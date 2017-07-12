Samsonite - The Luggage Leader

(Samsonite's main listing is in Hong Kong - 1910:HK)

Business:

Samsonite is the world’s largest travel luggage company that designs, manufactures, distributes and sells luggage, business, and casual bags as well as travel accessories across multiple brands which include Samsonite, American Tourister, Tumi, Gregory, Speck, High Sierra, Kamiliant, Hartmann, and Lipault. Samsonite was bought by CVC Capital Partners, a European Private Equity firm, prior to the crisis. Following 2008, the business was restructured and Tim Parker took over as Chairman and CEO. In 2014, Ramesh Tainwala took over for Tim Parker as CEO, while Tim remained Chairman.



The company outsources almost all of its production to China/Vietnam/Bangladesh/etc, with the exception of certain hard-side product lines manufactured using Samsonite’s proprietary Curv material (~6% of volume). The company’s products encompass the mid-market ($75-$150), premium ($150-$400), and luxury (>$400) segments, and are only present in the value (<$75) segment in APAC. Products are further split into three categories: travel, which includes carry-ons, luggage, and suitcases, business, which has special characteristics for carrying laptops/documents and include briefcases/computer bags, and casual, which includes daily use bags such as backpacks, shoulder bags, or duffels.



Samsonite sells through both wholesale (74% of sales, 98% of points of sale) and retail (26% of sales, 2% of points of sale) channels through over 50,000 points of sale. Retail points of sale make up a disproportionately large percentage of sales due to the fact they only sell Samsonite branded products, and prices/margins are higher as it is direct-to-consumer. Retail distribution channels include company-owned stores, outlet stores, partner stores, and e-commerce. Wholesale distribution channels include department stores, shop-in-shops (primarily in Asia/European department stores), specialty luggage retailers, mass markets/hypermarkets, and third party e-commerce channels. With the exception of shop-in-shops, Samsonite does not employ any personnel in the wholesale channel.



Samsonite (55% of Sales): Samsonite (founded in 1910) is generally positioned as a premium brand in the $150-$400 range, and is the largest luggage brand in the world. Samsonite has two sub-brands, Samsonite Red, which is targeted at younger, more fashionable consumers in Asia, and Samsonite Black Label, which is a luxury brand that also primarily sold in Asia. The brand is generally made up of business and travel products, and is known for its durability and innovation, especially the Cosmolite and Cubelite hard-side product lines, manufactured using the Curv material, which is exclusive to Samsonite.



American Tourister (19% of Sales): American Tourister (acquired by Samsonite in 1993) targets more value-conscious consumers, complementing Samsonite by occupying the mid-market segment. American Tourister has one sub-brand, AT, which targets consumers who are at entry level pricing for luggage in the value segment. AT primarily operates in India.



Tumi (10% of Sales): Tumi (acquired by Samsonite in 2016 for 13.6x trailing EBITDA) is a leading luxury travel and luggage brand with over 2,200 points of sale. Tumi is centered on North America, with 68% of sales in the U.S. and Canada in 2015. Tumi is mostly sold through indirect-to-consumer wholesale and distributor channels outside of the U.S.



Samsonite's other brands include Speck (consumer electronic accessories), Hartmann (luxury luggage), High Sierra (mid-market casual outdoor bags), Gregory (premium casual outdoor bags), Lipault (premium female-oriented luggage), and Kamiliant (APAC-only value luggage).

Investment Thesis:



Samsonite is the world’s leading luggage and travel company with superior scale and brand power relative to competitors. Following their acquisition of Tumi in 2016, Samsonite now encompasses all product segments and price points within the luggage market. Samsonite should be able to compound EBITDA/FCF at a 15-20% rate for the next 3-5 years due to (in order of importance)

Secular growth in the luggage/travel market), as well as industry consolidation as Samsonite continues to take share due to their ability to reinvest a high absolute and relative amount into marketing and R&D

Samsonite’s ability to leverage their distribution capabilities and experience in international markets to expand Tumi outside of North America The business’s shift from an indirect-to-consumer model to a direct-to-consumer model to capture additional margin opportunity and improve working capital Management’s strong track record of allocating capital, and a levered capital structure that can be unwound as a delivery mechanism of value to equity holders Growing penetration in the business and casual segments using the acquired brands of High Sierra and Gregory

(Source: Author Estimates)

At $20.79 per share, Samsonite is currently trading at 12.5x ’17 EV/EBITDA and 16.2x ’17 P/FCF versus peers at 17.2x EBITDA and 30.0x FCF. Assuming no re-rating and 2019e EBITDA of $914m (a 23% margin), as well as deleveraging from $1.5bn of net debt to $505m, Samsonite could be worth $36.02 per share, or a ~20% IRR in 3 years.



Market Growth / Share Gains:

Market Growth: The overall luggage market is expected to grow at a 6.1% CAGR through 2021, with the largest contributor to growth being Asia, which is expected to grow at a 7.2% CAGR through the same period. Growth in the luggage market is driven by a number of factors, which include lowering costs of travel through increased penetration of low-cost carriers (LCCs), rising per capita incomes in major emerging markets such as China/India, and stabilized economies in developed markets.



Samsonite stands to grow alongside each region and product category. They are the only luggage company with >$100m of luggage sales in North America, Europe, Latin America, APAC, India, and China. The only other players with >$100m in more than one region are VF Corp and Delsey (North America and Europe), VIP Industries (APAC/India), and Crown (APAC/China).

(Source: Samsonite Prospectus)

When looking across product categories, Samsonite is skewed towards travel (65% of sales), but has increased their presence in business (14%) and casual (11%) through their acquisitions of Tumi, Gregory, and High Sierra. Looking at price points, following the acquisition of Tumi, Samsonite now has leading brands in the mid-market, premium, and luxury price-points of the travel category, while only entering the ‘value’ price point (<$75) in APAC, as margins and pricing power is far weaker farther down the price curve. Below is Samsonite’s core brand positioning in the travel market:



(Source: Author Estimates)

Two key growth markets for Samsonite are Greater China and India. In both, Samsonite is the market leader and has a presence from the value segment through Kamiliant up to the luxury segment through Samsonite Black Label and Tumi. The core Samsonite brand (51% of APAC sales) has a particular appeal to consumers in the region, and is viewed as an aspirational good. The positive perception that consumers have of Samsonite, and now of Tumi, lends itself to stronger brand equity, and thereby better pricing poewr. As a result, APAC made up 36% of sales in 2016, but 44% of EBITDA. Greater China and India make up ~50% of APAC sales, and China is experiencing positive demographic shifts in which growing disposable incomes are creating an beneficial inflection point in the growth of the travel industry, while India is not far behind.

Market Consolidation: In addition to growing alongside the market, Samsonite has the opportunity to be a consolidator in a very fragmented industry. The luggage industry possesses few real barriers to entry, as manufacturing soft-sided luggage is only labor intensive, and possess few regulatory, technological, or capital related barriers to entry. While it is relatively easy to start a luggage manufacturing business, it is difficult to grow it. Established players like Samsonite have significant scale and distribution advantages, and are able to reinvest cash flow back into the business into R&D and marketing. There are other players who have scale and distribution capabilities, and even have strong brands, like a Tommy Hilfiger. However, Samsonite and all of their underlying brands from Tumi to American Tourister are known for being luggage brands. When you think of buying a piece of luggage, or a briefcase, or a backpack, you think Samsonite or Tumi, not Tommy Hilfiger. As Samsonite expands their distribution capabilities through growing both retail and wholesale points of sale across all of their product lines, they should take share from both the unorganized sector, as well as diversified multi-category players who may already have strong brands.



Currently, Samsonite is the largest player in the global luggage market, with a ~19% market share following their acquisition of Tumi. LVMH is the next largest player, with a ~7% market share after acquiring Rimowa. Samsonite has a far greater ability to grow share than someone like LVMH, as Samsonite is broadly positioned across every single price point, geography, and product segment. Other players tend to be either regionally focused, product focused, or price point focused, with LVMH obviously positioned solely in the luxury segment. Samsonite’s scale and scope allow them to reinvest in both marketing and R&D to continually take share. Over the past 5 years, Samsonite has reinvested ~6% of sales p.a. (~$130m p.a.) on marketing, and another (undisclosed) portion in R&D to continually refresh their product lines for consumers. Samsonite’s successful R&D investments dates back to the 1970s when the brand commercialized luggage on wheels, 2000 when the brand introduced four-wheeled spinners, and 2008 when Samsonite launched the Cosmolite product line (winner of the the Red Dot Design Award in 2010). Cosmolite uses the company’s proprietary Curv material, a thermoplastic material that is exclusive to Samsonite, which allows for extremely durable but light hard-sided luggage. As a dedicated luggage company, every single designer at Samsonite is focused on only improving luggage, where multi-category companies have designers that are split across product categories, or have just have fewer designers dedicated to luggage. Samsonite’s focus solely on luggage shows in their continual small but material improvements in their products, which differentiate them from their competition. The end result of these small improvements can be substantial, as Samsonite has grown its volume per kg for popular product lines by over 30% in the past few years.



This policy of reinvesting a high relative and absolute amount in R&D and marketing allows for Samsonite to compound their brand and technology advantages over smaller players who lack the ability to do so, which leads to greater pricing power / profitability, which then leads to greater absolute dollar reinvestment in marketing / R&D, creating a virtuous cycle for Samsonite to continually take market share. A combination of this organic growth and Samsonite’s historical acquisitions have allowed them to roughly double their market share from ~9.6% to ~19% (incl. Tumi) from 2010 to 2016, while growing top-line at a 15% CAGR from $1.2bn to $2.8bn.

(Source: Samsonite Prospectus / Quartz)

Expanding Tumi:



The August 2016 acquisition of Tumi was, described by Samsonite’s Chairman Tim Parker in Samsonite’s 2016 Annual Report, “undoubtedly the year’s most significant, and arguably the most important acquisition in our company’s 100-plus year history”. Tumi is one of the most prestigious luxury travel brands in the world. The business has historically been focused on North America, and has expanded internationally primarily through the lower-margin indirect-to-consumer wholesale channel. As of year-end 205, North America made up ~68% of sales, while international direct-to-consumer only made up 6% of sales.



Samsonite will be able to use their distribution network in addition to internalizing Tumi’s existing distribution network in order to increase the penetration of the brand and the penetration of direct-to-consumer sales. This has already begun, as Samsonite assumed direct control of Tumi’s wholesale/retail networks in South Korea and Hong Kong/China in January and April of 2017 respectively. As Tumi’s other distribution network agreements roll off, Samsonite will be able to take direct control of the brand’s presence in international markets. Focusing on developing and improving Tumi’s international DTC business will help improve EBITDA magins, as at the time of the acquisition, Tumi’s direct-to-consumer international business was the least profitable division of their four operating segments. Since 2010, Tumi has averaged ~30% EBIT margins for their North American Direct-to-Consumer business, while the International Direct-to-Consumer business has only averaged 8% EBIT margins. On the flip side, Samsonite’s International DTC business is the most profitable piece of the business.

(Source: Tumi Filings)

A key part of the Tumi acquisition is that it fills out Samsonite’s brand portfolio, allowing them to be present in every price point of the travel market. Tumi’s luxury status has given them substantial pricing power. Since 2010, Tumi’s gross margins have averaged ~58%, 400bps higher than Samsonite at 54%. Tumi’s margins have trended higher towards ~60% in the past few years as they have foregone promotional activity to protect the exclusivity of the brand. Adding this type of resilient, high margin business to Samsonite will contribute positively to EBITDA margins.



The Shift to Retail:

Both Samsonite and Tumi have used a multi-channel approach to reaching the consumer, with the weight of that approach being pushed through the wholesale channel. For Samsonite, wholesale peaked at 81% of sales in 2012, while wholesale has averaged 50% of Tumi’s sales since 2010. Both brands have shifted their focus to expanding their retail channels through a combination of company-owned retail stores and e-commerce. The goals of this initiative have been threefold. The first goal has been to grow sales. Samsonite retail locations obviously only sell Samsonite-branded products, which increases sell-through rates vs. department stores that have competing brands displayed nearby. Department stores also tend to have a difficult time displaying luggage due to the space needed to showcase products, and don’t display anywhere near the breadth of selection that a company-owned retail store can. Even online, while Samsonite is clearly the dominant brand in luggage, department stores still need to display competing brands.

(Source: Company E-Commerce Websites)

Storefronts also act as a form of advertising in attracting more customers and developing the brand image. This is especially true for Tumi, which has recently reformatted many of their retail locations with new concepts to better showcase their products. Retail storefronts provide not only an opportunity to increase the visibility of the brand in a way that is unobstructed by competition (which would be found adjacent to Samsonite products in department stores or hypermarkets), but it allows Samsonite and Tumi to control the way the customer views and interacts with the product. The more towards the luxury end of the spectrum, the more important it is to have control over the final touchpoint with the customer.

(Source: Google)

The second objective of switching to retail is to improve margins. Gross margins get compressed by selling to wholesalers for two reasons. First, it is a more concentrated customer base (especially in North America), allowing customers to exert greater bargaining power over suppliers. Second, wholesalers need to make a margin themselves on the product, and Samsonite loses that spread at the final point of sale.



The third benefit of shifting to a retail model rather than selling through wholesale is it improves the working capital dynamics of the business. Sales to wholesalers are typically through credit and paid back within 30-90 days. However sales through the retail channel are usually settled in cash, or within 1-2 days if the purchase was through credit/debit. Through increasing retail stores, Samsonite will be able to improve their cash conversion cycle by minimizing their outstanding Accounts Receivable Days. A material enough shift to retail, coupled with favorable relationships with suppliers and strong inventory management, could push the business into negative working capital territory, allowing Samsonite to fund their own growth.



Samsonite has been very opportunistic in selecting new retail locations. The company made a large push into retail in 2015, making two acquisitions. The first was of Chic Accent, a distressed chain of retail stores in Italy. Samsonite acquired 31 stores in high-end shopping malls for EUR 8.5m, or EUR 275k per store. Earlier that year, Samsonite also acquired Rolling Luggage, a chain of 36 retail airport locations in the U.K., Europe, and APAC, for GBP 16m, or GBP ~444k per location. This was a great acquisition for Samsonite, as airport retail locations are notoriously hard to secure as each lease deals with an individual municipality. Airport locations tend to get much higher traffic than traditional retail storefronts. For Tumi, airport stores have traditionally had sales per square foot 2-3x higher than traditional store fronts, with EBITDA margins 100-200bps higher.



The last major retail channel Samsonite has been building out has been e-commerce. Luggage is, whether you would think it or not, a surprisingly common thing to buy online. It might seem that that consumers like to see, feel, inspect, and feel the weight of the luggage in person. Realistically, luggage is an inconvenient thing to buy. It’s big, bulky, and difficult to carry around. At the end of the day, e-commerce provides a relevant and viable distribution channel for Samsonite. Samsonite has looked to expand their e-commerce channel, recently acquiring eBags, the world’s largest online retailer of luggage and bags, for $105m in the spring of 2017. eBags is a platform from which Samsonite can expand sales of all of their brands from a single point. While eBags still offers non-Samsonite affiliated luggage, the website prominently displays Samsonite and Samsonite-affiliated brands front and center on the majority of landing pages.



Management / Capital Allocation:

Management & Org Structure: Since its acquisition by the private equity firm CVC Capital Partners in 2007, Samsonite has been led by two quality capital allocators. The first is Tim Parker, “The Prince of Darkness” (for his job-cutting ability) who assumed the role of Chairman and CEO during Samsonite’s turnaround in 2009, and relinquished the CEO role to Ramesh Tainwala (former President of the APAC division) in 2014, while maintaining his position as Chairman. Tim is a turnaround CEO, having turned around Kwik-fit, Kenwood Appliances, Clarks Shoes, Samsonite, and other companies. Following Samsonite’s successful turnaround from near-bankruptcy in 2008 to its position as the largest and one of the most profitable luggage companies in the world, Tim passed the reins to Ramesh Tainwala, who has worked with or for Samsonite since 1994. Ramesh previously ran the APAC division, the largest and most profitable division within the company. The management team at Samsonite is clearly aligned with minority shareholders, as 5% of the company is owned by insiders, with Tim holding 4% directly.



The management structure of Samsonite is a key component of its success. The business is widely decentralized into four major operating segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Virtually all decision making takes place at the local level. Local R&D teams work with design teams to create products specifically for their region, while local sales & marketing staff craft the message to cater to consumers within their regions. This mentality allows Samsonite to flexibly respond and adapt to local consumer preferences, as well as changing economic conditions within each region. Differences in consumer preferences can be seen in North America, where the consumer tends to prefer bags that appear large and very sturdy, while in Europe consumers are far more style conscious. In Asia, consumers are very focused on maximizing the volume and functionality, while being somewhat style conscious. In Latin America, consumers in Mexico/Central America trend towards North American preferences, while Southern Latin American consumers prefer products more in line with European preferences. In each region, Samsonite possesses the ability to respond to all of these different tastes and preferences. It’s also worth noting Tumi operated by a similar decentralized management structure, making the integration that much easier.



Capital Allocation: Through both CEOs, the capital allocation of the business has been very strong. Samsonite has strategically deployed excess free cash flow to grow the business intelligently. The company did not expand into the price-competitive casual backpack market, or value luggage segments in North America/Europe. Samsonite’s only expansion into the value segment of the market has taken place in Asia, where the company hopes to capture entry-level consumers early, and move them up the price point chain as incomes increase. Instead, Samsonite put cash to work in acquiring niche, specialty brands where it could apply its existing distribution, superior marketing and R&D reinvestment capabilities, and local knowledge of international markets to product lines with superior brand equity. A perfect example is Gregory, a manufacturer of premium technical outdoor backpacks. Gregory, a North American-centric brand, went from virtually no presence internationally to over $30m of sales in 3 years, while domestic sales tripled from $5m to $15m from 2014-2016. Samsonite has also applied this model to High Sierra, which occupies the mid-market segment of outdoor backpacks, and is in the first innings of applying this model to its latest and most important acquisition, Tumi.



After 7 years with virtually no debt on the balance sheet, Samsonite took on $1.85bn of senior secured term loans to finance an LBO of Tumi. Samsonite is focused on paying down their outstanding debt to clean up the capital structure. As the business throws off free cash flow and debt is repaid, this becomes one delivery mechanism of value to equity holders. Following the reduction of debt outstanding, Samsonite will be able to either pursue additional acquisitions of niche, or return capital to shareholders.

(Source: Company Filings / Author Estimates)

Increased Penetration of Business/Casual:

Travel has historically been the core of Samsonite sales, accounting for a peak of 77% of sales in 2012. This number has trended down to ~65% in 2016 as Samsonite has systematically increased their share of the business / casual markets through numerous acquisitions. Samsonite’s acquisition of Tumi strengthened their presence in the business segment, primarily in the luxury end of the market where pricing power is greatest. Samsonite has historically strayed from the value portion of the market, as well as the casual segment, both where pricing tends to be extremely competitive. Instead, they have focused on niche segments of the market, such as their expansion into casual through the acquisitions of High Sierra and Gregory, a mid-market and premium brand respectively that are geared towards active consumers engaged in outdoor sports. Within these niche segments of the casual market, Samsonite can better exert pricing power, as consumers are willing to pay up for higher quality, branded products, which are typically characterized by lighter, bigger, and more durable bags.



Tumi, High Sierra and Gregory are all primarily North American brands that can leverage Samsonite’s existing distribution network to expand internationally. These brands can all be very successful relative to their North American origins, as pricing is far less competitive internationally, especially though the wholesale channel due to the fragmented nature of the customer base.



(Source: Author's Estimates)

Risks:

Cyclicality: With a long enough time horizon, the cyclicality risk is less about if it happens, and more about when it happens. If there is a cyclical downturn in 5 years, Samsonite will likely be fine and it won’t lead to a permanent impairment of capital, but rather a delayed realization of the true value of the business. If the global economy falls out of bed tomorrow while Samsonite has 3.2x turns of EBITDA on its balance sheet, it could be a different story.



Luggage is obviously tied to travel, which is heavily tied to discretionary spending. Even on the business side of things, companies will be less willing to have employees travel, and would rather have video conferences or calls. During the height of the financial crisis, while Samsonite was a considerably worse managed business than it is today, sales dropped 17.5%, margins contracted, and overall the business suffered. If we assume a 15% drop in sales followed by no rebound until two years later, combined with a 200bp contraction in gross margins (that never recovers), and a further 100bps of negative operating leverage in SG&A, Samsonite still has little issue meeting mandatory debt amortizations, especially with $476m of revolver capacity and $370m of cash currently on the balance sheet.

(Source: Company Filings / Author Estimates)

Mismanaged Retail Cost Structure: As Samsonite shifts towards more of a retail model, their cost structure will change. Through opening more company-owned retail stores, the business will be introducing a larger portion of fixed costs onto what is a largely variable cost structure. Looking at the existing cost structure, the majority of products are currently outsourced from Asia, while a small percentage of hard-side luggage is manufactured in-house. The other major cost is distribution expenses, which is also primarily variable.

The first thing about adding company-owned stores is it can be particularly positive in a growing environment, as positive same-store sales growth drives operating leverage and margin expansion. But, the reverse is true in a declining sales environment. Negative operating leverage leads to accelerated margin compression. So when adding fixed-cost retail stores onto the variable-cost wholesale distribution channel, the stores need to be successful or it will be very difficult for management to grow or even maintain the profitably of the business. A key piece to watch will be retail sales growth relative to the growth of the company-owned store base, as well as any same store sales growth metrics.



Wholesale Consolidation: The wholesale end market is in different stages of consolidation in different regions. In North America, there are 12-13 major department stores that make up the majority of Samsonite’s wholesale channel, including Macys, Kohls, Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue and more. In Europe, the ‘wholesale’ channel tends to go to chains of specialty luggage stores that are often family owned and country specific, while in Asia, it is a broad mix of department stores, hypermarkets, and specialty luggage stores. The consolidated nature of the North American market lends itself to considerably more competitive pricing and lower gross margins, while the more fragmented market in Asia lends itself to the reverse. Over the past 3 years, Gross and Adj. EBITDA Margins in Asia have averaged 58.8% and 21.5% respectively, while in North America those figures have averaged 53.7% and 15.7%. While further consolidation in North America is unlikely, in Asia consolidation of the retail channel could significantly impact the profitability of the business.



Brand Damage: An ever-present risk as a company that relies on brand equity for pricing power is brand damage. This can come in a number of forms. The first could be product defects or quality issues. Samsonite addresses this by rigorously testing products (dropping them 2,500 times by the handle, dragging them over 10 miles of rough/uneven surfaces, etc). The second could be distributors or third parties re-selling products in the wrong channels, such as when an unknown third party sold Tumi Tech merchandise in Wal-Mart prior to the acquisition. By simply being on displaying in a hypermarket like Wal-Mart, Tumi can suffer a change in perception in the eyes of the consumers. The third is most common in Asia, where counterfeit goods present a material problem for many brands. Samsonite diligently tracks down any providers of counterfeit goods and prosecutes them for trademark and/or patent violation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SMSEY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.