, the S&P 500 produced a very strong 12.9% annualized return. However, over the first six years of that period, the S&P 500 earned a price return that was slightly negative, and generated just a 3.6% total return when including reinvested dividends. Despite the index remaining cheap for six years, investors were not rewarded as valuations failed to revert to their long-run average.

The market rarely trades at fair value. It careens from expensive to inexpensive with little respite in a zone that resembles fair. In the 1,639 months dating to 1881, the Shiller CAPE has only been between 15 and 18 a mere 341 times (21%). In fact, the ratio has only been between 12 and 21 just over half the time. That is quite a wide range to capture half of the dataset.

Staying out of the market when it trades above its average multiple is not a winning strategy. One would have missed tremendous gains in this current extended market rally. I do believe that equity markets are stretched, and we are likely to experience subnormal returns over the coming years. I also believe that the turn in the business cycle, which often prompts a deterioration in both earnings and the market multiple, is not imminent.

If you are a young investor with your best earnings years ahead of you, then you should not fear an inevitable market correction. You should be prepared to find a way to invest additional funds at a more attractive valuation consistent with higher expected forward returns. If you are an older investor who has remained heavily invested in equities, you have had a great run watching the market multiple grow ever more dear. It may be prudent to swap some of your exposure to lower volatility equities, or increase your allocation to fixed income as rates rise.

Markets can remain rich for extended periods of time. Markets can remain cheap for extended periods of time. They almost never remain at fair value for long. Despite market multiples that are historically elevated, investors should position their portfolio based on their own risk tolerance, investment horizon, and views on the current business cycle.

Disclaimer: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance, and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.